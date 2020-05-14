Curbside update: Little Free Flower Shop, virtual open mic

Now tallying more than 900 shops, our interactive directory aims to chronicle how Southwest Minneapolis is adapting to business at a distance. A few recent highlights:

Lake Harriet Florist, which has curbside pickup and delivery, installed a Little Free Flower Shop outside the store “to help bring a little more cheer to the world.”

The Corner Balloon Shoppe is delivering gigantic balloon garlands in celebration of birthdays, bar mitzvahs and birth announcements.

Wild Rumpus, now with contactless curbside pickup, offers a virtual PJ story time, in which staff wish their furry and feathered friends goodnight at the shop.

New menus from restaurants including Lake & Irving: “It may be in a box, but we ain’t cuttin’ any corners!” and Trio Plant-based, offering customizable burgers via DoorDash: “So we’re basically Vegan Five Guys.”

Soo Visual Arts Center has partnered to organize the MN Art Mart, showcasing artists who rely on income from contract labor, traveling gigs and sales that are affected by COVID-19.

Jinx Tea is delivering tea and mocktail growlers, and the café is serving mocktail Mojitos made with organic Qilan Oolong.

moto-i’s OpenMic MPLS — now DystopianMic — is still happening every Tuesday night on Zoom, last week featuring 30 performers from six time zones.

Parbaked pizzas (partially cooked, finished at home) available from Pizzeria Lola and Red Wagon Pizza. Pizza kits and dough balls available from Broders’. Frozen pizzas available from Giordano’s and Mucci’s Italian.

In addition to Zoom yoga and barre, Blooma is offering virtual group classes led by lactation counselors, designed to foster friendships among new moms.

The Linden Hills and Lake Harriet House of Music is posting a song a day on social media, with sheet music available for download so students can play along to songs like “Cake by the Ocean,” “Radioactive,” “Try” and “Don’t Stop Believin.'” “You can feel like you’re part of the band!”

Young Blood Coffee Roasters, a coffeehouse and sourdough bakery from Fargo, is taking pre-orders for pickup in LynLake. Watch social media for updates.

Find more at southwestjournal.com/curbside-directory.