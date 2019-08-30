Creative cocktails

Silvia Sacta, co-owner of Cocina Latina, said customers have often asked for margaritas over the past 10 years while dining at her small Latin restaurant at 38th & Nicollet.

Her new cocktail menu, unveiled in June, should satisfy that demand.

Sacta, who owns the restaurant with her sister Ruth Gutierrez, serves several flavors of margarita, in addition to a mojito, a pina colada and a Sex on the Beach. She plans to add more drinks in the future.

Cocina Latina is one of 12 Southwest Minneapolis restaurants that have received full liquor licenses and started serving cocktails since November, when Minneapolis voters lifted restrictions on which businesses could apply for the license. (A 13th restaurant, Seed Cafe, is no longer serving cocktails.)

The restaurant owners said they have tried to ensure their new drinks complement their food and ambiance.

“We still are a restaurant that’s super family friendly and closes early,” said The Lowbrow owner Heather Bray, who began serving cocktails in June. “We didn’t want liquor to change that and, so far, it hasn’t at all.”

Bray, who opened The Lowbrow in 2011, said she envisioned serving cocktails that feature local spirits and reflect the restaurant’s “lowbrow” theme. She worked with Northeast Minneapolis’ Tattersall Distilling to create recipes and pick spirits, and she closed the restaurant for four days in June to add coolers and renovate the space behind the bar.

“It was a crazy sprint to get it ready in four days,” she said.

At the Italian restaurant Terzo, co-owner Charlie Broder said he and his team worked to create cocktails that use Italian spirits. He said the biggest benefit of having cocktails is being able to serve and teach customers about amaro, a post-dinner digestif.

“In every region [of Italy] you have different amaro that are so fascinating and delicious,” he said.

Sixteen Southwest Minneapolis businesses have upgraded their liquor licenses since voters approved the referendum, according to the city. Previously, the city charter barred businesses not located in large commercial areas from applying for anything more than wine-and-beer licenses. Those businesses could lobby the state Legislature for an exemption, but that was a costly process.

A coalition of business owners, including Bray, Broder and others in Southwest Minneapolis, led a campaign to pass the referendum.

— Christopher Shea contributed reporting to this story.