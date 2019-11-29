Watching you on Wi-Fi and Groupon

Tracking visitor attendance is difficult, because Mia does not charge for admission, said Eric Bruce, head of visitor experience

and insights. He said the museum has been able to glean information about its visitors through email queries to members and sales of tickets to special exhibits, among other efforts.

He said data gleaned through Wi-Fi routers, which track visitors’ Wi-Fi enabled cell phones — even if they don’t connect to the museum’s network — has helped Mia get a sense of how people flow through the building.

“The goal is to be able to learn more about what people are interested in so that [they] really feel seen,” he said.

Mia, which is open six days a week and has a permanent collection of over 89,000 objects, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Surveys from 2018 found that a quarter of visitors are members, up 7 percentage points from 2015, and that members visit an average of eight times each year.

Bruce, who has been with the museum since 2008, said Mia follows best practices when it comes to data privacy and doesn’t “research things we don’t need” or “keep data we don’t use.”

Bruce said the museum also looks at the qualitative data it collects in the form of interactions between visitors and front-of-house staff, such as security guards. He told the story of a Vietnam War veteran and frequent Mia visitor who had a difficult time with the museum’s special exhibit on Vietnam War-era art.

The man asked museum staffers if it would be possible to place an abstract sculpture of a wounded soldier in the exhibit. It wasn’t possible because of contractual obligations, Bruce said, but staffers ended up placing the sculpture on a different floor.

“Within the week to have a sculpture pulled out of storage because of something a visitor said — I think that’s pretty rare in museum work,” Bruce said.