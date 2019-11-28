‘This is me’

Richardson, 38, has been at the church in various roles since 2014, most recently as associate pastor. He’s the church’s fifth lead pastor since the late 1940s but has perhaps the most unusual story of any of them.

A St. Paul native, he was raised female in a family of Southern Baptists. His father physically abused his mother, and his parents separated when he was 6. After a period of homelessness, his mother eventually began a romantic relationship with another man, but he, too, was abusive, both physically and sexually. At 9, Richardson moved in with his paternal grandmother.

Richardson said his life stabilized in the years after the move. But at 16, his grandmother saw him holding hands with a gender-nonconforming person and was furious. Richardson identified as queer and had romantic relationships with people of different gender identities.

His grandmother, a devout Southern Baptist, thought homosexuality was an abomination. Richardson said she kicked him out the night she saw him holding hands, and he was homeless for the next nine months. His grandmother let him return with the onset of cold weather on the conditions that he not “be gay” and not return to their St. Paul church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist. She and his great aunts also subjected him to an exorcism.

“I finished out my senior year [of high school] coming home as late as I possibly could and leaving as early as I possibly could,” he said.

Richardson graduated Highland Park High School in 2000 and matriculated to St. Catherine University in St. Paul. He said he maintained good grades his freshman year but became depressed, in part because of his isolation from the church, to which his grand- mother said he couldn’t return. Church had been a central part of his life, and Richardson said he felt alienated without it.

“To not have that, it was like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’” he said.

Just before his 20th birthday, Richardson said he attempted suicide by overdosing on pills. His grandmother was the first person who was called.

“For her to see me there, it made her feel responsible,” he said.

Richardson and his grandmother reconciled after the suicide attempt, and he took time off of school and moved back in with her. She died of lupus in June 2004, at age 66. Richardson’s father, with whom he had been estranged and who also had lupus, committed suicide four days after her death.

It was around that time that Richardson began seriously considering a career in the clergy. He began working as a part-time associate minister at a smaller church in 2004 while finishing at St. Kate’s and beginning a job with Ameriprise Financial. But he said he felt a “calling” to become a pastor and to spread the “story of God’s love.”

“I know what it’s like to live in a space where you don’t feel loved by anyone,” he said. “To know that the most supreme being loves you, that kind of trumps everything else.”

In 2006, he began seminary at Liberty University, a Baptist school founded by Jerry Falwell, Sr., a famously homophobic televangelist who once described members of a gay-friendly church as “brute beasts.”

Richardson said he attended the school because he wanted to have leverage with his more conservative family and because he planned on preaching to people who “thought that LGBT people are going to hell and can’t go to church.”