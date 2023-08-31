15 Fastest Bikes in the World 2023: Two-Wheeled Rockets

The motorcycle’s inception is closely tied to the automobile’s history, with the Reitwagen, developed by Germans Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach, emerging just a year before Carl Benz’s gas engine vehicle patent.

Although the Reitwagen had a modest top speed of 6.8 mph (11 kph) and wasn’t truly functional for transportation, it’s often viewed as the precursor to modern, high-speed motorcycles. This article aims to highlight the fastest bikes of 2023, considering not just speed and acceleration but also factors like market segment, user accessibility, and cost.

The focus initially is on bikes with the quickest 0 to 60 mph acceleration times. Interestingly, even in 2023, some older models remain unmatched in this aspect, suggesting a shift away from prioritizing sheer speed in newer designs.

However, it’s essential to note that real-world acceleration can vary based on rider skill, environmental conditions, and other factors, making manufacturer claims not always attainable in practice. Despite this, certain bikes consistently stand out for their acceleration prowess.

List Of Bikes

15. Suzuki GSX-R1000

The Suzuki GSX-R1000 holds the 2023 title for the swiftest acceleration in production motorcycles. Originating from Suzuki’s Japanese lineage in 2001, it was introduced as the successor to the GSX-R1100.

Categorized in the supersport domain (often referred to by Suzuki as a “liter-class Superbike accessible to all riders”), it remains available today. The latest model boasts a 999.8cc inline-four-cylinder engine, mirroring the original in displacement.

Interestingly, it’s the 2006 model that retains the acceleration crown, clocking a remarkable 2.35 seconds from 0 to 60 mph—a record that stands unchallenged.

This feat, however, demands a skilled rider. While the present-day GSX-R1000 might match this performance, attempting such a feat comes with risks. Priced at $16,149, it’s relatively affordable, but pushing its limits might entail additional costs, especially if modifications are needed for record-breaking attempts.

14. Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki, the renowned Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, is notably discreet about the performance metrics of its bikes on its official website. However, it’s widely acknowledged that Suzuki motorcycles, particularly the Hayabusa, are among the fastest in the world.

Introduced in 1999, the Hayabusa, named after the Japanese term for peregrine falcon, didn’t make a conventional debut with standard photo ops and test rides. Instead, it shattered the world record for the fastest production motorcycle. In its inaugural year, the Hayabusa soared past the 194 mph (312 kph) threshold, outpacing the previous record by an unprecedented 14 mph (23 kph).

This achievement places the first-generation Hayabusa on par with the BMW S 1000 RR in terms of top speed. However, the 2023 model is more restrained, with a factory-imposed speed cap of 186 mph (299 kph), catering to the majority of riders who seldom require higher speeds.

Yet, the Hayabusa isn’t just about top speed. It also boasts remarkable acceleration, securing the second spot on the list of fastest accelerating production motorcycles with a time of 2.47 seconds.

Priced at $18,799 for the 2023 model, enthusiasts have the option to override the speed limiter if they crave even greater velocities.

13. Yamaha V-Max

In 1985, Yamaha, another Japanese motorcycle giant, unveiled the V-Max (later known as VMAX). Distinct from the previously mentioned motorcycles and those to come, the V-Max wasn’t a sport bike but a cruiser. Typically, cruisers aren’t associated with jaw-dropping acceleration or top speeds. However, the V-Max defied this stereotype.

Though it was phased out in 2020, the V-Max still holds the title as the third fastest accelerating production motorcycle, achieving 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.5 seconds. Additionally, it boasted a top speed of 150 mph (240 kph). This impressive performance was powered by a 1,197cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 120 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine also incorporated Yamaha’s V-boost technology, enhancing the engine’s base power by approximately ten percent.

While new V-Max models are no longer available, the used market offers plenty of options, with a 2020 model typically priced up to $20,000. This makes it an enticing choice for enthusiasts eager to validate Yamaha’s performance claims.

It’s worth noting that acceleration on regular roads or tracks differs from quarter-mile strip runs. In 2023, a different set of motorcycles dominate in this category, with both traditional bikes and specialized dragsters showcasing staggering speeds. Continue reading to discover these exceptional machines.

12. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

While most riders rarely find themselves attempting to shatter acceleration records on a quarter-mile strip, it doesn’t mean standard bikes lack the prowess for such feats when handled adeptly.

Determining the fastest production motorcycle over a quarter mile can be challenging due to the limited number of bikes tested in this context. However, historical data places the Kawasaki ZX-14R at the pinnacle.

A proud member of the iconic Ninja series from the Japanese manufacturer, the ZX-14R debuted in 2006 as Kawasaki’s most potent sport bike. The initial model, equipped with a 1,352cc engine, churned out 190 hp. Its successor, boasting a 1,441cc engine, ramped up the power to an impressive 208 hp.

The ZX-14R’s claim to fame in our list stems from its 2012 performance, post the introduction of the larger engine. It clocked a staggering 9.47 seconds over the quarter mile, reaching speeds nearing 153 mph (246 kph).

Kawasaki continues to champion the model as the “quarter mile king.” Those interested can acquire the 2023 version, with prices starting at $16,599 for the ABS variant.

11. Ducati Desmosedici RR

Often hailed as the “Ferrari” of the motorcycle world, Ducati has crafted numerous remarkable bikes throughout its history. Among them, the Desmosedici RR stands out prominently.

Introduced in 2001 as the “world’s first MotoGP replica,” only 1,500 units of this masterpiece were ever produced, making it a coveted gem among collectors today.

However, its allure isn’t just about rarity. The heart of the Desmosedici RR, a 989cc engine, delivers a staggering 200 hp at a dizzying 13,800 rpm. This power propels the bike down the quarter mile in a mere 9.49 seconds. While this is closely matched by the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, it notably outpaces the popular Suzuki Ninja H2, which clocks 9.62 seconds for the same distance.

The impressive performance is further accentuated when considering the bike’s lightweight design, weighing in at just 171 kg (377 pounds).

As the street-legal counterpart of the Desmosedici MotoGP bike, the RR initially carried a hefty price tag of $72,500. However, its value has only appreciated over time. In Europe, some units are now fetching upwards of 85,000 euros, translating to over $92,000 based on current exchange rates.

10. Suzuki-Powered Top Fuel Bike

May 2022 is etched in history as the month when the “fastest motorcycle pass in drag racing history” was achieved. The man behind this monumental feat is drag racing icon Larry “Spiderman” McBride, who rode a Top Fuel motorcycle he crafted around a Suzuki engine.

McBride’s name is synonymous with drag racing excellence. Active on the drag strip since the 1980s, he has shattered numerous speed records at various American venues. His most recent and unparalleled record was set during a Top Fuel Motorcycle exhibition race at the Virginia NHRA Nationals in 2022.

The motorcycle, powered by a heavily modified Suzuki engine, boasts an astonishing 1,700 hp. This immense power propelled McBride to a record-breaking speed of 268.38 mph (431.91 kph), slightly surpassing his previous record of 265.95 mph (428 kph) set a few months earlier at South Georgia Motorsports Park.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is McBride’s age. At 64 years old when he set the record, he defied expectations and even expressed ambitions to reach 270 mph (434.5 kph) in the future.9.

9. Silver Lightning

While internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles have their drag-specialized counterparts, electric bikes are no different. Although road-going electric bikes like the Lightning LS-218 are swift, they can’t compete with drag-optimized variants, such as the Silver Lightning. Notably, the similarity in names between the two is purely coincidental.

Silver Lightning is a custom drag bike brainchild of the Danish drag racing team, True Cousins. Completed in 2019, this beast is powered by LiPo batteries and dual electric motors, together generating a whopping 1,300 hp.

The team showcased the bike’s prowess at the Santa Pod Raceway in the UK, aiming to shatter an eight-year-standing record of 6.94 seconds. Rider Hans-Henrik Thomsen did just that, setting a new benchmark of 6.86 seconds for the quarter mile, reaching a top speed of 191 mph (307 kph).

Given the magnitude of this achievement, it’s likely that the Silver Lightning will retain its title as the fastest electric drag bike for some time.

8. BMW S 1000 RR

Motorcycles are inherently designed for racing, and the BMW S 1000 RR stands as a testament to this ethos. Launched in 2008 for the Superbike World Championship, it has since transitioned to commercial production but remains true to its racing roots.

BMW Motorrad hails it as the “Superbike of Superlatives.” Many also recognize the S 1000 RR as the world’s fastest production motorcycle in terms of top speed, especially when considering that other contenders, like the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, aren’t fully road-legal.

Nestled within the S 1000 RR is a 999cc 4-cylinder in-line engine, one of the rare motorcycle engines that surpasses the 200 hp mark, delivering 205 hp. It boasts an official top speed of 188 mph (302.5 kph), outpacing several BMW cars off the racetrack.

Owing to its impressive specs, the S 1000 RR remains a favorite among racers in the Superbike World Championship, MotoGP CRT Class, and the iconic Isle of Man TT.

For everyday riders, this motorcycle offers a perfect blend of track and road performance. Its exceptional capabilities come at a surprisingly accessible price, with a current MSRP of $17,895.

7. MV Agusta F4 R 312

MV Agusta, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer, might not be as ubiquitous in daily conversations as other brands, but it has etched an indelible mark in the annals of motorcycle history. One of its standout creations is the F4 R 312.

The F4 designation first emerged in MV Agusta’s lineup in 1999, representing a series of sport bikes, each with its unique allure. The F4 R 312, unveiled in 2007, was a testament to sheer speed. Its name itself, “312,” signifies its top speed in kilometers per hour. While it claimed a top speed of 194 mph, the highest recorded speed was a hair’s breadth away at 193 mph (311 kph).

Under its hood, the F4 R 312 housed a 998cc engine, delivering 183 hp and 115 Nm of torque. Primarily designed as a single-seater for optimal aerodynamics, a two-seat variant was also available for those seeking company on their high-speed adventures.

Excluding the track-specific Ninja H2R, the MV Agusta F4 R 312 stands tall in 2023 as the second-fastest production motorcycle that’s road-legal, trailing just behind the prowess of the BMW S 1000 RR.