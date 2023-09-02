Odds and Ends: The Factors That Influence Bookmakers’ Betting Lines

Sports betting is a fun pastime activity. The more you play the more you want to know the details behind it. There are so many sports involved, athletes, small details you’re not even aware of. With time you’ll want to know about the odds and ends. Betting lines are at the core of sports betting. As a player, it is only natural that you want to know more about them. In this article, we are going to cover some of the main things that influence the betting lines. These are the factors that can shake the bookmakers.

Team’s Form

When bookmakers look at the team’s form, they look at both ends. In the majority of sports, you have home and away games. This means a lot of travel, different pitch conditions, and of course home-crowd advantage.

Teams can be hot at home and cold away and it happens all over the time. This is why bookmakers take into account how good or bad teams play when they’re at home and when they travel away. Betting odds are often predetermined on these facts. It makes sense, right?

Everyone knows that Celtic is a fortress at home in front of their home fans at always-filled Parkhead. This is the reason why they’re always heavy favorites at home. If you remember they even beat the Messi-led Barcelona at home. So, depending on the team’s home field advantage and form, and away form, bookmakers will adjust their odds.

Also, on most sports betting platforms you’ll find head-to-head matches between opponents and their last five matches at least to show you how well or how bad they fare and have the odds been shifted accordingly.

Strength of Schedule

According to Silentbet.com another important factor in shifting lines and adjusting the odds is the strength of schedule. The best example of this is the NBA league. Teams in the world’s best basketball league have 82 games per season.

That’s only the regular part of the season minus the playoffs. At least a third of those games are played outside of the division, away, and the teams have to travel coast to coast. Imagine being the Miami Heat, and you have a West Coast tour playing the Kings, Lakers, and the Warriors.

The more you spend on the road, the more fatigue you’ll pile up, and if you face tough opponents back-to-back you will be tired. The odds will start working against the Heat. So, while the odds can deceive the players at times, a tough schedule never lies. If you want to have a safer bet than usual, you need to follow the lines, odds, and ends. You need to have one eye on the schedule too.

Team/Player Performance

Whether you follow team sports or individual players in sports such as tennis, their most recent performances are quite important. While you might miss a detail or two, the bookies do not have that luxury nor will they allow it. Every event has player/team performance as one of the factors influencing the odds.

So, when you see a bookmaker moving the lines you can be sure they had past results, the most recent form, and the general strength of the squad influencing their decision. In accordance with this the strong, in-from teams, with quality individuals playing will always have lower odds tied to their winning chances.

Think of it as chances of Novak Djokovic winning the Australian Open. The odds will always shift in the Serb’s direction.

Injuries and Suspensions

Let’s get one thing clear – if you don’t follow sports you shouldn’t engage with sports betting. Why? Well, sports odds, lines, and ends are dictated by what transpires on the sports field. Injuries and suspensions are a part of every sport. Let’s take the Dallas Mavericks as an example. With Luka Doncic on the court, they can beat anyone, and not too many teams in the NBA are favored against them.

Without Luka, Dallas is not a quality NBA franchise. His injuries or suspensions will be well known and bookmakers will react to them making Dallas favorites or outsiders in a match. Teams that have multiple injured or suspended players will usually go on a losing streak especially if they lack squad depth, and their odds will reflect this.

Weather Conditions

Weather conditions and their influence on betting lines can’t be underestimated. This is what makes sports betting and sports so fun. Many sports have their result influenced by weather conditions. Of course, indoor sports can’t be influenced by weather, but let’s take the NFL as an example.

The majority of games are played on the outside, and when winter comes, results can be influenced by weather especially if you’re playing in Buffalo or Green Bay.

When it’s cold and snowing teams can’t rely on the passing game as much. This is where the run comes into play. While the popularity of running backs is veining in cold conditions they take the reins. Even the most dominant offensive teams will be halted in snow or heavy rain as passing won’t be possible.

If you don’t have a strong run game you have no chances to win. What’s even more important is that these games are almost always low-scoring games, so the line will be moved to follow that trend.

Money

Betting is the game of money. The more money is involved the more fun it’s to follow sports. That’s a simple formula. When it comes to sports betting you put your money on the selected odds. The more money is poured into one bet the bigger the chances that the bookmakers are going to alter the odds.

They need to think of all of the outcomes. Based on the all conditions above and the money that has been put into a single bet, the bookies will later odds remain on the positive side regardless of the outcome.

Bottom Line

Sports betting can make a big difference in one’s livelihood. All that it takes is one big win. To give yourself the best chance of a win, you need to know how bookmakers think. Today, after reading this article you know a little bit more than you knew yesterday.

So, the next time you see that the odds have shifted, look into one of these factors and lay down your money accordingly. Think ahead of the curve, your fellow bettors, and of course the bookmakers.