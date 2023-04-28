NBA Star Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Leaving Florida for California

From Florida To California – Dwyane Wade recently discussed his decision to relocate his family from Florida due to the state’s negative impact on LGBTQ policies.

The three-time NBA champion appeared on Showtime’s new series, Headliners with Rachel Nichols, where he addressed Florida politicians who admire him while simultaneously supporting policies that harm his family.

Wade on Choosing California Over Florida

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade said during Thursday’s episode. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions. Obviously, the taxes are great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Wade has become a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights since his daughter Zaya came out as transgender in 2020. At the 2023 NAACP Awards, where he received the President’s Award, the former NBA player and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade praised Zaya for her courage and commitment to being true to herself.

Praising Zaya’s Strength

“I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you have taken on the public scrutiny,” Wade told his daughter. “And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of the house every morning as yourself. I admire how you handle the ignorance in our world … that you face every day.”

The couple also emphasized the importance of using their influence to amplify the voices of all and share the resources and access they’ve been granted.

Speaking Up for the Vulnerable

“Even as we demand equality at the top of our lungs, we consistently fail to extend our advocacy to protect some of our most vulnerable among us,” Union-Wade said during their acceptance speech. “Black trans people are being targeted, terrorized, and hunted in this country, every day, everywhere. And there’s rarely a whisper about it.”

At the 2022 Time 100 Gala, Wade talked about the significance of families evolving alongside their LGBTQ members.

“We shouldn’t stay where we are,” he said on the red carpet. “We should always want to move forward. I don’t like the conversation of closing a book on a community. I don’t understand how that is reasonable as a human being.”

