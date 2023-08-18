Do Air Purifiers Help with Mold? Exploring Their Effectiveness – 2023 Guide

Mold is an enemy of healthy breathing. It is known. One could argue that we live in the age of respiratory diseases considering the pollution we’re surrounded with. While we focus on the bigger picture, we could miss what’s in front of our noses – mold. It finds a way to enter any home, regardless of the climate. One of the most common weapons used against it is air purifiers.

This brings out the question – are they effective? Can air purifiers help get rid of the mold? The biggest issue with mold is that it’s often followed, or should we say preceded by condensation and dampness.

All three are formidable foes, and knowing that you have an ace up your sleeve in the form of an air purifier will help you rest at ease. So, let’s delve straight into the point of this article.

Can an Air Purifier Help With Mold?

If you didn’t know, mold spreads through seeds released by mold fungi. We’re talking about airborne organisms that can easily spread through your home. It is a well-known fact that an air purifier can catch some of these spores. What this means is that after capturing a mold spore, an air purifier will prevent mold from spreading across your home.

Here, we are talking about air purifiers as a preventive measure. If you already have mold spread across your home, it will not do too much to remove it. What needs to be done is thorough clean-up work that would remove all of the existing molds before the air purifier kicks in.

Also, another important factor, if you want a job well-done, is to buy quality products in this domain such as The Triad Aer. In case you rely on a weaker air purifier, the chances are you will not get rid of persistent mold or stop it from spreading.

In addition to preventing mold from spreading, air purifiers provide even more health benefits. They not only keep the air in your home clean, but they will also help in preventing different allergens from spreading around mostly dust and pollen. Keeping your air clean within your home’s premises is half of your health. If you have children this gets even more important.

As far as the already existing mold goes, you need to attack it directly. Once you have an air purifier inside of your premises it is imperative to have all of the mold removed. The best way to do it is by using a bleach solution. In case your mold issues are steaming from pieces of furniture or the carpet, it might be wiser that you get rid of it instead of trying to take the mold out.

The bathroom can also be a place in the house with high humidity, which can result in unwanted mold. It can be done, but it is a tough job and there’s no guarantee it will not come back.

Once the existing mold is out of the picture, the air purifier can kick in and do what it was meant to do from the start – prevent mold from appearing and reappearing. A home free from mold spores is a healthy home. Always remember this.

How do The Air Purifiers Perform Their Magic?

Let’s be honest here – it’s not magic. Actually, it is quite simple. Air purifiers can aid with mold due to the fact they are equipped with HEPA filters. Depending on the model you’ve bought they can have one or more of these filters. The air from your rooms is sucked into the air purifier through these filters.

This is done with the goal to remove all the defective spores from the air. The list of spores includes pollen, dust, mold spores, and various other allergens you’re not even aware of.

This is the first part of the process. Air purifier takes the inhaled air, cleans it, or cleans it if you’d like, and returns it to the room. What’s left inside it, or we should say within the filters is the debris from the air, spores, and different allergen triggers. When you think about it, air purifiers are really handy machines.

They provide healthier air, do not cost too much, do not take up too much space, and are eco-friendly. The filters in question are usually made out of paper and fiberglass. Inside you’ll find a thin mesh that helps in containing the dirt from the air inside and preventing it from spreading across the rooms anymore.

Why is Mold Harmful?

For many people, the only reason why they want to get rid of mold is because it is ruining the aesthetics of their homes. Yes, there are individuals out there who are not aware of the health risk it presents. While there are folks who will not respond to the presence of mold, many of us are highly sensitive.

In most cases, we are talking about asthmatic and different allergic reactions. Some of them might even be severe. The worst thing about mold is that your reaction to it doesn’t need to be immediate. Some symptoms and consequences appear after prolonged exposure.

If you’re unsure that you’re allergic to it or that you’ll have an asthmatic reaction later on, there’s a manner in which you can recognize the ensuing symptoms. The most common one is of course coughing.

In addition, you could also experience wheezing and sneezing, often followed by a runny nose and watery, red, and itchy eyes. These are standard reactions to allergens and you should recognize a culprit if it’s not already evident. In case you have skin rashes, sinusitis, or sore throat you should be wary and pay a visit to your medic.

People who are already asthmatic should be double careful as it is known that mold can create asthma attacks, breathing issues, and even cause high temperature and fever. In any case, mold needs to be seen as a serious enemy of your household’s overall health.

Bottom Line

After reading this article you know two things – mold is dangerous and air purifiers can help deal with it. We live in an age where our air is getting more and more polluted and having an air purifier will soon become a norm.

Before you must buy it, you need to consider how much you want and need it right now. There’s no high-enough price for clean air. If you’re getting rid of the mold at the same time – then be it.