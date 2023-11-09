Alongside being the most popular game in the gambling industry, we can see that slots are easily the most versatile out of all of them. There are literally countless options you can find online, by going through the ocean of online casinos. As you can presume, going through all of them is practically impossible. So, you should know just what you are looking for so you can narrow down the list of potential choices.

Thankfully, there are many sites that offer all the most popular variants you can find online. With so many options out there, finding the one that serves you the best may be a daunting task. That's why we would like to talk about different types of popular slot games, to make your choice much easier than it would be without them. Buckle up and let us begin.

Classic Slots

The first variant that deserves your attention is the classic variant, or as it is alternatively known, traditional slots. They are the oldest variant out there. We are talking about those who started the whole industry back in the forties and fifties in Las Vegas. Back then, these had only three reels and only one pay line. Of course, they went through an evolution over the decades in this regard, but they still kept the initial appeal.

There are not many symbols this variant uses. In most cases, we are talking about bars, fruits, and lucky sevens. Their gameplay is still as simple as it was back then, which is one of the main factors that keep the players as loyal as possible. Trust us when we tell you that they still are. Millions of players from all over the globe are still loyal to this concept and there are no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Today, they have the task of causing nostalgia for the good early days of the industry. Still, do not make the mistake of thinking they are not as efficient as all other variants present in today’s market. They have evolved in more ways than we can count, mostly in terms of providing more pay lines for the players, and of course, massively improved graphics, which is one of the ways to attract higher numbers of players.

Video Slots

Video slots are the second generation of the devices, and they were quite popular back in the eighties. Of course, they are still present on the market, and you will see they are found on most of the reputable websites out there. What separates them from the previous generation is quite obvious, they come in the form of a video, which offers a variety of new possibilities for both the players and the house.

Vibrant graphics is one of the main advantages of this concept, but it is not the only one. For instance, you will see that captivating animations also play a massive role in attracting new customers. But probably the most important trait to point out is the sound effects that help bring this concept to a whole new level. If you have been active in the industry for a decade or so, you will certainly remember a couple of them.

A good example is the legendary sound effects that were part of a highly praised slot machine game “Book of Ra.” It was the most popular variant for more than a decade. Today, you will find numerous spin-offs of the original game.

At the same time, the concept of bonuses has originated with video slots. The reason for that is quite simple: technological advancements weren’t on the same level as the previous generation, which makes perfect sense.

Progressive Slots

The next type we want to focus on is the progressive type. We are talking about the variant that can possibly provide its players with life-changing prize money. What’s important to say is that a couple of these devices, let us say in one website, are interlinked. Therefore, all the players who are participating have the opportunity to win a jackpot. The same can be said about the system in brick-and-mortar casinos.

While some would say that progressive slots are just classic or video slots with the addition of jackpots, we beg to differ. The reason is quite simple, other variants do not offer this possibility, which simply makes this one unique.

These often come with separate displays for reels whenever a jackpot arises. Therefore, the player will be informed about it instantly. There are many stories you can find online about people who won life-changing sums on these.

There is one thing that must be said about this one. It is important to point out that players need to use a maximum bet in order to get this prize. For that reason, it is important for anyone who wants to participate in these to read the terms and conditions before playing. The progressive variant attracts the highest number of players today, out of all the options in the market.

Multi-Line Slots

The final factor we want to talk about is multi-line slots. We are talking about a concept that is a part of all the variants we’ve named before. So, it is not a must literally, but you cannot imagine a modern game without it including this factor. Each line brings an additional value to the player, in the form of increased payout.

That is why you will see many veteran players eventually moving to this concept for the simple reason that it is a bit challenging since it requires having a strategy to be successful, which is not the case with single-line games.

Closing Thoughts

Online slots come in many different forms, but the three variants we’ve named are the most important ones for the industry by far. At the same time, we’ve talked about the significance of multi-line slots to today’s industry. We are certain you will find this insight of ours to be informative enough to understand today’s gambling industry.