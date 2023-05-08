Delaware Waterfalls: Stunning Cascades You Need to Visit

Although it sounds impossible, Delaware does not actually have any natural waterfalls. However, there are a few places in the state with beautiful water features. These may be of interest to those used to waterfall hunting. In this article, we will explore some of the most stunning water features in Delaware, some of which are still waterfalls but not natural.

1. Brandywine Falls

Brandywine Falls is located in the Brandywine Creek State Park in Wilmington. While it’s not a natural waterfall, it is still a beautiful and serene spot. The falls were created by the damming of the Brandywine Creek in the early 1900s. The water cascades over the rocks and creates a calming sound. The park offers plenty of trails to hike, picnic areas, and fishing spots, making it an ideal spot for a day trip.

2. Wilmington State Parks Cascades

Located in Wilmington State Parks, the cascades are a popular destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. The cascades were designed in the 1930s and feature a series of small waterfalls that flow over the rocks. Visitors can hike the trails, have a picnic or simply enjoy the calming sound of the water.

3. Alapocas Run State Park

In Wilmington, Alapocas Run State Park is home to the scenic Alapocas Run waterfall. The waterfall is surrounded by towering cliffs and lush vegetation, creating a picturesque setting. Visitors can hike the trails, have a picnic, or climb the rock walls adjacent to the falls.

4. Auburn Heights Preserve

Auburn Heights Preserve in Yorklyn features a stunning cascading waterfall. The waterfall is located near the Auburn Heights mansion and is surrounded by beautiful gardens and manicured lawns. Visitors can take a guided tour of the mansion, hike the trails, or take a ride on the historic steam train that runs through the property.

5. White Clay Creek State Park

White Clay Creek State Park is located near Newark and features several cascades along the creek. The cascades are particularly beautiful during the fall when the leaves change colors. Visitors can hike the trails, have a picnic, or go fishing in the creek.

6. Nemours Estate

Nemours Estate, located in Wilmington, boasts an incredible formal garden with an elegant fountain that sits at the center. The garden was designed by the renowned landscape architect, Jacques Greber, and inspired by the Neptune Fountain in Rome. It features several tiers of water that cascade down into a pool.

7. Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens, located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is just a short drive from Delaware. It is a world-renowned horticultural display garden that boasts several stunning water features. The most impressive is the Main Fountain Garden, which features over 1,700 jets that shoot water up to 175 feet in the air. The garden also features several other fountains and water features, including the Italian Water Garden, the Canopy Cathedral Fountain, and the Waterlily Display.

8. Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge

Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge is located in Smyrna, Delaware. While not famous for its waterfalls, it is home to several stunning wetlands and water features. The refuge features over 16,000 acres of tidal salt marsh, freshwater impoundments, and forests. Visitors can take a guided tour or explore the trails on their own to spot various birds, including bald eagles and great blue herons.

Conclusion

While Delaware may not have natural waterfalls, there are still plenty of stunning water features to explore. From the serene Brandywine Falls to the impressive Main Fountain Garden at Longwood Gardens, there is something for everyone. Whether you’re a nature lover, a garden enthusiast, or just looking for a peaceful spot to relax, Delaware’s water features won’t disappoint.