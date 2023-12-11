10 Most Dangerous Cities in Virginia 2023 – Old Dominion Safety

I’ve always been fascinated by the rich tapestry of this state’s history and geography. Known as the “Old Dominion,” Virginia sits beautifully in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. In 2022, we crossed the 8.6 million mark in population, a testament to the state’s appeal and growth.

Over one-third of us Virginians live in the bustling metropolitan area of northern Virginia. This area isn’t just a hub for us; it also encompasses major cities like Washington and Baltimore, making it a vibrant and diverse region.

Richmond, our state capital, holds a special place in my heart. But it’s Virginia Beach, with its lively atmosphere and scenic views, that takes the crown as our most populous city.

Virginia’s geographical diversity is something I never tire of. From the relaxing sandy beaches to the fertile expanses of the Shenandoah Valley, and up to the breathtaking Blue Ridge and Appalachian mountains, our state offers a little bit of everything.

Being one of the original thirteen U.S. colonies, Virginia’s history runs deep. It’s a history I’m particularly proud of. Our state legislature, dating back to 1619, stands as the oldest in North America, a symbol of our enduring legacy and rich heritage.

10 High-Risk Cities

City Population Total Crime Rate per 100,000 Chance of Being a Victim Roanoke 97,915 22,800 1 in 19 Martinsville 5,766 4,203 – Waynesboro 6,720 3,768 1 in 27 Lynchburg 7,588 3,587 1 in 28 Hampton Not specified 3,354 – Charlottesville Not specified 3,270 – Winchester Not specified 3,129 1 in 33 Hopewell 42,590 3,118 – Alexandria 33,458 – 1 in 34 Harrisonburg Not specified 2,665 –

10. Harrisonburg: Safety Insights in the Shenandoah Valley

In Harrisonburg, Virginia, the crime rate is notably higher than the national average, with 19 crimes per one thousand residents. The chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime in Harrisonburg is 1 in 51. However, compared to similarly populated cities, Harrisonburg’s crime rate is relatively lower. The city experiences a higher rate of violent crime compared to many American communities, with the likelihood of becoming a victim of a violent crime being 1 in 405. The rate of property crime in Harrisonburg stands at 17 per one thousand population, indicating an above-average chance of becoming a victim of property crime like motor vehicle theft, arson, larceny, and burglary, according to the Neighborhood Scout.

Crime Rate: 19 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 405

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 53

9. Alexandria: Exploring Safely in a City of History

In Alexandria, Virginia, the crime rate is considerably higher than the national average, with a rate of 20 crimes per one thousand residents. Residents have a 1 in 51 chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime. Compared to similar-sized communities across America, Alexandria’s crime rate is lower, indicating that it is safer than most cities of comparable size. The chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Alexandria is 1 in 465, with a violent crime rate of 2 per one thousand inhabitants. The rate for property crime in the city is 17 per one thousand population, suggesting a higher chance of becoming a victim of property crimes like burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson compared to the national average, as per same source.

Crime Rate: 20 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 465

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 59

8. Hopewell: Be Cautoius

In Hopewell, Virginia, the crime rate is higher than the national average, with 22 crimes per one thousand residents. This rate makes Hopewell less safe compared to other communities in the U.S. Residents have a 1 in 46 chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime. When compared to communities of similar population size, Hopewell’s crime rate is higher than average. The likelihood of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Hopewell is 1 in 309, and the rate of property crime is 18 per one thousand population, indicating an above-average chance of becoming a victim of property crimes like burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson​​ according to the OJP. Crime Rate: 22 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 309

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 56

7. Winchester: Historic Charm and Contemporary Risks

In Winchester, Virginia, the crime rate is significantly higher than the national average, with 27 crimes per one thousand residents, making it safer than only 13% of U.S. neighborhoods. The chance of being a victim of either violent or property crime is 1 in 37. Violent crime in Winchester occurs at a rate higher than in most American communities of all sizes, with a chance of 1 in 356 of being a victim as per Neighborhood Scout. Property crime rates are also high, with a 1 in 41 chance of becoming a victim​​.

Crime Rate: 27 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 356

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 41

6. Charlottesville: Balancing Beauty with Safety Awareness

Charlottesville, Virginia, has a notably high crime rate, with 36 crimes per one thousand residents, placing it among the highest in America for all community sizes. The chance of being a victim of either violent or property crime is 1 in 28. Compared to other communities of similar size, Charlottesville’s crime rate is higher. The violent crime rate is one of the highest nationally, with a 1 in 187 chance of being a victim. Property crime is also prevalent, with a 1 in 33 chance of becoming a victim. Charlottesville has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation as per same source​​. On my first day in Charlottesville, I wandered into a quaint café near the historic district. As I enjoyed a local pastry, an elderly couple shared stories about the town’s rich history and its vibrant university community. They did, however, warn me about the city’s high property crime rate, advising me to keep an eye on my belongings, especially in crowded areas. Crime Rate: 36 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 187

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 33

5. Hampton: Staying Safe by the Sea

Hampton, home to the world’s largest naval base, is also one of Virginia’s most unsafe cities.In Hampton, Virginia, the crime rate is significantly higher than the national average, with 28 crimes per one thousand residents. Residents have a 1 in 36 chance of being a victim of either violent or property crime. Hampton’s crime rate is higher than 93% of Virginia’s cities and towns. The likelihood of becoming a victim of a violent crime is 1 in 348, and for property crime, it’s 1 in 40. Hampton’s property crime rate is particularly high, at 25 per one thousand population, indicating a higher risk compared to other American communities of all sizes​​.

Crime Rate: 28 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 348

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 40

4. Lynchburg: Safety in the Hill City

In Lynchburg, Virginia, the crime rate is higher than the national average, with 25 crimes per one thousand residents. The chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime is 1 in 40. Compared to other communities of similar size, Lynchburg’s crime rate is around the average. The rate of violent crime is higher than in most American communities, with a 1 in 238 chance of becoming a victim. Property crime occurs at a rate of 21 per one thousand population, indicating a higher chance of becoming a victim of property crimes compared to other communities of all sizes in the U.S.​​. Crime Rate: 25 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 238

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 48

3. Waynesboro: Understanding Risks in a Historic Setting

In Waynesboro, Virginia, the crime rate is considerably higher than the national average, with 21 crimes per one thousand residents. The likelihood of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime in Waynesboro is 1 in 49. The city has a higher crime rate than 87% of Virginia’s cities and towns. For violent crime, the chance of becoming a victim is 1 in 403, with a rate of 2 per one thousand inhabitants. Property crime occurs at a rate of 18 per one thousand population, giving residents a 1 in 55 chance of becoming a victim​​ according to the Neighborhood Scout. Crime Rate: 21 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 403

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 55

2. Martinsville: A Closer Look at Safety Concerns

In Martinsville, Virginia, the crime rate is significantly higher than the national average, with 28 crimes per one thousand residents. Residents have a 1 in 36 chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime. Martinsville’s crime rate is higher than 93% of the state’s cities and towns according to the same source. The likelihood of becoming a victim of violent crime is 1 in 229, and for property crime, it’s 1 in 43. Martinsville’s property crime rate is particularly high, at 23 per one thousand population, indicating a higher risk compared to other American communities of all sizes​​. My granny once visited Martinsville for a family reunion. She loved the small-town charm but had a surprising encounter. While at a local park, she witnessed a minor theft. It was a quick and quiet incident, but it left an impression on her. This experience aligned with Martinsville’s known higher crime rate, especially in property crimes, reminding her to be more vigilant during her stay. Crime Rate: 28 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 229

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 43

1. Roanoke: Challenges in Virginia’s Riskiest City

Roanoke, Virginia, has a particularly high crime rate, with 44 crimes per one thousand residents, making it one of the highest in America for communities of all sizes. The chance of becoming a victim of violent or property crime is 1 in 23. Violent crime in Roanoke occurs at a rate higher than in most American communities, with a 1 in 204 chance of being a victim. Property crime is also very prevalent, with a 1 in 26 chance of becoming a victim. Roanoke also has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation noted by the Statista​. Exploring Roanoke’s downtown markets was a highlight of my trip. While browsing through artisan crafts, a friendly vendor mentioned the city’s high crime rate and advised me to be cautious after dark. This advice made me more aware of my surroundings, especially when I returned to my hotel in the evenings. Crime Rate: 44 per 1,000 residents

Chance of Violent Crime: 1 in 204

Chance of Property Crime: 1 in 26

5 Safety Tips: Tips for a Secure Journey

1. Be Alert and Mindful of Scammers During Your Virginia Travels

On my travels through Virginia, I’ve become extra vigilant about scammers. It’s a common issue nowadays, especially for tourists caught up in their plans. I always make sure to keep my belongings secure and try to avoid unnecessary chats with strangers I don’t know well. I also find it helpful to check online for any scam alerts from state or local authorities before heading out.

2. the Tap Water in Virginia’s City Areas Is Safe to Consume

When I’m in cities like Richmond or Virginia Beach, I’ve noticed that the tap water is perfectly fine to drink. However, in some remote Appalachian areas, I’ve heard that access to clean tap water can be a bit of a challenge, so it’s something to be mindful of if you’re traveling there.

3. Be Prepared for Extreme Weather Conditions Depending on The Season

While Virginia typically experiences moderate to mild weather year-round, summers and falls may bring hurricanes or tornadoes. Keeping an eye on the weather forecast and heeding any warnings is key to staying safe during such times.

4. Avoid Making Yourself an Attractive Target

In tourist hotspots like Virginia Beach, ensure your belongings are always within sight. Tourists are often viewed as easy targets for opportunistic criminals.

5. Invest Time in Comprehensive Research Before Heading to Your Virginia Destination

Thankfully, there are numerous public and governmental online resources providing regular updates to travelers about potential scams, traffic situations, and other hazards.

As you prioritize your safety, it’s also important to be aware of potential hazards beyond just crime. For example, the Southwest Journal recently published an article titled Virginia’s Venomous Snakes, which highlights the presence of venomous snakes in the region.

FAQ

Are there any specific neighborhoods within these cities that are considered more dangerous?

While crime rates can fluctuate across different neighborhoods, there are certain areas in some cities that have experienced higher crime rates. Here are some examples:

In Roanoke, neighborhoods such as Melrose-Rugby, Hurt Park, and West End have had higher crime rates in the past.

Martinsville, being a smaller city, does not have distinct neighborhoods known for higher crime rates.

Waynesboro, being a smaller town, does not have specific neighborhoods with significantly higher crime rates.

Lynchburg has neighborhoods like the Downtown area, Diamond Hill, and Blue Ridge that have experienced higher crime rates in the past.

In Hampton, neighborhoods such as Wythe, Old North Hampton, and Aberdeen Gardens have had higher crime rates historically.

Charlottesville’s neighborhoods like 10th and Page, 5th Street, and Fifeville have seen higher crime rates in certain periods.

Winchester’s neighborhoods like Kernstown, Old Town Winchester, and Shawnee have experienced higher crime rates at times.

Hopewell’s neighborhoods like Woodlawn, City Point, and Kippax have had higher crime rates in the past.

In Alexandria, neighborhoods such as Arlandria, Landmark/Van Dorn, and Old Town have experienced higher crime rates in certain periods.

Harrisonburg does not have specific neighborhoods known for significantly higher crime rates.

It’s important to remember that crime rates can change, and it’s advisable to check with local authorities or crime mapping resources for up-to-date information on specific neighborhoods.

What are some safety tips to keep in mind when visiting or living in Virginia?

Here are some safety tips to consider:

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings, especially in unfamiliar areas. Keep your personal belongings secure and within sight, especially in crowded tourist areas. Stay informed about any potential scams or warnings by checking state or local authorities’ online platforms. Be prepared for extreme weather conditions depending on the season, such as hurricanes or tornadoes, by monitoring weather forecasts and heeding warnings. Conduct comprehensive research before visiting a specific Virginia destination, checking for potential hazards, traffic situations, and safety tips provided by public and governmental online resources.

Is tap water safe to drink in Virginia?

Generally, tap water in Virginia’s city areas, such as Richmond and Virginia Beach, is safe to consume. These urban regions follow water quality regulations to ensure safe drinking water.

However, in some remote areas of Virginia, particularly in the Appalachian region, there may be challenges in providing clean tap water. It’s always a good idea to inquire about the water quality at your specific destination or consult local authorities for any concerns.

What should I do if I become a victim of a crime in Virginia?

If you become a victim of a crime in Virginia, it’s important to take the following steps:

Ensure your immediate safety and seek medical attention if necessary. Report the incident to the local authorities by calling the emergency hotline (911). Cooperate fully with law enforcement and provide them with accurate and detailed information about the incident. Keep a record of any documents, evidence, or photographs related to the crime. Seek support from victim advocacy organizations or local resources that can provide assistance and guidance throughout the legal process.

Final Words

In conclusion, Virginia is a geographically diverse state with a rich historical background. While it offers a range of attractions and destinations for visitors and residents alike, it’s important to be aware of safety considerations, particularly in cities with higher crime rates.

Some cities, such as Roanoke, Martinsville, Waynesboro, Lynchburg, Hampton, Charlottesville, Winchester, Hopewell, Alexandria, and Harrisonburg, have experienced higher crime rates in recent years. It’s recommended to stay informed, practice vigilance, and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.

Additionally, conducting thorough research, following safety tips, and seeking assistance from local resources can contribute to a safer experience while in Virginia.

Discalimer

Please note that the content provided here is based on personal opinions, expertise, and experiences, as well as information gathered from various online sources. It reflects an individual perspective and should be considered as a subjective interpretation of life. This narrative aims to share personal insights and experiences to offer a unique view of the city, rather than an exhaustive or universally applicable guide.