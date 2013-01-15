Southwest Minneapolis Curbside Business Directory

Minneapolis is quickly adapting to business at a distance. In a few short weeks, hundreds of shops have launched curbside pickup, delivery, virtual classes and online stores. From Zoom open mic nights to webcam cat adoptions and take-and-bake meals, community creativity is booming.

The directory below attempts to chronicle the innovation in the Southwest Journal’s coverage area. In addition to curbside pickup and delivery offerings, it highlights extra ways to support each business and the causes they are supporting, like fundraisers for employees and treats for health care workers.

The map is still growing, with more shops added daily. The information here is drawn from each business’s website, social media and signage, along with direct phone calls and storefront visits. Please email Michelle Bruch with updates and additions at mbruch@southwestjournal.com. Business plans evolve by the day. Please contact businesses directly for the most up-to-date information.

How to use the map below

Hover over locations to see business details. To pan around the map, click the symbol circled in yellow. To zoom out, click the Home symbol circled in red.

Select one of the labels under Type to see a collection of businesses by category. To clear your label selection, click Reset Map.

Find businesses by name by using the Search menu. Once a business is selected, hover over its dot on the map to see details. To clear your business selection, hover over the Search menu and then click the symbol circled in blue.

You can also view the directory on Google Maps