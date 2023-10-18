20 Countries with Most Instagram Users 2023: Digital Elite

In today’s digital age, social media platforms have become an integral part of our daily lives. From connecting with friends and family to discovering new trends and exploring diverse cultures, these platforms offer a plethora of opportunities. Among them, Instagram stands out as a visual-centric platform that has captured the hearts of billions. In this article, we delve deep into the 25 countries with the most Instagram users in 2023. If you’re eager to discover the top 5 directly, feel free to skip ahead. Otherwise, join us on this insightful journey.
According to the Pew Research Center, the evolution of social media has been nothing short of remarkable. From the humble beginnings of Six Degrees in the late 90s to the global dominance of platforms like Facebook and Instagram today, the landscape has shifted dramatically. While Facebook has had its fair share of controversies, its sister platform, Instagram, has soared in popularity, especially among the younger generation.
The Rise of Instagram
Instagram’s journey from a simple photo-sharing app to a global phenomenon is truly inspiring. Launched in 2010, it quickly gained traction, amassing millions of users within a short span. As I read on Forbes, its unique selling proposition was its focus on visuals, allowing users to share their life’s moments in a more intimate and creative way. This appeal, combined with strategic features like Stories and IGTV, has cemented its place as a social media titan.
Global Footprint
Instagram’s reach is not limited to just one region or demographic. It has penetrated various countries, each with its unique user behavior and trends.
List Of Countries
20. Malaysia
- Total Instagram users: 13.9M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 410
Malaysia, with its mix of modernity and tradition, offers a unique blend of content for Instagram users. The country’s festivals, food, and iconic landmarks like the Petronas Twin Towers are a hit on the platform. As I read in The Star, Malaysia’s diverse population and the government’s push for digitalization have contributed to Instagram’s growth.
19. Iraq
- Total Instagram users: 14M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 350
Iraq, a country with a rich history and diverse culture, is slowly making its mark on Instagram. The younger generation is using the platform to share their stories, aspirations, and the beauty of their homeland.
18. Egypt
- Total Instagram users: 15.3M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 150
From the ancient pyramids to the bustling streets of Cairo, Egypt offers a treasure trove of content for Instagrammers. According to Medium, the country’s tourism sector and local influencers are using the platform to promote Egypt’s rich heritage and modern attractions.
17. Canada
- Total Instagram users: 15.9M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 408
Canada, with its scenic landscapes and multicultural cities, is a favorite among Instagram users. From the Northern Lights to the urban vibe of Toronto, there’s something for everyone. As per report of CBC News, Canadians are not just passive users; they actively engage with content, making the country a hub for influencers and brands.
16. Thailand
- Total Instagram users: 17.4M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 250
Thailand, known for its beaches, temples, and vibrant street life, is a paradise for Instagrammers. The country’s festivals, food, and nightlife are particularly popular on the platform. Local influencers and the tourism sector are leveraging Instagram to promote Thailand’s diverse attractions.
15. Philippines
- Total Instagram users: 17.6M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 160
The Philippines, with its 7,000+ islands and diverse culture, offers a plethora of content opportunities for Instagrammers. From the white sands of Boracay to the urban hustle of Manila, the country is a visual treat. Local influencers and celebrities have a massive following, promoting the country’s beauty and culture.
14. Colombia
- Total Instagram users: 17.8M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 342
Colombia’s rich culture, music, and landscapes make it a favorite among Instagram users. Cities like Medellin and Cartagena offer a mix of modernity and tradition. According to Colombia.co, local influencers and artists are using the platform to showcase Colombia’s diversity and promote tourism.
13. South Korea
- Total Instagram users: 19.3M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 373
South Korea, known for its K-pop, fashion, and tech innovations, is a hotspot on Instagram. The country’s music, food, and urban landscapes are particularly popular. Local celebrities and influencers have a massive following, promoting Korean culture globally.
12. Spain
- Total Instagram users: 21.9M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 460
Spain, with its rich history, art, and festivals, offers a unique blend of content for Instagram users. Cities like Barcelona and Madrid are particularly popular for their architecture and nightlife. Local influencers and the tourism sector are leveraging Instagram to promote Spain’s diverse attractions.
11. Argentina
- Total Instagram users: 23.4M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 520
Argentina, known for its tango, football, and scenic beauty, is making its mark on Instagram. The country’s festivals, food, and landscapes are a hit on the platform.
10. France
- Total Instagram users: 23.8M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 350
France, the land of fashion, art, and romance, is a favorite among Instagram users. From the Eiffel Tower to the lavender fields of Provence, there’s a story waiting to be told.
9. Italy
- Total Instagram users: 26.2M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 435
Italy, with its rich history, art, and cuisine, offers a plethora of content opportunities for Instagrammers. From the canals of Venice to the historic streets of Rome, the country is a visual treat. According to Corriere della Sera, local influencers and the tourism sector are using Instagram to promote Italy’s diverse attractions.
8. Germany
- Total Instagram users: 27.4M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 326
Germany, known for its engineering, festivals, and scenic beauty, is slowly making its mark on Instagram. The younger generation, especially, is using the platform to share their stories, aspirations, and the beauty of their homeland. Local influencers and artists are leveraging Instagram to showcase a modern and diverse Germany.
7. United Kingdom
- Total Instagram users: 28.8M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 425
The United Kingdom, with its rich history, music, and fashion, is a hotspot on Instagram. Cities like London and Edinburgh offer a mix of tradition and modernity. The Guardian, says that local celebrities, influencers, and the royal family have a massive following, promoting British culture and attractions.
6. Mexico
- Total Instagram users: 36.7M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 288
Mexico’s vibrant culture, festivals, and landscapes make it a favorite among Instagram users. From the beaches of Cancun to the Day of the Dead celebrations, there’s something for everyone. Local influencers and artists are using the platform to showcase Mexico’s diversity and rich heritage.
5. Japan
- Total Instagram users: 45.7M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 365
Japan, with its mix of tradition and innovation, offers a unique blend of content for Instagram users. The country’s festivals, cherry blossoms, and tech innovations are particularly popular. According to The Japan Times, local influencers and brands are leveraging Instagram to promote Japanese culture and products.
4. Turkey
- Total Instagram users: 48.6M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 580
Turkey, straddling Europe and Asia, offers a diverse range of content opportunities for Instagrammers. From the historic streets of Istanbul to the beaches of Antalya, the country is a visual treat. and modern attractions.
3. Indonesia
- Total Instagram users: 89.2M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 324
Indonesia, with its thousands of islands and diverse culture, is a paradise for Instagrammers. From the beaches of Bali to the urban vibe of Jakarta, there’s something for everyone.
2. United States
- Total Instagram users: 143.4M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 435
The United States, being the birthplace of Instagram, naturally has a massive user base. From celebrities to businesses, everyone is leveraging the platform to connect with their audience. Major cities like New York and Los Angeles are hubs for influencers, with iconic locations such as Times Square and the Hollywood Sign being popular photo spots. According to The New York Times, the U.S. also boasts a high engagement rate, with users actively interacting with posts and stories.
1. India
- Total Instagram users: 229.6M
- Instagram users per 1,000 people: 162
India, with its diverse culture and rich heritage, offers a plethora of content opportunities for Instagrammers. From the majestic Taj Mahal to the colorful streets of Jaipur, there’s a story waiting to be told. Local influencers and celebrities have a massive following, promoting the country’s beauty, culture, and modern attractions.
User Demographics Overview
Instagram boasts a slightly higher female presence, with females constituting about 51% of its user base, while males represent around 48.4%. Thus, the gender distribution on the platform is fairly balanced.
When it comes to age demographics, millennials, specifically those aged between 25 and 34, dominate the platform, making up roughly 31.2% of its users. Following closely are the younger adults aged 18 to 24. On the other end of the spectrum, the senior demographic, those aged 65 and above, is the least represented, accounting for just about 2.2% of users.
Beyond the distribution by country, Instagram continues to maintain its popularity, witnessing around 170 million app downloads every year.
FAQs
1. How does Instagram’s user base compare to other social media platforms?
While Instagram boasts a massive user base, platforms like Facebook and YouTube still have a higher number of total users. However, Instagram’s engagement rates, especially among younger demographics, are notably high.
2. What are the primary reasons for Instagram’s popularity?
Instagram’s user-friendly interface, emphasis on visual content, and features like Stories and IGTV make it appealing. Additionally, its influencer culture and business-friendly tools have contributed to its rapid growth.
3. How does Instagram’s growth rate compare year-over-year?
Instagram has seen consistent growth since its inception. While the rate has slightly decelerated in mature markets, emerging markets continue to see a surge in new users.
4. Are businesses shifting their advertising budgets to Instagram?
Yes, many businesses, especially those targeting younger demographics, are allocating more of their advertising budgets to Instagram due to its high engagement rates and ROI.
5. How does Instagram handle user privacy and data security?
Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, Inc., has implemented several measures to protect user data. However, like all platforms, it’s essential for users to be aware of the permissions they grant and regularly review their privacy settings.
6. Which age group is the least represented on Instagram?
The age group of 65 and over is the least active on Instagram, making up approximately 2.2% of the platform’s user base in 2023.
7. How many times is the Instagram app downloaded annually?
Despite its already vast user base, Instagram continues to attract new users, with the app being downloaded approximately 170 million times every year.
Final Words
Instagram’s meteoric rise and its vast user base across various countries and demographics underscore its universal appeal. As the platform continues to innovate and introduce new features, it remains a pivotal space for personal connections, business growth, and cultural exchange. Whether you’re a casual scroller or a business magnate, the world of Instagram in 2023 offers endless possibilities.
