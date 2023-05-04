Colorado Waterfalls Touring: Top 12 Destinations For Cascade Enthusiasts

Colorado is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, including its stunning waterfalls. These natural wonders are a must-see for any nature lover visiting the state. From the towering cascades of Bridal Veil Falls to the hidden gems of Zapata Falls, Colorado has a diverse range of waterfalls that are sure to leave you in awe. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the most stunning waterfalls in Colorado.

1. Bridal Veil Falls

Located in the scenic town of Telluride, Bridal Veil Falls is one of the most iconic waterfalls in Colorado. The towering cascade stands at 365 feet tall, making it the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state. Visitors can hike to the base of the falls or take a scenic drive up to the top for stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

2. Hanging Lake

Hanging Lake is a hidden gem located in Glenwood Canyon, just a short drive from Glenwood Springs. The stunning turquoise waters of the lake are fed by a waterfall that cascades down a rocky cliff. Visitors can hike the steep trail to the top for a breathtaking view of the waterfall and the surrounding canyon.

3. Rifle Falls

Rifle Falls is a three-tiered waterfall located in Rifle Falls State Park. The falls are surrounded by lush greenery, making it a popular spot for picnics and hiking. Visitors can explore the cave behind the falls or take a guided tour to learn more about the geology of the area.

4. Zapata Falls

Zapata Falls is a hidden gem located near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. The falls are hidden behind a narrow canyon, making it a challenging hike to reach the base. However, the stunning views of the cascading waterfall and the surrounding mountains make it worth the effort.

5. North Clear Creek Falls

North Clear Creek Falls is located in the San Juan Mountains, near the town of Creede. The waterfall cascades down a rocky cliff into a stunning turquoise pool. Visitors can hike the short trail to the top for a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.

6. Box Canyon Falls

Box Canyon Falls is located in Ouray, known as the “Switzerland of America.” The falls are surrounded by towering cliffs and can be viewed from a suspension bridge or a hike through the canyon. Visitors can also explore the nearby ice park for a unique winter experience.

7. Seven Falls

Located in Colorado Springs, Seven Falls is a series of seven cascading waterfalls that drop a total of 181 feet. Visitors can take a short hike to the top for stunning views of the falls and the surrounding canyon. The falls are also illuminated at night for a breathtaking light show.

8. South Mineral Creek Falls

South Mineral Creek Falls is located near the town of Silverton in the San Juan Mountains. The waterfall cascades down a rocky cliff into a picturesque pool, surrounded by lush vegetation. Visitors can hike to the base of the falls or explore the nearby mining ruins.

9. Fish Creek Falls

Fish Creek Falls is located near Steamboat Springs and is one of the most popular waterfalls in Colorado. The waterfall cascades down a rocky cliff into a deep canyon, surrounded by scenic views of the surrounding mountains. Visitors can hike the easy trail to the base of the falls or explore the nearby wilderness areas.

10. Cascade Falls

Cascade Falls is located near Durango and is a hidden gem that is often overlooked by visitors. The waterfall cascades down a rocky cliff into a shallow pool, surrounded by stunning views of the Animas River Valley. Visitors can hike the short trail to the base of the falls or explore the nearby San Juan National Forest.

11. Treasure Falls

Treasure Falls is located near Pagosa Springs and is a popular stop for visitors on their way to Wolf Creek Pass. The waterfall cascades down a rocky cliff into a deep pool, surrounded by scenic views of the San Juan Mountains. Visitors can hike the short trail to the base of the falls or explore the nearby wilderness areas.

12. Lower Cataract Falls

Lower Cataract Falls is located near the town of Grand Lake and is a hidden gem in Rocky Mountain National Park. The waterfall cascades down a rocky cliff into a shallow pool, surrounded by stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Visitors can hike the easy trail to the falls or explore the nearby lakes and streams.

Conclusion

Colorado is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls in the United States. From the towering Bridal Veil Falls to the hidden gems of Cascade Falls and Lower Cataract Falls, Colorado’s diverse landscapes offer something for everyone.

Whether you are a nature lover, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply looking for a beautiful scenic drive, these waterfalls are sure to leave you in awe. So if you are planning a trip to Colorado, make sure to add some of these stunning waterfalls to your itinerary and experience the natural beauty of this amazing state.