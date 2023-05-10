Colorado Snake Invasion: First-Time Homebuyer’s Worst Nightmare Comes True

In the southeastern suburb of Denver, Centennial, Colorado, the lifelong dream of a woman to own a house took a terrifying turn when her family discovered a snake infestation in the walls of their new home.

Amber Hall, a first-time homeowner, relocated to the new house with her children and dogs in late March, only to soon realize that they were sharing the house with unwanted guests.

The unsettling discovery began when Hall’s dogs detected a snake nestled in a crack close to a wall and a door in the garage. Hall noticed that other parts of the wall felt oddly “warm and squishy,” suggesting the presence of more snakes. According to local news station KKTV, the family found 10 snakes in the garage within a span of 10 days.

“Every night, my children and I are terrified to sleep in our own beds, petrified to use the bathroom for fear of snakes emerging from the toilet,” Hall confessed to KKTV. “I’m too scared to unpack anything because I’m genuinely worried about snakes hiding in or under the boxes.”

In an attempt to manage the situation, Hall employed a professional snake handler, incurring a hefty bill. The handler speculated that the snakes originated from an underground burrow beneath the house and, judging by their size, had been residing there for approximately two years.

“The cost of snake hunting and setting traps has already exceeded $1,000,” Hall revealed. “I don’t think I’m the first one to discover them, but I highly doubt anyone would admit they knew about their presence.”

A spokesperson from the real estate agency Hall used stated to KKTV that this was the first instance they learned of the snake problem on the property. They assured that, had they been aware of the issue beforehand, they would have informed her.

The species of the snakes discovered and the threat they pose remains unknown. Colorado is home to numerous snake species, and in 2020, a couple in Elizabeth had about 150 snakes expelled from a den under their home. Hall stated that she won’t feel secure in the house until someone “tears up the concrete and pinpoints their nesting place.”

“It’s a nightmare,” Hall lamented. “I’m 42 years old, this is my first house, and I’ve worked all my life to get it. But I can’t relish it. Neither can my children. I’m just living in sheer terror.”

