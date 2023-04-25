Chicago Wild Animals Lookout: Exciting Wildlife in the Windy City

Chicago, often referred to as the “Windy City,” is known for its bustling city life, iconic skyline, and vibrant culture. However, amidst the urban landscape, there lies a surprising array of wild animals that call the region home. From parks and forest preserves to natural areas along Lake Michigan, Chicago and its surrounding areas offer a unique blend of urban and natural habitats, providing a haven for a diverse range of wildlife.

1. Eastern Coyote (Canis latrans)

The elusive coyotes, also known as coywolves, have adapted to urban environments in Chicago and can often be spotted in parks, forest preserves, and residential areas. They primarily feed on small mammals and are generally shy toward humans.

2. White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus)

Despite being a densely populated city, Chicago is also home to forest preserves and natural areas where graceful white-tailed deer thrive. They are often seen grazing in open fields or wooded areas and have adapted to living in close proximity to human activity.

3. Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, this renowned birding spot attracts bird enthusiasts from all over the world. With over 300 bird species, including warblers, raptors, and waterfowl, the sanctuary is a haven for birdwatching in Chicago.

2. Cook County Forest Preserve District

Encompassing over 69,000 acres of land in the region, this preserve provides crucial habitats for a variety of amphibian species, such as the Western Chorus Frog and the Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake.

3. Lake Michigan Fish

The lake is home to numerous fish species, including salmon, trout, and bass, which attract recreational anglers and fishing enthusiasts who enjoy the aquatic wildlife viewing opportunities offered by the lake.

4. Amphibians and Reptiles

Chicago and its surrounding areas are home to a diverse array of amphibians and reptiles, including the Western Chorus Frog and the Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake, which play important roles in maintaining the region’s ecological balance.

5. Waterfowl and Migratory Birds

Lake Michigan supports a diverse array of bird species, including waterfowl and migratory birds that rely on the lake’s resources for feeding and resting during their journeys. Birdwatching opportunities abound along the lakefront, including spots like the Lincoln Park Nature Boardwalk and the Chicago Botanic Garden.

6. Opportunistic Wildlife

Various other wildlife species, such as raccoons, opossums, and skunks, are known to thrive in Chicago’s urban environment. These opportunistic animals are often seen foraging for food in garbage bins or other human-made resources.

7. Urban Birds of Prey

Chicago is also home to several species of birds of prey. These include red-tailed hawks, peregrine falcons, and great horned owls. These birds have adapted to the urban landscape and can be spotted nesting on tall buildings and hunting for prey in city parks.

8. Butterflies and Insects

Chicago’s parks and natural areas are also home to a wide variety of butterflies and insects, including monarch butterflies, dragonflies, and bees, which play important roles in pollination and contribute to the region’s biodiversity.

9. Red Foxes (Vulpes vulpes)

Foxes inhabit forest preserves and natural areas in and around Chicago. These elusive creatures are known for their striking red coats and can occasionally be spotted hunting for small mammals or foraging for food in urban areas.

10. Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias)

This majestic wading bird is a common sight in and around the Chicago area, particularly near bodies of water such as Lake Michigan, rivers, and wetlands. With their impressive size and distinctive appearance, great blue herons are popular among birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

11. Bats

Several species of bats, including the big brown bat and the little brown bat, can be found in and around Chicago. These nocturnal creatures play a crucial role in controlling insect populations and are important for ecosystem balance.

12. Bobcats (Lynx rufus)

Although relatively rare, bobcats have been reported in some forest preserves and natural areas in the outskirts of Chicago. These shy and elusive wildcats are known for their distinctive tufted ears and can be spotted hunting for small mammals in wooded areas.

13. River Otters (Lontra canadensis)

River otters have been making a comeback in the Chicago area, particularly along rivers and wetlands. These playful and energetic mammals are known for their sleek fur, webbed feet, and playful behavior, making them a delight to spot in the wild.

14. Bald Eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus)

Bald eagles, the national bird of the United States, can be found in and around Chicago, particularly during the winter months. They are often spotted near rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water, where they hunt for fish and other prey.

15. Wild Turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo)

Wild turkeys have made a comeback in the Chicago area in recent years and can be found in forest preserves and natural areas. These large, ground-dwelling birds are known for their distinctive appearance, including their fan-shaped tail and wattled neck.

16. Beavers (Castor canadensis)

Beavers, known for their exceptional dam-building skills, can be found in and around Chicago, particularly near rivers and wetlands. These large rodents play a crucial role in creating and maintaining wetland habitats, providing habitat for other wildlife species.

17. Eastern Box Turtles (Terrapene Carolina)

Eastern box turtles, a type of turtle native to the Chicago area, can be found in wooded areas and grasslands. These slow-moving turtles are known for their distinctively patterned shells and can often be spotted basking in the sun or foraging for food.

18. Eastern Cottontail Rabbit (Sylvilagus floridanus)

These small, fast-moving rabbits are common in Chicago’s parks, forest preserves, and residential areas. They are known for their fluffy white tails and can often be seen foraging for food or darting through the underbrush.

Conclusion: An Abundance of Wildlife in the City

Chicago and its surrounding areas are not only a concrete jungle but also a wilderness teeming with diverse wildlife. From coyotes and deer to birds and amphibians, the region offers a unique blend of urban and natural habitats, providing opportunities for wildlife