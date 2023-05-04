California Waterfalls: Wonderful Cascades to Explore in The Golden State

California is a state known for its natural beauty, and one of the most awe-inspiring sights it offers is its stunning waterfalls. From the cascading power of Yosemite Falls to the tranquil beauty of McWay Falls, there is no shortage of breathtaking waterfalls to explore in California. In this article, we will highlight some of the most stunning waterfalls in California and what makes each one unique.

1. Yosemite Falls

Located in Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Falls is one of the most iconic waterfalls in California. It is actually made up of three separate falls: Upper Yosemite Fall, Middle Cascades, and Lower Yosemite Fall. Together, they create a waterfall that drops a total of 2,425 feet, making it one of the tallest waterfalls in North America. Visitors can view Yosemite Falls from various vantage points in the park, including the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail, the Yosemite Falls Trail, and the Yosemite Falls Overlook.

2. Burney Falls

Located in McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park, Burney Falls is often referred to as the “eighth wonder of the world” because of its stunning beauty. The waterfall drops 129 feet into a pool of turquoise water, creating a truly mesmerizing sight. Visitors can view Burney Falls from multiple overlooks and trails throughout the park, including the Burney Falls Loop Trail, which takes hikers around the base of the falls.

3. McWay Falls

Located in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, McWay Falls is a picturesque waterfall that drops 80 feet onto a sandy beach below. The waterfall can only be viewed from a lookout point, but the view is truly breathtaking. McWay Falls is unique in that it is one of the few waterfalls in California that drops directly into the ocean.

4. Alamere Falls

Located in Point Reyes National Seashore, Alamere Falls is a stunning waterfall that drops 40 feet onto a secluded beach. To reach the waterfall, visitors must hike an 8.4-mile round-trip trail that winds through scenic coastal landscapes. The hike can be challenging, but the reward of seeing Alamere Falls up close is well worth the effort.

5. Bridalveil Fall

Located in Yosemite National Park, Bridalveil Fall is a classic Yosemite waterfall that drops 620 feet from a granite cliff. The waterfall is named for the way its mist resembles a bride’s veil. Visitors can view Bridalveil Fall from multiple viewpoints throughout the park, including the Bridalveil Fall Trail, which takes hikers to the base of the falls.

6. Vernal Fall

Also in Yosemite National Park, Vernal Fall is a breathtaking waterfall that drops 317 feet into the Merced River. Visitors can view Vernal Fall from multiple vantage points, including the Mist Trail, which takes hikers up close to the waterfall.

7. McCloud Falls

McCloud, California, is home to McCloud Falls. It is a series of three waterfalls: Upper Falls, Middle Falls, and Lower Falls. Each waterfall has its own unique beauty, with Upper Falls dropping 25 feet, Middle Falls dropping 50 feet, and Lower Falls dropping 10 feet. Visitors can view McCloud Falls from various viewpoints and trails throughout the park.

8. Feather Falls

In Oroville, California, Feather Falls is a stunning waterfall that drops 640 feet into the Feather River. To reach the waterfall, visitors must hike an 8.2-mile round-trip trail that winds through scenic forest landscapes. The hike can be challenging, but the views of Feather Falls are truly spectacular.

9. Horsetail Fall

Yet another waterfall in Yosemite National Park, Horsetail Fall is a unique waterfall that appears to be on fire during certain times of the year. In February, the sunset hits the waterfall at just the right angle, causing it to glow a fiery orange. Visitors can view Horsetail Fall from the El Capitan Picnic Area.