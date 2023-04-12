California is well known for its sunny skies, golden beaches, and a laid-back lifestyle. However, what you might not know is that it’s also home to some truly strange and quirky laws.

In this article, we’ll dive into some of these peculiar laws and answer some frequently asked questions about them. Buckle up, because it’s about to get weird!

FAQs About Strange California Laws

Is it illegal to whistle for a lost canary before 7 am in Berkeley?

Yes, it is! In the city of Berkeley, it is unlawful to whistle for your lost canary before 7 am. This law is in place to prevent noise disturbances in the early morning hours. So, if your feathered friend goes missing, you’ll have to wait until after 7 am to call for it.

Can I really not wear cowboy boots in Blythe unless I own at least two cows?

This is one of those strange laws that make you question its origins. In Blythe, California, you are not allowed to wear cowboy boots unless you own at least two cows. Although it’s unclear how this law came into existence or if it’s ever been enforced, it’s on the books, so it’s best to abide by it.

Is it true that it’s illegal to curse on a mini-golf course in Long Beach?

Yes, it’s true! In Long Beach, California, it is illegal to utter any profanities while playing mini-golf. This law was put in place to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere at mini-golf courses. So, if you find yourself frustrated by your putting skills, remember to keep your language clean!

Are women really not allowed to drive while wearing a housecoat in the state of California?

Technically, yes. It is illegal for women to drive a car while wearing a housecoat in California. While this law may seem archaic and sexist, it is still on the books. However, the likelihood of it being enforced is slim to none.

Can you be fined for having an unregistered drone in Walnut?

Absolutely! In Walnut, California, you must register your drone with the city, and failing to do so can result in a fine. This law was enacted to ensure that drones are operated safely and responsibly within city limits.

Is it illegal to store anything other than automobiles in a garage in San Francisco?

Yes, according to San Francisco’s housing code, it is illegal to store anything other than automobiles in a garage. This law was put in place to prevent the misuse of garages as living spaces, storage units, or workshops. While this law may not be actively enforced, it’s still essential to be aware of it.

Can I get a ticket for carrying a cocktail from one bar to another in the state of California?

Yes, you can. In California, it is illegal to carry an alcoholic beverage from one bar to another, even if it’s just across the street. This law is intended to prevent public intoxication and maintain order in public spaces.

Is it true that it’s illegal to cry on the witness stand in Los Angeles courts?

It may be hard to believe, but yes, it’s illegal to cry on the witness stand in Los Angeles courts. This law is intended to prevent witnesses from using emotional displays to manipulate the outcome of a trial. While shedding a few tears may not get you into trouble, excessive crying could result in a reprimand or other penalties.

Is it illegal to own a smelly animal hide in Chico?

Yes, it is! In Chico, California, it is illegal to own a smelly animal hide. This law aims to maintain public health and sanitation by preventing foul odors from affecting residents. If you’re a proud owner of an animal hide, make sure it’s properly treated and doesn’t emit any offensive smells.

Are peacocks granted the right of way in Arcadia?

Indeed, they are! In Arcadia, California, peacocks have the right of way on any street, driveway, or road. The city is known for its large population of these colorful birds, and this law was established to protect them from harm. So, if you’re driving in Arcadia, be prepared to yield to any peacock crossing your path.

Is it illegal to shoot any game from a moving vehicle, except for whales, in California?

Yes, this strange law is on the books in California. It is illegal to shoot any game from a moving vehicle, except for whales. It’s unclear how this exception came into existence, but it’s a good reminder that hunting should be done responsibly and in accordance with local laws and regulations.

Can I be arrested for detonating a nuclear device within Chico city limits?

Yes, you most certainly can! In Chico, California, it is illegal to detonate a nuclear device within city limits. Violators can be fined up to $500. While this law may seem absurd, it’s a reminder that using or possessing nuclear devices is a severe offense with significant consequences.

Is it against the law to hold a public event in Carmel without a permit if more than 500 people are expected to attend?

Indeed, it is! In Carmel, California, a permit is required for any public event where more than 500 people are expected to attend. This law helps the city manage large gatherings and ensure public safety. So, if you’re planning a big event in Carmel, make sure to obtain the necessary permits beforehand.

In conclusion, California’s strange and quirky laws serve as a fascinating reminder of the state’s diverse history and culture. While some of these laws may never be enforced, they offer a glimpse into the peculiarities of the past and provide a source of amusement and wonder for residents and visitors alike.