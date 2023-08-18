Real Estate

Buying Land To Build A House: A Complete Guide

by Michael Rivera
Buying land - build house

Looking to craft your dream home from the ground up instead of endlessly scrolling through Zillow? 

Choosing to buy land and build your own home offers unparalleled freedom and customization. However, it’s a journey with its own set of twists and turns. That’s why teaming up with a seasoned real estate pro is a game-changer from the get-go.

Eager to pave the way? Let Clever connect you with a top-tier local agent skilled in land acquisitions. Not only is our service complimentary, but you might also pocket a cash-back bonus when you seal the deal on your new haven! 

Discover Your Dream Plot: Land for Sale! 

Your dream plot

Embarking on the journey to construct your ideal home? It all begins with securing that perfect piece of land.

While many home-buying platforms offer lot searches, don’t miss out on specialized sites dedicated to vacant plots. Here are some stellar options to explore:

And remember, teaming up with a local real estate expert can be a game-changer. They can set up instant notifications, ensuring you’re the first to know when your dream plot graces the MLS

Navigating the Financial Terrain: Funding Your Land Purchase 

Venturing into buying land for your dream home? The financial journey is distinct from the usual home-buying process, especially if you’re eyeing untouched terrains without utilities.

Let’s delve into your financing avenues:

New Construction Loan:

    • What is it? This loan covers both your land acquisition and home-building expenses. Once your dream home stands tall, the loan typically transitions into a regular mortgage.
    • Pros: A major perk is the potential for a reduced down payment. Instead of separate finances for land and construction, lenders might ask for just 10-20% upfront. Some financial institutions might even go lower, albeit at a slightly higher interest rate.
Considerations: Brace yourself for stringent criteria. Stellar credit, a favorable debt-to-income ratio, and comprehensive architectural blueprints are usually non-negotiable.

Lot land loan

If you don’t qualify for a construction loan or don’t have a firm building timeline, you may have to finance your land purchase and construction separately. Lot land loans allow you to finance land that is already prepared for residential development.

In general, a building lot qualifies for a lot land loan if it has the following in place:

  • Appropriate zoning
  • Building permit (if required by lender)
  • Access to a public road
  • Utilities nearby (including sewer access or on-site septic system)

Down payments for lot land loans are usually similar to new construction loans, so you can expect to put 10-20% down.

Raw land loan

If your desired building lot doesn’t qualify for a lot land loan, you may need to pursue a raw land loan.

Raw land loans can be extremely challenging to obtain, as lenders consider them risky.

When underwriting raw land loans, lenders often require down payments as large as 50%, and they usually charge higher interest rates compared to other loans.

Seller financing

Vacant land is often offered with the option of seller financing. Owner financing is arranged between the seller and the buyer directly. This can be useful for buyers who find it challenging to finance their land purchase with a traditional lender.

Remember, each financing option comes with its own set of terms, benefits, and considerations. It’s essential to weigh each against your needs and financial health. And as always, expert advice can be invaluable in this journey.

Zoning 101: Know Before You Build!

Dreaming of crafting your own home? Before you dive in, it’s crucial to understand the lay of the land – literally. Unlike buying a pre-built home, vacant land might come with a few surprises in the form of zoning restrictions.

Here’s what you need to know:

  1. Not All Land is Equal: Just because it’s vacant doesn’t mean you can build anything you fancy. Some plots might be zoned for commercial use, agriculture, or even remain undeveloped.
  2. Zoning Restrictions Can Be Dream-Crushers: Imagine finding the perfect spot, only to discover you can’t build your envisioned three-story mansion. It’s essential to be aware of any limitations before you commit.
  3. Do Your Homework: Before signing on the dotted line, visit the local county planning office. They’ll provide insights into any building constraints. It’s always better to get firsthand information.
  4. Seek Expert Guidance: Not sure where to start or what to ask? An experienced real estate agent, especially one familiar with vacant land, can be your compass. They’ll help you navigate potential pitfalls and ensure your land aligns with your dream home’s vision.

In essence, while the idea of building from scratch is exhilarating, it’s essential to tread with caution and knowledge. After all, every dream home starts with a solid foundation – and that includes understanding your land’s potential and limitations. 

Is Your Land Build-Ready? Here’s How to Find Out! 

Buying land

Before you set your heart on a plot of land, it’s essential to ensure it’s fit for your dream home. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you determine the buildability of your chosen land:

  1. Professional Survey: Start with the basics.
    • A land surveyor will provide you with the exact dimensions of the plot.
    • They’ll identify if there are any easements or rights-of-way that might affect your use of the property.
    • They can also assess the accessibility of the land, crucial for construction logistics.
  2. Soil and Ground Stability: It’s what’s beneath that counts.
    • The type of soil can influence the foundation type and depth.
    • Some soils might not support the weight of a building or could pose challenges for digging wells.
  3. Environmental Checks: Mother Nature has her rules.
    • Ensure there are no environmental concerns, like contamination, that could halt construction.
    • Wetlands are a significant consideration. Building on them can be restricted or even prohibited due to their ecological importance.
  4. Wetland Regulations: Dive deeper if your land is near water.
    • Wetlands are protected areas due to their environmental significance.
    • Regulations can vary from city to county to state, and even federal levels. It’s essential to be well-informed.
    • Local wetland inventory maps can be a valuable resource. They highlight potential problematic zones, helping you make an informed decision.

Crunching the Numbers: The Utility Equation 

Building on the land

Dreaming of a serene, rural backdrop for your home? While the tranquility is unmatched, it’s essential to factor in the practicalities, especially utilities. Here’s a guide to help you assess the costs:

  1. Existing Utilities:
    • Check if the land already has access to water, electricity, and natural gas. If it’s managed by the county, they can provide this information.
    • If utilities are in place, inquire about connection fees and any other associated costs.
  2. Going Off the Grid:
    • Water: If there’s no municipal water supply, you’ll need to dig a well. Costs can vary based on depth and soil conditions.
    • Waste Management: Without a sewer connection, you’ll require a septic system. The type of system and the land’s soil composition can influence costs.
    • Electricity: If there’s no electrical grid nearby, you’ll need to run lines to your property. The distance from the nearest connection point will significantly impact the price.
  3. Expert Consultation:
    • An experienced real estate professional can be invaluable. They can connect you with local contractors who can provide accurate quotes.
    • Gather multiple quotes to get a comprehensive understanding of potential costs.
  4. Budget Adjustments:
    • Once you have all the quotes, reassess your budget. Utility installation can be a significant expense, and it’s essential to factor it in to avoid any surprises.

A Builder’s Blueprint 

Blueprints

Embarking on the journey of creating a custom-built home is exhilarating. To ensure a smooth sail, here’s a roadmap to guide you:

  1. Crystal Clear Communication:
    • Begin with a clear vision. Know what you want and articulate it well.
    • Your builder should not just hear, but understand your aspirations, timeline, and budget.
  2. Shop Around:
    • Don’t settle for the first builder you meet. Engage with multiple contractors.
    • Request detailed quotes. This will give you a comprehensive view of costs, timelines, and potential challenges.
  3. Realistic Expectations:
    • Custom homes aren’t built overnight. On average, they take over six months to complete.
    • Align your expectations with your builder. Discuss costs transparently and set a feasible move-in date.
  4. Resale Value Considerations:
    • Your custom home is tailored for you, but it’s wise to think long-term.
    • Consult a local real estate agent. They can advise on features that boost resale value in your region and set future sale expectations.
  5. Avoid Overbuilding:
    • While it’s tempting to add every luxury, it’s essential to strike a balance.
    • An “overbuilt” home can be challenging to sell at a price that justifies your investment. Local property experts can guide you on optimizing your home’s design without overdoing it

Journey to Your Dream Home: A Step-by-Step Timeline

Pre-Construction Phase Before the first brick is laid, dive deep into planning. Marry your dream with your budget, collaborating with a team of architects, designers, contractors, and other professionals. Remember, post-construction changes can be pricey, so clarity now saves headaches later.

Week 1: Groundwork Begins With financing secured, land chosen, and permits in hand, the real action starts. Crews will level the site, clear obstacles, and set the stage for your foundation, including footers that anchor your home’s base.

Weeks 2-3: Laying the Foundation Post footer inspection, it’s time for the concrete foundation. This slab will be the bedrock of your home.

Weeks 4-6: The Skeleton Emerges Watch as your home’s blueprint comes to life! Framing gives shape to rooms, floors, and even spaces for doors and windows. With the roof and exterior walls in place, your home gets its protective sheathing.

Weeks 7-8: The Inner Workings Though less visible, this phase is vital. Plumbing, electrical systems, heating, cooling, and possibly security systems are installed. Once done, you’re a step closer to modern comforts.

Weeks 9-10: Walls and Warmth Insulation ensures your home stays cozy. Following this, drywall transforms the interior, getting it paint-ready. Your home’s transformation is in full swing.

 Weeks 11-12: Aesthetic Enhancements Your chosen floors, cabinets, and paint colors breathe life into the space. Exteriors get their final look with brickwork, siding, or stucco, and the outdoors sees driveways and walkways taking shape.

Week 13: Fittings and Fixtures This week is bustling with activity. Appliances, sinks, faucets, light fixtures, and more find their place. The home’s exterior also gets its finishing touches.

Weeks 14-15: The Final Countdown It’s inspection time! Both official inspectors and you will ensure everything is perfect. Once all boxes are ticked, the keys are yours!

FAQ

How do you make a plot of land?

Making a plot of land involves several steps, starting with selecting a suitable location. Once you’ve identified the land, you’ll need to clear it of any obstacles, such as trees or boulders.

Depending on the intended use, you might also need to level the land, install drainage systems, and prepare the soil for agriculture or construction. It’s essential to consult local regulations and possibly hire professionals to ensure the land is prepared correctly.

2. Is buying land in Colorado a good investment?

Buying land in Colorado can be a good investment, depending on the location and purpose of the purchase. Colorado has seen significant growth in recent years, especially in areas near major cities and recreational spots.

As with any investment, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research, consider the land’s potential appreciation, and consult with local real estate experts before making a decision.

3. How to buy land to build a house in Ontario?

Buying land in Ontario to build a house involves several steps:

Determine your budget and desired location.

    1. Research available plots through real estate listings or by contacting a local real estate agent.
    2. Once you’ve identified a potential plot, check for any zoning restrictions or building codes.

Secure financing, either through a bank or a specialized land loan.

    1. Conduct a land survey to identify boundaries and any potential issues.
    2. Complete the purchase through a legal process, ensuring all paperwork is in order.
    3. Obtain necessary building permits and start the construction process.

4. What is 1 plot of land?

The term “plot” is often used to describe a piece of land designated for a specific purpose, such as building a house or farming. However, the size of a plot can vary based on the region and local land measurement practices. It’s essential to check local definitions when considering a plot’s size.

5. How many acres is a plot?

The size of a plot in terms of acres can vary by country and region. In some places, a plot might be equivalent to 50×100 feet, which is approximately 0.11 acres. However, in other regions, a plot might be larger or smaller. It’s essential to consult local land measurement standards or a local real estat

Final Words:

Building your dream home is more than just bricks and mortar; it’s about crafting a space that resonates with your soul. While the journey may seem daunting, with the right guidance, every step becomes a cherished memory.

So, as you embark on this adventure, remember to savor each moment, trust the process, and above all, enjoy the beautiful destination that awaits.

Avatar

Related posts

What Happens to Housing Prices During a Recession? – Timing the Market

Michael Rivera

How To Divert Water Away From Your Home

Michael Rivera

How Much Does a Home Inspection Cost in 2023? A Buyer’s Best Friend

Michael Rivera