Buying Event Tickets Online: 5 Tips to Prevent Fraud and Mistakes – 2023 Guide

The Internet changed the landscape of our lives. For the majority of its existence, it changed it for the best. The web is an amazing thing. But, we’re not going to pretend it’s flawless. The Internet as a tool was meant to make a positive impact.

Yet, some individuals want to take advantage of it to cheat on other people. We’re talking about all kinds of scammers who make a living by taking advantage of people online. Do you know where the majority of online scams happen?

This is not going to be an article that will delve into statistics. When you do a short Google search you’ll quickly learn that people lose their money on various types of online scams.

Mostly, those are attempts to prey on people through various job or investment opportunities, cryptocurrency scams, and other frauds that include online casinos and gambling, and somewhere in between all of that, you’ll find those who prey on people who want to buy event tickets online.

This is quite sad. Not being able to attend an event you desired for so long because someone has taken advantage of you is just sad.

However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Worries should be the last thing you should have on your mind the next time you’re buying tickets for a Taylor Swift or Kanye West concert or Bengals at the Steelers game. By now, you must be wondering, how can you ensure your safety? Well, it’s quite easy.

First of all, you need to buy tickets from reputable sources. Secondly, you should dedicate some time to reading this article and see our five tips to prevent fraud and mistakes when buying tickets online.

Choose a Reputable Seller

This is where it all starts. As we already suggested, choosing the right ticket-selling outlet is vital for seamless purchase. If you’re going around through websites that are not reputable enough the chances are higher that you will get scammed.

The Internet is a vast place. You do not have the luxury of not knowing which sites operate in this domain and have a good reputation. If you find yourself at a website that you never heard of offering you discounted tickets for the event you want to see, you need to know that something is not right.

Nothing is Too Good to be True

Beware of offers like these. When you’re scrolling the web for a long time like we have nothing is the way it seems. If you venture to the further corners of the online community you might find yourself in wonderland. But, the chances are you’re not dreaming. It’s just a living nightmare unfolding. Scammers usually prey on somewhat naive people.

They tend to bombard individuals with offers that appear to be too good to be true. If you find yourself on the receiving end of a deal like this the chances are that it is too good to be true. That is how the scam is disguised. So, a fair offer is what you can accept. But a high discount or almost free tickets, two at the price of one is usually a scammer’s idea of getting rich.

Stick to Legitimate Payment Methods

The world around us is an ever-evolving one. In terms of financial transactions, we truly are reaching another level. With the rise of crypto, e-banking, and various other payment services such as PayPal or Skrill we have more than enough safe and secure methods of paying. Majority of the platforms we have mentioned put a lot of effort into protecting their clients.

The chances are you are using one of these platforms. Either way, you have your credit and debit cards. There are plenty of ways to go around when it comes to paying for your tickets. This is the sole reason why you should immediately step away from a purchase that involves a third-party service. Trust us, it’s a scam. You need to use a payment method that can keep track of your funds.

Keep Personal Information to Yourself

When a ticket-selling establishment wants to know your data from the get-go, it is a clear sign that we’re talking about scammers. Leaving your name to make a ticket reservation is a common practice. But if the company wants to know your credit card number or any form of financial data you might possess, you need to back away.

For scammers, getting a hold of this data is essential for a successful scam. So, ensure that you keep tight lips, and hands away from the keyboard when it comes to the exchange of valuable data. This is a lesson all of us learn as kids. You do not share that kind of intel with strangers.

Avoid Sponsor Links

This is yet another mistake rookies on the web make. Google is as trustworthy as it gets when it comes to its ads and its platform. But once you find a website that is not all that trustworthy and it has some shady ads, you need to double-check everything. Also, sponsored links are a thing.

They are on the web because someone paid for them to advertise. It doesn’t make them trustworthy at all. So, if you’re on a hunt for ticket events ensure that you avoid getting there through sponsored links. True establishments with years of experience in the business do not require excessive advertisements.

Bottom Line

The world of online event ticket sales is a big one. Today, you have an event being held almost every hour somewhere in the world. The sales of tickets these days are mostly done online. This is a great change from the old-fashioned ways but it brought a few downsides too.

The biggest ones are scammers who will look to cheat on people at every step. So, the next time you’re on the hunt for a ticket online, make sure that you read this article once more. Trust us it will be worth your time and in the end your money too.