Biggest Fish in Alabama: Angler’s Paradise Down South

Alabama is home to a diverse array of aquatic life, including a wide variety of fish species. From catfish to bass, the state’s rivers, lakes, and streams are teeming with fish of all sizes. However, for those who enjoy the thrill of the catch, nothing beats landing a truly enormous fish. In this article, we’ll explore some of the biggest fish found in Alabama.

1. Blue Catfish

The Blue Catfish is one of the largest freshwater fish in North America, and Alabama is home to some truly massive specimens. These fish can grow up to 5 feet in length and weigh over 100 pounds. In 2012, an angler caught a 120-pound Blue Catfish in the Alabama River, setting a new state record. These fish are commonly found in the Alabama, Tombigbee, and Black Warrior rivers.

2. Alligator Gar

The Alligator Gar is another massive fish found in Alabama’s waters. These prehistoric-looking fish can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh over 300 pounds. They have long, slender bodies and a snout full of needle-like teeth. Alligator Gar are found in the lower reaches of the Mobile, Tensaw, and Alabama rivers.

3. Striped Bass

The Striped Bass is a popular game fish found in many of Alabama’s lakes and rivers. While they don’t grow quite as large as Blue Catfish or Alligator Gar, they can still reach impressive sizes. The state record for Striped Bass in Alabama is 55 pounds, caught in Weiss Lake in 2013. These fish are known for their aggressive behavior and are often caught using live bait or lures.

4. Flathead Catfish

The Flathead Catfish is another large freshwater fish found in Alabama. These fish can grow up to 5 feet in length and weigh over 100 pounds. They have broad, flat heads and are typically found in slow-moving rivers and lakes. The state record for Flathead Catfish in Alabama is 80 pounds, caught in the Alabama River in 1986.

5. Largemouth Bass

The Largemouth Bass is a popular game fish found throughout the United States, including Alabama. While they don’t grow as large as some of the other fish on this list, they can still reach impressive sizes. The state record for Largemouth Bass in Alabama is 16 pounds, caught in the Montgomery County Public Fishing Lake in 1987. These fish are known for their powerful fighting abilities and are a favorite among anglers.

6. Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin Tuna is a highly sought-after saltwater game fish found in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Alabama. These fish can grow up to 8 feet in length and weigh over 400 pounds. They are known for their speed and agility and are often caught using live bait or lures.

7. Muskellunge

The Muskellunge, also known as Muskie, is a large freshwater fish found in some of Alabama’s lakes and rivers. These fish can grow up to 5 feet in length and weigh over 50 pounds. They are known for their fierce predatory behavior and are a popular game fish among anglers.

8. Black Drum

The Black Drum is a saltwater fish found in Alabama’s coastal waters. These fish can grow up to 5 feet in length and weigh over 100 pounds. They are known for their powerful fighting abilities and are often caught using live or cut bait.

9. White Marlin

White Marlin is another highly prized saltwater game fish found in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Alabama. These fish can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh over 100 pounds. They are known for their speed and acrobatic jumps when hooked.

10. Bluefin Tuna

The Bluefin Tuna is one of the largest and most sought-after game fish in the world, and Alabama is one of the few places in the United States where they can be caught. These fish can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh over 1,000 pounds. They are known for their incredible strength and endurance, making them a challenge for even the most experienced anglers.

Conclusion: Alabama is Rich in Big Fish

Alabama is home to some truly enormous fish, from Blue Catfish to Alligator Gar. Anglers who are looking for a challenge and a chance to catch a truly massive fish will find plenty of opportunities in Alabama’s lakes and rivers. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of landing a big one.