50 Best US Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000 In 2023: Find Your Slice of Affordable Luxury

Bowling Green, Kentucky

In 2022, the average value of homes in Bowling Green, Kentucky, stood at $237,894. The livability score for the city is 73. The median household income is $43,633, with an unemployment rate of 3.2%. Approximately 25.0% of the population falls below the poverty line. The violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 3.67, while the property crime rate is 38.31.

Kansas City, Missouri

The average home value in Kansas City, Missouri, was $212,643 in 2022. With a livability score of 58, the city has a median household income of $60,042 and an unemployment rate of 2.4%. The percentage of people below the poverty line is 15.0%. Kansas City has a violent crime rate of 14.58 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 42.70.

Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas, had an average home value of $175,602 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 60. The median household income is $56,374, and the unemployment rate is 2.9%. Approximately 15.2% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 11.76, while the property crime rate is 47.28.

The city is very beautiful and has dog parks, so you and your canine can enjoy in your nature activities.

Montgomery, Alabama

The average value of homes in Montgomery, Alabama, was $128,088 in 2022. With a livability score of 65, the city has a median household income of $49,989 and an unemployment rate of 2.5%. About 21.2% of the population falls below the poverty line. Montgomery’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 6.18, and the property crime rate is 36.23.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

In 2022, the average home value in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was $217,990. The city has a livability score of 64. The median household income is $50,204, and the unemployment rate stands at 3.1%. Approximately 19.0% of the population is below the poverty line. Winston-Salem has a violent crime rate of 11.49 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 40.36.

Columbus, Georgia

Columbus, Georgia, had an average home value of $138,836 in 2022. With a livability score of 60, the city has a median household income of $50,542 and an unemployment rate of 3.3%. About 19.5% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 7.17, while the property crime rate is 26.34.

Evansville, Indiana

The average value of homes in Evansville, Indiana, was $167,195 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 58. The median household income is $45,649, and the unemployment rate is 2.3%. Approximately 19.9% of the population falls below the poverty line. Evansville has a violent crime rate of 7.44 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 36.71.

Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, had an average home value of $135,537 in 2022. With a livability score of 61, the city has a median household income of $57,596 and an unemployment rate of 3.6%. About 18.5% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 8.38, while the property crime rate is 38.12.

Elkhart, Indiana

In 2022, the average home value in Elkhart, Indiana, was $185,429. The city has a livability score of 65. The median household income is $43,868, and the unemployment rate stands at 2.5%. Approximately 19.6% of the population is below the poverty line. Elkhart has a violent crime rate of 12.85 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 31.40.

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas, had an average home value of $195,999 in 2022. With a livability score of 68, the city has a median household income of $54,060 and an unemployment rate of 2.9%. About 19.4% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 10.85, while the property crime rate is 38.53.

Lafayette, Louisiana

The average value of homes in Lafayette, Louisiana, was $202,790 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 73. The median household income is $55,329, and the unemployment rate is 3.1%. Approximately 19.5% of the population falls below the poverty line. Lafayette has a violent crime rate of 6.04 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 41.26.

Topeka, Kansas

In 2022, the average home value in Topeka, Kansas, stood at $159,014. The city has a livability score of 61. The median household income is $50,870, and the unemployment rate stands at 2.7%. Approximately 15.2% of the population is below the poverty line. Topeka has a violent crime rate of 7.11 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 45.16.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas, had an average home value of $205,269 in 2022. With a livability score of 69, the city has a median household income of $59,993 and an unemployment rate of 4.5%. About 17.0% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 8.79, while the property crime rate is 32.65.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The average value of homes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was $211,339 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 75. The median household income is $54,036, and the unemployment rate is 3.7%. Approximately 19.7% of the population falls below the poverty line. Pittsburgh has a violent crime rate of 5.98 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 30.02.

McAllen, Texas

In 2022, the average home value in McAllen, Texas, was $195,966. The city has a livability score of 81. The median household income is $52,422, and the unemployment rate stands at 6.8%. Approximately 21.0% of the population is below the poverty line. McAllen has a violent crime rate of 1.82 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 18.27.

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina, had an average home value of $228,026 in 2022. With a livability score of 66, the city has a median household income of $51,667 and an unemployment rate of 3.6%. About 17.4% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 8.86, while the property crime rate is 36.0.

Pasadena, Texas

The average value of homes in Pasadena, Texas, was $206,139 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 71. The median household income is $61,182, and the unemployment rate is 3.9%. Approximately 17.9% of the population falls below the poverty line. Pasadena has a violent crime rate of 6.35 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 25.24.

Kansas City, Kansas

In 2022, the average home value in Kansas City, Kansas, stood at $161,492. The city has a livability score of 59. The median household income is $50,707, and the unemployment rate stands at 2.4%. Approximately 18.4% of the population is below the poverty line. Kansas City, Kansas, has a violent crime rate of 4.72 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 21.54.

The nature of this city is remarkable Kansas even has some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the US.

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky, had an average home value of $224,899 in 2022. With a livability score of 64, the city has a median household income of $58,357 and an unemployment rate of 2.7%. About 15.2% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 9.79, while the property crime rate is 33.0.

Wichita Falls, Texas

The average value of homes in Wichita Falls, Texas, was $147,753 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 75. The median household income is $50,856, and the unemployment rate is 3.3%. Approximately 18.5% of the population falls below the poverty line. Wichita Falls has a violent crime rate of 5.82 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 31.59.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

In 2022, the average home value in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was $238,003. The city has a livability score of 67. The median household income is $55,385, and the unemployment rate stands at 3.1%. Approximately 18.6% of the population is below the poverty line. Grand Rapids has a violent crime rate of 9.82 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 25.81.

Michigan is known for its big crime rate as it has some of the most dangerous cities in the US.

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana, had an average home value of $181,000 in 2022. With a livability score of 70, the city has a median household income of $49,913 and an unemployment rate of 3.0%. About 20.8% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 4.69, while the property crime rate is 24.24.

Jacksonville, North Carolina

The average value of homes in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was $205,393 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 71. The median household income is $47,483, and the unemployment rate is 3.7%. Approximately 16.3% of the population falls below the poverty line. Jacksonville has a violent crime rate of 3.76 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 19.09.

Jacksonville is a very calm and quiet place for living. It’s perfect if you have kids, or pets as it has many pet parks and different activities for your child.

Killeen, Texas

In 2022, the average home value in Killeen, Texas, stood at $213,014. The city has a livability score of 67. The median household income is $52,072, and the unemployment rate stands at 4.0%. Approximately 15.7% of the population is below the poverty line. Killeen has a violent crime rate of 6.19 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 17.18.

Killeen is considered to be one of the unsafest Texas cities, so if you’re thinking about moving there be careful which neighbourhood you choose.

Davenport, Iowa

Davenport, Iowa, had an average home value of $160,993 in 2022. With a livability score of 69, the city has a median household income of $56,315 and an unemployment rate of 3.7%. About 15.8% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 6.63, while the property crime rate is 36.16.

Warren, Michigan

The average value of homes in Warren, Michigan, was $184,946 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 70. The median household income is $55,153, and the unemployment rate is 3.2%. Approximately 15.3% of the population falls below the poverty line. Warren has a violent crime rate of 5.24 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 15.61.

Roanoke, Virginia

In 2022, the average home value in Roanoke, Virginia, was $224,331. The city has a livability score of 75. The median household income is $48,476, and the unemployment rate stands at 2.6%. Approximately 18.4% of the population is below the poverty line. Roanoke has a violent crime rate of 4.90 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 38.77.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana, had an average home value of $212,980 in 2022. With a livability score of 65, the city has a median household income of $54,321 and an unemployment rate of 2.2%. About 16.4% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 7.32, while the property crime rate is 35.20.

This city is not safe, so if you have a family with kids, be careful as there are a lot of rogue dogs that attack people even in their home.

Laredo, Texas

The average value of homes in Laredo, Texas, was $196,466 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 72. The median household income is $55,603, and the unemployment rate is 3.7%. Approximately 22.2% of the population falls below the poverty line. Laredo has a violent crime rate of 3.15 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 12.37.

High Point, North Carolina

In 2022, the average home value in High Point, North Carolina, stood at $206,176. The city has a livability score of 62. The median household income is $54,331, and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6%. Approximately 14.6% of the population is below the poverty line. High Point has a violent crime rate of 5.22 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 27.82.

Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas, had an average home value of $198,665 in 2022. With a livability score of 63, the city has a median household income of $66,769 and an unemployment rate of 3.8%. About 13.4% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 5.92, while the property crime rate is 25.98.

Bryan, Texas

The average value of homes in Bryan, Texas, was $239,999 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 73. The median household income is $49,181, and the unemployment rate is 2.8%. Approximately 23.5% of the population falls below the poverty line. Bryan has a violent crime rate of 5.79 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 19.60.

Columbus, Ohio

In 2022, the average home value in Columbus, Ohio, was $235,400. The city has a livability score of 73. The median household income is $58,575, and the unemployment rate stands at 3.1%. Approximately 18.4% of the population is below the poverty line. Columbus has a violent crime rate of 5.96 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 33.16.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, had an average home value of $182,569 in 2022. With a livability score of 69, the city has a median household income of $59,679 and an unemployment rate of 2.4%. About 14.9% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 6.29, while the property crime rate is 37.37.

Did you know that Oklahoma lake is a home to many enormous craps? There were reported cases of fishers that caught an unbelievable sized crap in this lake.

Independence, Missouri

The average value of homes in Independence, Missouri, was $177,135 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 71. The median household income is $53,996, and the unemployment rate is 2.4%. Approximately 14.3% of the population falls below the poverty line. Independence has a violent crime rate of 5.52 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 35.88.

El Paso, Texas

In 2022, the average home value in El Paso, Texas, stood at $190,159. The city has a livability score of 74. The median household income is $51,325, and the unemployment rate stands at 4.0%. Approximately 18.3% of the population is below the poverty line. El Paso has a violent crime rate of 2.54 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 12.73.

Hamilton, Iowa

Hamilton, Iowa, had an average home value of $241,626 in 2022. With a livability score of 74, the city has a median household income of $50,034 and an unemployment rate of 3.1%. About 16.4% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 4.92, while the property crime rate is 31.95.

Pensacola, Florida

The average value of homes in Pensacola, Florida, was $234,795 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 69. The median household income is $59,119, and the unemployment rate is 2.3%. Approximately 15.3% of the population falls below the poverty line. Pensacola has a violent crime rate of 6.22 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 27.74.

Longview, Texas

In 2022, the average home value in Longview, Texas, stood at $200,386. The city has a livability score of 78. The median household income is $53,854, and the unemployment rate stands at 4.0%. Approximately 18.6% of the population is below the poverty line. Longview has a violent crime rate of 3.50 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 25.23.

Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas, had an average home value of $174,950 in 2022. With a livability score of 75, the city has a median household income of $54,493 and an unemployment rate of 3.2%. About 15.4% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 4.78, while the property crime rate is 20.68.

Amarillo, Texas

The average value of homes in Amarillo, Texas, was $181,193 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 73. The median household income is $55,174, and the unemployment rate is 2.6%. Approximately 15.8% of the population falls below the poverty line. Amarillo has a violent crime rate of 7.46 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 33.71.

Tyler, Texas

In 2022, the average home value in Tyler, Texas, stood at $222,562. The city has a livability score of 70. The median household income is $58,385, and the unemployment rate stands at 3.3%. Approximately 14.9% of the population is below the poverty line. Tyler has a violent crime rate of 4.50 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 26.44.

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma, had an average home value of $227,192 in 2022. With a livability score of 76, the city has a median household income of $59,866 and an unemployment rate of 2.4%. About 16.7% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 3.17, while the property crime rate is 31.23.

Hampton, Virginia

The average value of homes in Hampton, Virginia, was $233,401 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 72. The median household income is $59,380, and the unemployment rate is 3.0%. Approximately 14.4% of the population falls below the poverty line. Hampton has a violent crime rate of 2.87 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 24.99.

Hampton, home to the world’s largest naval base, is also one of Virginia’s most unsafe cities.

Des Moines, Iowa

In 2022, the average home value in Des Moines, Iowa, stood at $179,879. The city has a livability score of 75. The median household income is $58,444, and the unemployment rate stands at 2.8%. Approximately 15.3% of the population is below the poverty line. Des Moines has a violent crime rate of 6.32 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 31.89.

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia, had an average home value of $216,265 in 2022. With a livability score of 82, the city has a median household income of $54,015 and an unemployment rate of 2.9%. About 17.6% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 4.20, while the property crime rate is 20.90.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

The average value of homes in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was $206,384 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 70. The median household income is $55,221, and the unemployment rate is 2.1%. Approximately 15.4% of the population falls below the poverty line. Green Bay has a violent crime rate of 4.54 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 15.22.

Joliet, Illinois

In 2022, the average home value in Joliet, Illinois, stood at $205,688. The city has a livability score of 70. The median household income is $77,373, and the unemployment rate stands at 4.2%. Approximately 10.7% of the population is below the poverty line. Joliet has a violent crime rate of 5.05 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 11.51.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana, had an average home value of $195,509 in 2022. With a livability score of 75, the city has a median household income of $53,978 and an unemployment rate of 2.2%. About 15.5% of the population lives below the poverty line. The city’s violent crime rate per 1,000 residents is 2.64, while the property crime rate is 23.13.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The average value of homes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was $187,941 in 2022. The livability score for the city is 76. The median household income is $63,170, and the unemployment rate is 3.5%. Approximately 11.2% of the population falls below the poverty line. Cedar Rapids has a violent crime rate of 3.41 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 26.78.

Research

To determine the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, we followed a comprehensive methodology. We began by analyzing the 100 most populous cities where home values did not exceed $250,000 from January 2022 to January 2023, based on Zillow’s data from January 2023. We then considered the following factors:

Median Household Income: We obtained this information from the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Livability Score: We utilized AreaVibes’ overall livability score out of 100. Violent Crime Rate and Property Crime Rate: We sourced these rates from Neighborhood Scout, represented as the number of crimes per 1,000 residents. Metropolitan Statistical Area Unemployment Rate: We used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for December 2022. Poverty Rate: We obtained the percentage of the population living below the poverty line from the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Annual Cost of Living Expenditures: This estimation included groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation. We based it on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices from Sperling’s Best Places.

Each factor was assigned a score, with a lower score indicating a more favorable ranking. We then combined these scores and ranked the cities accordingly. The data collection process was concluded on March 9, 2023, ensuring the most up-to-date information.

By following this methodology, we aimed to provide an accurate and comprehensive assessment of the best places to purchase affordable homes under $250,000.