50 Best US Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000 In 2023: Find Your Slice of Affordable Luxury

The dream of owning a family home, which serves as a long-term dwelling and a viable real estate asset, is integral to many Americans. However, with skyrocketing housing prices in several parts of the country, homeownership is increasingly becoming a luxury that only the wealthy can afford. When the median home value in your vicinity is $1 million or above, the requisite 20% down payment equates to $200,000.
In response to this, we assembled a list of optimal alternatives for those who are prepared to explore less conventional areas where housing remains affordable and the quality of life is high. The research compiled median home values from cities throughout the nation, focusing exclusively on those where prices are below $250,000. It further incorporated factors like crime rates, unemployment, and overall livability, rating each factor and merging them to rank each city.
Therefore, discover if your home city is among the places where one can anticipate buying a house at a reasonable price.
Top 50 Choices
|City
|Average Home Value
|Livability Score
|Median Household Income
|Unemployment Rate
|Percentage Below Poverty Line
|Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents)
|Property Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents)
|Bowling Green, KY
|$237,894
|73
|$43,633
|3.2%
|25.0%
|3.67
|38.31
|Kansas City, MO
|$212,643
|58
|$60,042
|2.4%
|15.0%
|14.58
|42.70
|Wichita, KS
|$175,602
|60
|$56,374
|2.9%
|15.2%
|11.76
|47.28
|Montgomery, AL
|$128,088
|65
|$49,989
|2.5%
|21.2%
|6.18
|36.23
|Winston-Salem, NC
|$217,990
|64
|$50,204
|3.1%
|19.0%
|11.49
|40.36
|Columbus, GA
|$138,836
|60
|$50,542
|3.3%
|19.5%
|7.17
|26.34
|Evansville, IN
|$167,195
|58
|$45,649
|2.3%
|19.9%
|7.44
|36.71
|Springfield, IL
|$135,537
|61
|$57,596
|3.6%
|18.5%
|8.38
|38.12
|Elkhart, IN
|$185,429
|65
|$43,868
|2.5%
|19.6%
|12.85
|31.40
|Lubbock, TX
|$195,999
|68
|$54,060
|2.9%
|19.4%
|10.85
|38.53
|Lafayette, LA
|$202,790
|73
|$55,329
|3.1%
|19.5%
|6.04
|41.26
|Topeka, KS
|$159,014
|61
|$50,870
|2.7%
|15.2%
|7.11
|45.16
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$205,269
|69
|$59,993
|4.5%
|17.0%
|8.79
|32.65
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$211,339
|75
|$54,036
|3.7%
|19.7%
|5.98
|30.02
|McAllen, TX
|$195,966
|81
|$52,422
|6.8%
|21.0%
|1.82
|18.27
|Greensboro, NC
|$228,026
|66
|$51,667
|3.6%
|17.4%
|8.86
|36.0
|Pasadena, TX
|$206,139
|71
|$61,182
|3.9%
|17.9%
|6.35
|25.24
|Kansas City, KS
|$161,492
|59
|$50,707
|2.4%
|18.4%
|4.72
|21.54
|Louisville, KY
|$224,899
|64
|$58,357
|2.7%
|15.2%
|9.79
|33.0
|Wichita Falls, TX
|$147,753
|75
|$50,856
|3.3%
|18.5%
|5.82
|31.59
|Grand Rapids, MI
|$238,003
|67
|$55,385
|3.1%
|18.6%
|9.82
|25.81
|Lake Charles, LA
|$181,000
|70
|$49,913
|3.0%
|20.8%
|4.69
|24.24
|Jacksonville, NC
|$205,393
|71
|$47,483
|3.7%
|16.3%
|3.76
|19.09
|Killeen, TX
|$213,014
|67
|$52,072
|4.0%
|15.7%
|6.19
|17.18
|Davenport, IA
|$160,993
|69
|$56,315
|3.7%
|15.8%
|6.63
|36.16
|Warren, MI
|$184,946
|70
|$55,153
|3.2%
|15.3%
|5.24
|15.61
|Roanoke, VA
|$224,331
|75
|$48,476
|2.6%
|18.4%
|4.90
|38.77
|Indianapolis, IN
|$212,980
|65
|$54,321
|2.2%
|16.4%
|7.32
|35.20
|Laredo, TX
|$196,466
|72
|$55,603
|3.7%
|22.2%
|3.15
|12.37
|High Point, NC
|$206,176
|62
|$54,331
|3.6%
|14.6%
|5.22
|27.82
|Odessa, TX
|$198,665
|63
|$66,769
|3.8%
|13.4%
|5.92
|25.98
|Bryan, TX
|$239,999
|73
|$49,181
|2.8%
|23.5%
|5.79
|19.60
|Columbus, OH
|$235,400
|73
|$58,575
|3.1%
|18.4%
|5.96
|33.16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$182,569
|69
|$59,679
|2.4%
|14.9%
|9.57
|40.21
The city is very beautiful and has dog parks, so you and your canine can enjoy in your nature activities.
The nature of this city is remarkable Kansas even has some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the US.
Michigan is known for its big crime rate as it has some of the most dangerous cities in the US.
Jacksonville is a very calm and quiet place for living. It’s perfect if you have kids, or pets as it has many pet parks and different activities for your child.
Killeen is considered to be one of the unsafest Texas cities, so if you’re thinking about moving there be careful which neighbourhood you choose.
This city is not safe, so if you have a family with kids, be careful as there are a lot of rogue dogs that attack people even in their home.
Did you know that Oklahoma lake is a home to many enormous craps? There were reported cases of fishers that caught an unbelievable sized crap in this lake.
Hampton, home to the world’s largest naval base, is also one of Virginia’s most unsafe cities.
Research
To determine the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, we followed a comprehensive methodology. We began by analyzing the 100 most populous cities where home values did not exceed $250,000 from January 2022 to January 2023, based on Zillow’s data from January 2023. We then considered the following factors:
- Median Household Income: We obtained this information from the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.
- Livability Score: We utilized AreaVibes’ overall livability score out of 100.
- Violent Crime Rate and Property Crime Rate: We sourced these rates from Neighborhood Scout, represented as the number of crimes per 1,000 residents.
- Metropolitan Statistical Area Unemployment Rate: We used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for December 2022.
- Poverty Rate: We obtained the percentage of the population living below the poverty line from the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.
- Annual Cost of Living Expenditures: This estimation included groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation. We based it on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices from Sperling’s Best Places.
Each factor was assigned a score, with a lower score indicating a more favorable ranking. We then combined these scores and ranked the cities accordingly. The data collection process was concluded on March 9, 2023, ensuring the most up-to-date information.
By following this methodology, we aimed to provide an accurate and comprehensive assessment of the best places to purchase affordable homes under $250,000.
FAQs
What is considered an affordable home value?
Affordable home values can vary depending on the location and local housing market. However, in the context of the information provided, affordable home values are those below $250,000.
How are the cities ranked in terms of livability?
The cities mentioned in the list are ranked based on their livability score. The livability score takes into account various factors such as quality of schools, crime rates, employment opportunities, affordability, amenities, and overall quality of life. The higher the score, the better the overall livability.
Are these cities suitable for long-term dwelling and real estate investment?
While the cities on the list offer affordable housing options, it’s important to consider various factors when evaluating their suitability for long-term dwelling and real estate investment. These factors may include job opportunities, economic stability, population growth, infrastructure development, and market trends. Conducting thorough research and consulting with real estate professionals is recommended before making any investment decisions.
How are the crime rates in these cities?
The provided information includes the violent crime rate and property crime rate per 1,000 residents for each city. These rates give an indication of the relative safety of each location. However, it’s important to note that crime rates can vary over time and can be influenced by various factors. It’s advisable to gather more recent and detailed information on crime rates from official sources or local law enforcement agencies.
What are the median household incomes in these cities?
The median household income represents the midpoint of all incomes in a particular area. The information provided includes the median household income for each city. This figure gives an idea of the income level in the community and can help assess affordability and economic conditions.
How do these cities compare in terms of poverty rates and unemployment rates?
The information provided includes the percentage of the population below the poverty line and the unemployment rate for each city. These indicators provide insights into the economic well-being of the community. Lower poverty rates and lower unemployment rates generally indicate better economic conditions and potential job opportunities.
Can I expect a good quality of life in these cities?
The livability score mentioned in the information provides an overall assessment of the quality of life in each city. However, the perception of a good quality of life can vary depending on individual preferences and needs. It’s advisable to consider factors such as access to healthcare, education, recreational opportunities, cultural amenities, and community services when evaluating the quality of life in a specific city.
Can I find affordable housing in these cities without a 20% down payment?
While the down payment requirement for a home purchase is typically 20% of the purchase price, there are alternative options available. Some programs and lenders offer lower down payment options, such as FHA loans with down payments as low as 3.5% or conventional loans with down payments as low as 5%. It’s recommended to explore different loan programs and consult with mortgage lenders to understand the available options for affordable housing.
How can I determine if a city is a good fit for me and my family?
Finding the right city depends on various factors, including personal preferences, career opportunities, proximity to family and friends, lifestyle choices, and access to desired amenities and services. It can be helpful to visit the cities of interest, research local resources and community profiles, and consider factors such as climate, education options, healthcare facilities, recreational activities, and cultural offerings to determine if a city aligns with your specific needs and priorities.
Are there any additional resources for exploring affordable housing options?
Yes, several resources can help you explore affordable housing options further. Consider visiting real estate websites, consulting with local real estate agents, contacting housing authorities or nonprofit organizations that specialize in affordable housing, and utilizing government programs or incentives designed to promote affordable homeownership.
Final Words
The information provided includes a list of 50 cities where one can anticipate buying a house at a reasonable price, with home values below $250,000. The cities are ranked based on their livability score, which takes into account factors such as crime rates, unemployment, and overall quality of life. Each city also includes data on median household income, poverty rates, violent crime rates, and property crime rates.
It’s important to note that the suitability of these cities for long-term dwelling and real estate investment may vary based on individual preferences and goals. Factors such as job opportunities, economic stability, and market trends should be considered when making such decisions. Additionally, crime rates can change over time, so it’s advisable to gather the most recent and detailed information on crime from official sources or local law enforcement agencies.