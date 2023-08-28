15 Best Places To Raise Family in North Carolina 2023 – Family Haven

Ahoy, future Tar Heel settlers! North Carolina, with its enchanting history, coastal allure, and undeniable charm, has always been a magnet for wanderers and settlers alike. Dreaming of the perfect nest for your little flock or planning a move with your tribe? The vast array of cities in this state might just make your head spin!

Fear not! We’ve donned our detective hats and delved deep, examining 15 juicy factors from public safety to education, and from quality of life to how kiddo-friendly these cities are. Ready to embark on this exciting journey? Strap in, and let’s uncover the gems of North Carolina that are perfect for families.

Rank City Population Violent Crime Rate per 100K Percentage of Schools Rated Above Average 1 Harrisburg 19,463 49 61% 2 Waxhaw 21,673 97 64% 3 Concord 107,697 49 61% 4 Kannapolis 54,446 49 61% 5 Apex 62,911 24 21% 6 Fuquay-Varina 36,736 24 21% 7 Indian Trail 40,953 97 64% 8 Holly Springs 43,524 24 21% 9 Wake Forest 49,657 24 21% 10 Cary 176,987 24 21% 11 Monroe 34,888 97 64% 12 Matthews 29,623 63 25% 13 Morrisville 31,278 24 21% 14 Raleigh 469,124 24 21% 15 Mooresville 51,594 164 34%

15. Mooresville

County: Iredell’s Gem

Iredell’s Gem Population: A bustling 51,594 souls

A bustling 51,594 souls Median household income: $75,141

$75,141 Median list price: A cool $760,011

A cool $760,011 Violent crime rate: 164 per 100,000 (Stay alert, matey!)

164 per 100,000 (Stay alert, matey!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 34%

Dive into Mooresville, nestled by the serene Lake Norman! Known as the pit stop for many a NASCAR knight and their trusty steeds. Ever heard of the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame? Yup, it’s right here, making for a roaring family day out.

Ranking 15th on the “Awesome Places to Grow Your Family Tree in North Carolina” list, Mooresville boasts four treasure troves (museums) to discover and a county FEMA rating that’s a breezy number under 11. Set sail and drop anchor here for a life of adventure and discovery!

14. Raleigh

County: Wake’s Wonder

Wake’s Wonder Population: A lively 469,124 folks

A lively 469,124 folks Median household income: $72,996

$72,996 Median list price: A chic $645,065

A chic $645,065 Violent crime rate: 24 per 100,000 (Pretty peaceful, eh?)

24 per 100,000 (Pretty peaceful, eh?) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 21%

Step into Raleigh, the crown jewel of North Carolina and the pulsating heart of the Research Triangle realm! Dreaming of your kiddos becoming university legends? Look no further, for this land is dotted with prestigious halls of learning.

As your younglings blossom, Raleigh offers a treasure trove of knowledge with the grandest collection of museums and a library bounty only second to none. And guess what? It’s the fourth most walkable city we’ve ventured into! Perfect for those who yearn for the vibrant vibes of city life, yet wrapped in a warm, family-friendly embrace. So, lace up those boots and take a stroll through Raleigh’s wonders!

13. Morrisville

County: Wake’s Whisper

Wake’s Whisper Population: A cozy gathering of 31,278 souls

A cozy gathering of 31,278 souls Median household income: A whopping $106,891

A whopping $106,891 Median list price: A stylish $655,874

A stylish $655,874 Violent crime rate: 24 per 100,000 (Peace reigns here!)

24 per 100,000 (Peace reigns here!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 21%

Welcome to Morrisville, the techy heartland of North Carolina! Recognize Lenovo? Yup, their U.S. fortress stands tall here, lighting up the town with jobs aplenty. This tech titan’s presence ensures the coffers are full, and the streets are bustling with prosperity.

While you won’t stumble upon museums within its borders, fear not! Morrisville is a gem in the illustrious Triangle, opening doors to endless escapades of fun and wisdom just a stone’s throw away. Earning its stripes at the 13th position, Morrisville is a shining star on the “Fabulous Family Havens of North Carolina” map. Ready to tech it up and thrive?

12. Matthews

County: Mecklenburg’s Marvel

Mecklenburg’s Marvel Population: A snug community of 29,623 folks

A snug community of 29,623 folks Median household income: A handsome $96,195

A handsome $96,195 Median list price: A tasteful $532,500

A tasteful $532,500 Violent crime rate: 63 per 100,000 (Stay safe, adventurers!)

63 per 100,000 (Stay safe, adventurers!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 25%

Step into Matthews, a quaint town whispering tales from the past, just a hop, skip, and jump (20 minutes, to be precise) from Charlotte’s bustling First Ward neighborhood. Ever heard of “Stumptown”? That’s Matthews for you! A nod to its lumberjack days, where tree stumps were the town’s signature. But fret not, nature lovers! Today, Matthews boasts verdant parks, dog parks and scenic greenways, waiting for your next family picnic.

Matthews shines with its low crime tales, plush pockets, and streets that beckon for a leisurely stroll. Ready to embark on a Stumptown adventure?

11. Monroe

County: Union’s Pride

Union’s Pride Population: A vibrant gathering of 34,888 souls

A vibrant gathering of 34,888 souls Median household income: A solid $58,180

A solid $58,180 Median list price: A delightful $431,218

A delightful $431,218 Violent crime rate: 97 per 100,000 (Stay vigilant, wayfarers!)

97 per 100,000 (Stay vigilant, wayfarers!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: A whopping 64%

Nestled just a stone’s throw from Charlotte, Monroe beckons with its quaint downtown streets, echoing stories of yesteryears and brimming with local treasures. And guess what? The town’s visionaries are weaving magic, enhancing accessibility while preserving that cherished small-town aura.

Monroe is a haven for families, with homes echoing laughter and tales of an average 2.98 members. Plus, with a FEMA risk score that’s the fifth lowest on our chart at 10.11 and the stellar Union County public schools.

10. Cary

County: The Splendid Duo – Wake & Chatham

The Splendid Duo – Wake & Chatham Population: A bustling 176,987 denizens

A bustling 176,987 denizens Median household income: A staggering $113,782

A staggering $113,782 Median list price: An elegant $682,885

An elegant $682,885 Violent crime rate: 24 per 100,000 (A peaceful realm!)

24 per 100,000 (A peaceful realm!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 21%

Journey just a tad west of Raleigh, and voilà! You’re in the enchanting lands of Cary. With nearly a quarter of its populace being young scholars, Cary is a haven for families, echoing with the laughter of children and tales of camaraderie.

Claiming the 10th throne on our “North Carolina’s Family Paradise” leaderboard, Cary boasts a populace where a whopping 97% are high school graduates – outshining both state and national tales! Whether your younglings are taking their first steps in learning or are on the brink of high school graduation, Cary promises a realm of dreams and opportunities.

9. Wake Forest

County: The Terrific Trio – Franklin, Granville, & Wake

The Terrific Trio – Franklin, Granville, & Wake Population: A lively gathering of 49,657 souls

A lively gathering of 49,657 souls Median household income: An impressive $104,006

An impressive $104,006 Median list price: A regal $724,375

A regal $724,375 Violent crime rate: 24 per 100,000 (Peace reigns supreme!)

24 per 100,000 (Peace reigns supreme!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 21%

A stone’s throw from Raleigh lies the magical realm of Wake Forest. Perfect for young wizards and witches (professionals) with their little apprentices (families). Enjoy the magic of the Research Triangle without the pesky dragons (higher crime rates) of the bigger kingdoms (cities).

Securing the ninth coveted position on our “North Carolina’s Family Utopia” chart, Wake Forest boasts a treasure trove of perks – from its low poverty tales to streets that beckon for a leisurely stroll. With pockets filled with gold and a heart full of dreams, Wake Forest awaits to be your next kingdom. Ready to claim your castle?

8. Holly Springs

County: Wake’s Wonder

Wake’s Wonder Population: A harmonious 43,524 folks

A harmonious 43,524 folks Median household income: A whopping $120,229

A whopping $120,229 Median list price: A graceful $646,178

A graceful $646,178 Violent crime rate: 24 per 100,000 (Serenity all around!)

24 per 100,000 (Serenity all around!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 21%

Journey just half an hour from Raleigh, and you’ll find yourself in the tranquil embrace of Holly Springs. Though it hums with a fraction of Raleigh’s populace, its heart beats just as vibrantly. With five parks and greenway projects in the works, nature enthusiasts are in for a treat!

Boasting the fourth highest gold pouch (income) and the sixth lowest poverty tales on our chart, Holly Springs is a haven for families. With households echoing the laughter of over three members on average, it’s a realm where community thrives. Craving the charm of a small town with the allure of Raleigh just a short ride away? Holly Springs is calling your name!

7. Indian Trail

County: Union’s Pride

Union’s Pride Population: A spirited 40,953 inhabitants

A spirited 40,953 inhabitants Median household income: A robust $88,673

A robust $88,673 Median list price: A charming $466,311

A charming $466,311 Violent crime rate: 97 per 100,000 (Stay alert, adventurers!)

97 per 100,000 (Stay alert, adventurers!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: An impressive 64%

Nestled as the crown jewel of Union County, Indian Trail shines bright in the constellation of the Charlotte metropolitan galaxy. While its current walkability might have you reaching for your carriage (car), fret not! Plans are afoot to make the streets more foot and bike-friendly, ensuring a brighter tomorrow.

And speaking of bright, the schools here are nothing short of stellar! With Union County’s blessings, Indian Trail boasts a low count of below-average schools and a sky-high percentage of top-tier ones.

6. Fuquay-Varina

County: Wake’s Gem

Wake’s Gem Population: A harmonious gathering of 36,736 souls

A harmonious gathering of 36,736 souls Median household income: A hearty $85,047

A hearty $85,047 Median list price: A stylish $503,969

A stylish $503,969 (Violent crime rate: 24 per 100,000 (Safety first!)

24 per 100,000 (Safety first!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 21%

Fuquay-Varina might ring a bell as North Carolina’s sanctuary of safety, but it’s also a beacon for families seeking a nurturing community.

While Fuquay-Varina is recognized for its safety, it’s essential to be aware of other areas in the state, especially when considering the most dangerous cities in North Carolina.

Not only does Fuquay-Varina wear the crown of safety, but it also boasts a sense of belonging, with a whopping 88.4% of families planting roots year after year. With households echoing the tales and laughter of an average of 2.85 members, it’s no wonder this town clinches the sixth spot on our “North Carolina’s Family Dreamlands” list. Ready to find your forever home in this safe and snug haven?

5. Apex

County: Wake’s Wonder

Wake’s Wonder Population: A thriving 62,911 citizens

A thriving 62,911 citizens Median household income: A staggering $121,313

A staggering $121,313 Median list price: A majestic $701,692

A majestic $701,692 Violent crime rate: 24 per 100,000 (Safety reigns supreme!)

24 per 100,000 (Safety reigns supreme!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: 21%

Nestled in the heart of the Research Triangle, sandwiched between Holly Springs and Cary, lies the radiant city of Apex. With a motto that proudly declares, “The peak of good living,” Apex doesn’t just talk the talk but walks the walk. From its noble quest as an official Bee City, championing our buzzing buddies and native pollinators, to its noble ADA Transition Plan, ensuring the city’s embrace is open to all, Apex is a beacon of progress.

With crime rates that are whispers among legends and a populace that boasts the highest count of high school graduates from our explorations.

4. Kannapolis

County: The Dynamic Duo – Cabarrus & Rowan

The Dynamic Duo – Cabarrus & Rowan Population: A bustling 54,446 folks

A bustling 54,446 folks Median household income: A modest $58,084

A modest $58,084 Median list price: An affordable $322,986

An affordable $322,986 Violent crime rate: 49 per 100,000 (Stay safe, explorers!)

49 per 100,000 (Stay safe, explorers!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: A commendable 61%

Journey just a tad north of Charlotte, and you’ll stumble upon Kannapolis, a city that pulses with innovation. Home to the North Carolina Research Campus, this city is a hub for groundbreaking life science explorations, especially in the realms of agriculture and nutrition.

But that’s not all! Kannapolis offers a cost of living that’s a generous 15.4% below the national average, making it a pocket-friendly paradise. And for the curious souls, there are three museums waiting to be explored, a treat given the city’s size.

3. Concord

County: Cabarrus’ Crown

Cabarrus’ Crown Population: A lively gathering of 107,697 souls

A lively gathering of 107,697 souls Median household income: A hearty $78,775

A hearty $78,775 Median list price: A splendid $406,139

A splendid $406,139 Violent crime rate: 49 per 100,000 (Safety first!)

49 per 100,000 (Safety first!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: An impressive 61%

Behold Concord, the shining star of Cabarrus County and the third family paradise in North Carolina, as per our grand exploration! With streets that beckon for a leisurely stroll thanks to its high walkability score, households echoing with the laughter of larger families, and a cost of living that ensures your coin purse remains hefty, Concord is a dream come true.

But wait, there’s more! With a plethora of top-tier schools awaiting your young scholars, Concord promises a bright future for every child. Earning its bronze medal on our “North Carolina’s Family Nirvanas” list, Concord is the place where dreams meet reality. Ready to embark on the Concord adventure?

2. Waxhaw

County: Union’s Elegance

Union’s Elegance Population: A cozy community of 21,673 folks

A cozy community of 21,673 folks Median household income: A whopping $123,370

A whopping $123,370 Median list price: A regal $724,030

A regal $724,030 Violent crime rate: 97 per 100,000 (Stay alert, wayfarers!)

97 per 100,000 (Stay alert, wayfarers!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: A stellar 64%

Nestled just a hop, skip, and jump south of Charlotte, near the embrace of the South Carolina border, lies the burgeoning town of Waxhaw. With visions of a brighter tomorrow, the Waxhaw 2040 Comp Plan is weaving dreams into reality, adding winding paths for walkers, bikers, and everyone in between.

Blessed by Union County, Waxhaw boasts schools that are the envy of many, with a minimal count of those rated below average and a sky-high percentage of top-tier ones.

1. Harrisburg

County: Cabarrus’ Pride

Cabarrus’ Pride Population: A tight-knit community of 19,463 souls

A tight-knit community of 19,463 souls Median household income: A staggering $124,090

A staggering $124,090 Median list price: A chic $485,687

A chic $485,687 Violent crime rate: 49 per 100,000 (Peaceful days and nights!)

49 per 100,000 (Peaceful days and nights!) Percentage of above-average quality schools: A commendable 61%

Tucked within the embrace of the Charlotte metropolitan tapestry lies the gem that is Harrisburg. A haven for families seeking the perfect nest, over 60% of its schools shine bright, ensuring a future as radiant as the present.

But the magic doesn’t stop there! Harrisburg boasts homes echoing with the laughter of the largest average families, pockets filled with gold, and streets where safety is the norm. All these wonders come together, crowning Harrisburg as the undisputed champion, the numero uno, the best place to raise a family in the enchanting lands of North Carolina. Ready to embark on the Harrisburg adventure?

Family Activities in North Carolina

North Carolina, with its diverse landscapes ranging from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Coast, offers a plethora of activities for families. Here’s a detailed guide:

Mountain Adventures

Hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains: The Blue Ridge Parkway offers numerous family-friendly trails. The Craggy Gardens trail is especially popular for its panoramic views and rhododendron blooms.

The Blue Ridge Parkway offers numerous family-friendly trails. The Craggy Gardens trail is especially popular for its panoramic views and rhododendron blooms. Gem Mining: Towns like Spruce Pine and Franklin offer gem mining where kids can dig for their own treasures.

Towns like Spruce Pine and Franklin offer gem mining where kids can dig for their own treasures. Ziplining: Asheville and Boone have several ziplining tours suitable for older kids and adults.

Beach Fun

The Outer Banks: Known for its pristine beaches, the Outer Banks also offers historic lighthouses, wild horse tours, and the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

Known for its pristine beaches, the Outer Banks also offers historic lighthouses, wild horse tours, and the Wright Brothers National Memorial. Crystal Coast: Visit Fort Macon State Park, the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, or simply relax on the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle.

Cultural and Historical Activities

Historic Bath: As North Carolina’s oldest town, Bath offers a glimpse into the state’s pirate-filled past.

As North Carolina’s oldest town, Bath offers a glimpse into the state’s pirate-filled past. North Carolina Museum of History: Located in Raleigh, this museum provides interactive exhibits for kids to learn about the state’s history.

Located in Raleigh, this museum provides interactive exhibits for kids to learn about the state’s history. Cherokee Indian Reservation: Located in Cherokee, families can learn about Native American history, culture, and even see a reenactment of the drama “Unto These Hills.”

Nature and Wildlife

North Carolina Zoo: Located in Asheboro, it’s one of the largest natural habitat zoos in the world with diverse wildlife and animals.

Located in Asheboro, it’s one of the largest natural habitat zoos in the world with diverse wildlife and animals. Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge: Located on the eastern coast, families can spot black bears, red wolves, and various bird species.

Places Good for Family Visits in North Carolina

Biltmore Estate: Located in Asheville, the Biltmore is America’s largest home. The estate offers gardens, a farm, and even a winery.

Marbles Kids Museum: Situated in Raleigh, this interactive museum is perfect for younger children with its hands-on exhibits.

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad: Based in Bryson City, families can enjoy scenic train rides through the Smokies.

Pullen Park: Raleigh’s historic park offers paddle boats, a carousel, and a miniature train.

North Carolina Aquariums: With locations at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island, there’s marine life to explore across the state.

FAQ

What is the most family-friendly city in North Carolina?

Harrisburg is often ranked as one of the most family-friendly cities in North Carolina due to its low crime rates, high median income, and quality of schools.

Is North Carolina good for raising a family?

Yes, North Carolina offers a mix of urban and rural settings, quality education, and a relatively lower cost of living, making it a popular choice for families.

Where is the nicest place to live?

Cities like Raleigh, Charlotte, Asheville, and Chapel Hill are often cited as some of the nicest places to live due to their amenities, education, and job opportunities.

Which city in NC is safest?

Waxhaw is frequently recognized as one of the safest cities in North Carolina.

Does it snow in North Carolina?

Yes, North Carolina experiences snow, especially in its western mountainous regions. However, the coastal areas see very little snowfall.

Is it worth moving to NC?

Many find it worth moving to North Carolina due to its diverse landscapes, job opportunities, quality of life, and cultural attractions.

What is the #1 best state to raise a family?

The best state to raise a family can vary based on various studies and criteria. Factors like education, safety, and cost of living are considered. As of my last update, Massachusetts was often ranked high on such lists.

What is a comfortable living salary in NC?

A comfortable living salary in North Carolina can vary based on location and personal circumstances, but on average, a salary of $50,000 to $70,000 is considered comfortable for a family of four.

Is it cheaper to live in Florida or North Carolina?

Generally, North Carolina has a slightly higher cost of living than Florida, but this can vary based on specific cities and personal lifestyle choices.

What is middle-class income?

Middle-class income in North Carolina typically ranges from $30,000 to $100,000 for a household, but this can vary based on location and household size.

What is the average cost of a house in North Carolina?

As of my last update, the average cost of a house in North Carolina was around $230,000, but this can vary widely based on location and market conditions.

What is upper class in NC?

In North Carolina, households earning $200,000 or more annually are often considered upper class, but definitions can vary.

How much is $75,000 a year in NC?

$75,000 a year in North Carolina would be above the state’s median household income and would generally provide a comfortable living, especially in suburban and rural areas. In urban centers, the cost of living might be higher.

Final Words

North Carolina, with its rich tapestry of landscapes, history, and culture, is a treasure trove for families seeking a harmonious blend of urban sophistication and rural charm.

Whether you’re yearning for the serenity of mountain trails, the allure of coastal waves, or the vibrancy of city life, the Tar Heel State promises a haven for every dreamer.

As families continue to plant roots in this enchanting state, North Carolina stands tall, echoing tales of community, growth, and endless possibilities.