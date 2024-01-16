20 Best Bass Songs to Experience Deep Vibrations and Epic Drops

Elevate your listening experience by immersing yourself in tracks that showcase exceptional bass. A curated list of songs with remarkable bass lines caters to audiophiles and casual listeners alike, offering an auditory journey through various musical styles. From timeless rock to the vibrant beats of contemporary artists, these tracks are perfect for testing the limits of your speakers or simply enjoying the depth and power of well-executed bass.

For those eager to explore the lower frequencies of music, there is a diverse selection of bass-driven songs ready to make a significant impact on your playlist. Encompassing a broad spectrum of music, including the influential vibes of rising stars, these bass-heavy tunes are designed to provide an ultimate sensory thrill.

20 Best Bass Songs

20. Vibrant Rhythms in “Feel Good Inc.” by Gorillaz

The bassline in Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” is renowned for its deep, resonant vibrations that create a mesmerizing atmosphere. This track stands out for its blend of alternative rock and hip-hop elements, making it a modern classic with a bass that reverberates powerfully through the listener.

19. Deep Groove in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away”

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away” features Flea’s iconic bass playing, known for its deep, funk-infused vibrations. The song is a testament to the band’s ability to combine funky rhythms with a rock sensibility, creating a bassline that is both groovy and deeply resonant.

18. Intense Bass Pulse in “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” boasts a compelling and intense bass-like riff played on a semi-acoustic guitar with octave effects, creating deep, pulsating vibrations. This track has become an anthem in modern rock, with a bass presence that is both unforgettable and vibrantly powerful.

17. Sublime Resonance in “Money” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd’s “Money” is notable for its distinct bassline that provides a deep and smooth vibrational experience. The song, from the iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon,” showcases a unique 7/4 time signature, with the bass playing a critical role in its immersive and resonant sound.

16. Raw Energy in Three Days Grace’s “Animal I Have Become”

“Animal I Have Become” is one of Three Days Grace’s most celebrated tracks. The song’s powerful bass lines contribute to its enduring popularity in the rock genre.

15. Nirvana’s Grunge Anthem “Come As You Are”

The bass-rich grunge anthem “Come As You Are” is an ideal pick for any playlist. Nirvana’s distinct and universally adored sound makes this track a timeless choice.

Its enduring appeal, as if it were a recent release, is partly thanks to its feature in the movie Captain Marvel. However, Nirvana’s style remains perpetually fashionable, transcending trends and time.

14. Retro Funk Vibes in “Brick House” by The Commodores

For a playlist requiring a touch of nostalgia, “Brick House” by The Commodores is a perfect choice. This timeless funk classic is recognizable across generations.

Its irresistible rhythm makes it almost impossible not to dance to, and it has maintained a steady presence in various media over the last forty years.

One of its memorable appearances was in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” where Bumblebee plays the song on his radio. More recently, it was added as downloadable content in the music video game Rock Band 4.

13. The Dancefloor Magnet of Usher’s “Yeah!”

Blending hip-hop, R&B, and crunk, “Yeah!” by Usher, featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon, is an irresistibly danceable track emboldened by strong bass and a Grammy win for Rap/Sung Collaboration.

12. Elemental Force in Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive”

“Radioactive,” the breakthrough hit by Imagine Dragons, is known for its laid-back ambiance and potent lyrics, underpinned by a prominent bass line. Despite minimal instrumental accompaniment, the bass element stands out distinctly.

This alternative rock track holds the record for the most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, a feat unmatched in the chart’s history. Since the release of “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons has yet to replicate this level of acclaim with their subsequent releases.

11. Muse’s Intricate Weaves in “Hysteria”

“Hysteria,” famously known for its complex basslines, is a standout track from Muse. In the US, it was released under the full title “Hysteria (I Want It Now).” This song features one of the most iconic riffs in Muse’s entire discography.

The alternative rock band is recognized for its distinct sound, unmistakably unique to them. “Hysteria” is celebrated for having one of the greatest basslines ever created.

Although Muse is often regarded as a somewhat specialized band, “Hysteria” has enjoyed a fair amount of media exposure. As a result, it’s a track that many people might recognize without realizing it.

10. The Playful Groove of James Brown’s “Licking Stick”

James Brown’s “Licking Stick” features Timothy Drummond’s bass which embarks on unconventional syncopated and swinging tones, differentiating it from Brown’s signature tight funk rhythm, yet standing as equally memorable.

9. The Haunting Bass of Cream’s “Badge”

Cream, the British band known for pioneering blues and acid rock with their wild, improvisational live performances, also boasts a surprising number of genuinely good songs in their catalog. “Badge,” one of their final singles, achieved moderate success.

The track opens with a haunting bass riff by Jack Bruce, and it’s fair to say that Bruce’s fluid bass work is the backbone of the song. At first listen, it seems simple, but a closer examination reveals its complexity. While melodic and relatively straightforward by Bruce’s standards, the bass line also showcases his background as a jazz musician.

8. The Understated Funk of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day”

In the soulful “Lovely Day,” Bill Withers‘ stunning vocals might dominate, but Jerry Knight’s bass should not be overlooked. Accompanying Withers, the bass line adds a layer of subtle funk that is integral to the track.

7. McCartney’s Melodic Touch in “Coming Up”

Paul McCartney’s array of talents is so vast that it’s easy to overlook his role in revolutionizing the bass guitar, elevating it to a lead instrument with his innovative lines. His repertoire is filled with exceptional bass play and lines, yet often, his more straightforward riffs stand out the most.

The charm of his 1980 hit “Coming Up” largely stems from its catchy, robust yet minimalistic riff. It’s melodically distinct from typical disco or funk, yet it seamlessly integrates into those genres as a compelling dance track.

Even John Lennon, known for his sparing praise, acknowledged the excellence of “Coming Up,” citing it as one of Paul’s finest works during an interview as the song was ascending the American charts.

6. Sophisticated Strains in Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”

As a key member of Motown’s in-house band, the Funk Brothers, James Jamerson contributed to numerous major hits from the label. In 2017, Bass Player magazine honored him by ranking him at the top of their list of the greatest and most influential bassists.

Jamerson was pivotal in creating some of Motown’s most danceable tunes, while also infusing elements from his jazz background, such as chromatic runs and inversions. This sophisticated approach is most evident in his performance on the Marvin Gaye classic, “What’s Going On.”

5. Funk’s Foundation in “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” by Sly & The Family Stone

Larry Graham’s bass playing in “Thank You” is credited with originating the distinctive “slap bass” method in 1970, a style that would deeply influence the essence of funk music and future greats such as Bootsy Collins and Flea.

4. Exploration in Bass on fIREHOSE’s “Down with the Bass”

Mike Watt’s musical style, an eclectic blend of jazz, rock, and funk, has inspired two generations of alternative music artists. His band’s 1991 album “Flying the Flannel” features the track “Down with the Bass,” which serves as an excellent showcase of his dynamic and creative bass playing.

The song begins with a rhythm reminiscent of slap-bass funk, offering a platform for Watt to demonstrate his remarkable ability to produce an endless stream of impressive riffs.

3. Bass Breakthrough in The Who’s “My Generation”

John Entwistle stands out as a profoundly influential figure in rock bass guitar history, making a significant impact early in his career. “My Generation” holds the distinction of being the first rock song to feature a bass solo prominently.

The track is built around a walking bass line, to which Entwistle adds smooth, intricate flourishes. These perfectly complement Pete Townshend’s vigorous guitar playing, characterized by aggressive downstrokes and feedback. It’s arguable that this song marks the genesis of hard rock.

2. Scott Walker’s Enigmatic “The Old Man’s Back Again”

In the mid-1960s, Walker, as a vocalist, shifted away from his teenage fan base, seeking a sound with greater ambition.

From the 1969 cult favorite album Scott 4, the track “The Old Man’s Back Again” is highlighted by a winding bass line that moves fluidly throughout the song. While it verges on being overly intricate, it effectively anchors this mid-tempo number, cementing its status as a late-1960s rock staple.

1. The Thundering Line of “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen

John Deacon, Queen’s bassist, masterfully crafted the catchy bass riff that solidified this track as a favorite, notably amongst the disco demographic. Its clear-cut production lends a spotlight to a bassline that is not easily forgotten.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Top Tracks with Memorable Bass Drops?

For those looking to experience notable bass drops, certain tracks stand out. These include but are not limited to:

“Sail” by AWOLNATION – A modern rock hit with a thunderous drop.

“Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake and Lil Jon – A definite crowd-energizer with a hard-hitting bass drop.

Skrillex’s work – Renowned for heavy drops, with “Bangarang” being a notable mention.

Which are Celebrated Hip Hop Tracks with Solid Bass?

Hip hop has a good number of tracks revered for their solid bass backgrounds:

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar – Recognized for its impactful bass lines.

“Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G. – A classic with a deep bass that resonates.

Some of Iconic Bass-Heavy Tracks in Music History?

Throughout the history of music, certain songs have made a mark with their iconic bass lines:

“Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen – A rock staple with a groovy bass rhythm.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson – Features one of pop’s most distinct bass lines.

Best Songs for Car Audio Bass Testing?

Quality tracks to test and enjoy car audio bass include:

“Bass I Love You” by Bassotronics – Specifically designed for testing bass frequencies in sound systems.

“In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins – The song’s drum break offers a deep bass that can give car subwoofers a good workout.

Tracks with the Deepest Bass for Subwoofers?

For the deepest subwoofer bass experiences, consider the following:

“Limit to Your Love” by James Blake – Known for its deep and resonating bass frequencies.

“Angel” by Massive Attack – Provides a deep and immersive bassline ideal for subwoofer testing.

What Genres Are Known for Powerful Bass Lines?

Several music genres are particularly known for showcasing powerful bass lines:

Funk – Often employs heavy and funky bass riffs that make it stand out.

Drum and Bass – This genre is premised on deep, fast-paced bass and percussion.

Dubstep – Known for its reverberating, wobble bass that’s central to its sound.

Final Words

Take a look into a sonic realm where the bass reigns supreme. This collection of tracks, spanning diverse genres and eras, promises an unparalleled auditory experience. Whether you’re an audiophile, a casual listener, or simply in search of that perfect bass line, these songs are sure to resonate deeply, offering both nostalgia and discovery. Tune in, turn up, and let the bass carry you away.