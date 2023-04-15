As one of the most storied college football programs in the United States, the University of Georgia’s Bulldogs have captured the hearts and minds of fans for generations. Established in 1892, the team has developed a rich and fascinating history over the years, marked by incredible victories, heartbreaking losses, and memorable moments.

In this article, we explore 20 of the most interesting facts about the Georgia Bulldogs football program, delving into its history, players, and coaches, as well as debunking a few myths along the way.

The Beginning: Georgia’s First Football Game

The Georgia Bulldogs played their first football game on January 30, 1892, against Mercer University. The game took place in Athens, Georgia, and the Bulldogs emerged victorious with a final score of 50-0.

The Birth of a Rivalry: Georgia vs. Auburn

Georgia’s longstanding rivalry with Auburn University dates back to 1892, making it the oldest college football rivalry in the Deep South. Known as the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the series is currently led by Georgia.

Sanford Stadium: Home of the Bulldogs

Constructed in 1929, Sanford Stadium is the tenth largest on-campus stadium in the United States, with a seating capacity of 92,746. It is named after Dr. Steadman Vincent Sanford, a former University of Georgia president and early advocate for Georgia football.

The Hedges: A Unique Stadium Feature

One of the most iconic features of Sanford Stadium is the privet hedges that surround the field. These hedges, first planted in 1929, have been a symbol of Georgia football for nearly a century and are believed to bring good luck to the team.

A Legendary Coach: Vince Dooley

Vince Dooley served as Georgia’s head football coach from 1964 to 1988, amassing a record of 201-77-10. During his tenure, he led the team to six SEC championships and the 1980 national championship.

Herschel Walker: A Georgia Icon

Herschel Walker, considered one of the greatest college football players of all time, played for the Bulldogs from 1980 to 1982. During his time at Georgia, Walker rushed for 5,259 yards and scored 49 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1982.

The 1980 National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs claimed their most recent national championship in 1980, led by head coach Vince Dooley and star running back Herschel Walker. The team finished the season with a perfect 12-0 record, defeating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl to secure the title.

Uga: The Beloved Mascot

The University of Georgia’s mascot, Uga, is a lineage of English bulldogs that have represented the school since 1956. Uga X, the current mascot, continues the tradition today.

A Myth Debunked: Silver Britches

Contrary to popular belief, the nickname “Silver Britches” for Georgia’s football pants did not originate with legendary coach Wally Butts. The moniker actually predates Butts’ tenure, having been coined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution sportswriter Morgan Blake in the 1930s.

Notable NFL Alumni

Numerous Georgia Bulldogs have gone on to achieve success in the NFL, including star players such as Fran Tarkenton, Terrell Davis, Hines Ward, Champ Bailey, Matthew Stafford, and Todd Gurley.

SEC Championships

The Georgia Bulldogs have won 13 Southeastern Conference (SEC) championships, with their most recent title coming in 2021.