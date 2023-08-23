2024 Audi Q5 Hybrid: Everything We Know So Far

Get ready, gearheads! The Audi Q5, the crown jewel of the German automaker’s lineup and its global best-seller, is revving up for a thrilling transformation into its third generation. With Audi’s pedal to the metal in the electrification race, the 2024 Audi Q5 Hybrid is set to be the showstopper of this new lineup.

Buckle up, because here’s the lowdown on the next-gen Q5, which is gearing up to make a grand entrance in the U.S. as the sizzling 2025 model!

Design & Interior: A Glimpse into the Future

Hold onto your hats, car aficionados! The third-gen Audi Q5 is gearing up to be a game-changer, boasting even more dramatic design evolutions than its predecessor. While maintaining its iconic proportions, the front and rear facelifts promise to turn heads.

The 2024 Audi Q5 is set to make a bold statement with its revamped front – featuring a compact octagonal Singleframe, futuristic headlamps, a pronounced lower air intake, and side air inlets. The rear isn’t left behind either, with ultra-sleek rear combination lamps and a chic narrow light band, amplifying the SUV’s commanding presence.

Spy shots have recently captured the next-gen Q5, including its hybrid variant, flaunting its final exterior touches, including those mesmerizing headlights and taillights. And if those varying exhaust systems are anything to go by, Audi is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a diverse range at launch.

Step inside, and you’re in for a treat. Audi seems to be on a mission to redefine luxury with fewer physical controls and heightened digitalization. A state-of-the-art touchscreen infotainment system awaits, packed with enhanced connectivity features.

An insider peek from motor.es showcases the 2024 Audi Q5 flaunting the avant-garde steering wheel inspired by the Audi Q4 e-tron. Its modern design, coupled with the dashboard’s imposing touchscreen, hints at what’s to come in the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV.

Driving into the Future: Level 2/Level 2+ Autonomous Driving

Autocar’s scoop from May 19, 2022, suggests that the revamped MLB platform will arm the Audi Q5 with Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities.

We’re anticipating a suite of cutting-edge driver assistance systems, from lane keep assist to satellite navigation-based cornering speed control. But remember, L2 autonomy still demands the driver’s full attention – it’s not full-blown self-driving… yet.

2024 Audi Q5 Sportback: The Epitome of Elegance

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, enter the 2024 Audi Q5 Sportback. This masterpiece, set to launch shortly after the 2024 Q5, is poised to redefine luxury SUV-Coupes. Tailored for the young and the young-at-heart, its suave, coupe-inspired design is bound to be a showstopper.

With exclusive bumpers, wheels, and a plethora of standard equipment in its high-end trims, the 2024 Q5 Sportback promises to be the jewel in Audi’s crown.

Platform & Specifications

MLB-Evo: The Evolution Continues

The 2024 Audi Q5 is gearing up to ride on a refined version of its predecessor’s MLB-evo platform. With advancements galore, this revamped platform is rumored to support all-wheel steering, as hinted by Autocar.

Imagine the agility: at lower speeds, the rear wheels swivel opposite to the front, shrinking the turning circle, while at higher speeds, they align with the front wheels, ensuring unparalleled stability.

Space: Stretching the Limits

High-res spy shots have given Auto Express enough to speculate on July 14, 2022, that Audi might be stretching the Q5’s wheelbase. This means more legroom luxury for those lounging in the back.

To give you a perspective, the current Q5 spans 184.3/184.6 inches with a wheelbase of 111.0 inches, generously offering 38.0 inches of rear legroom.

The Pinnacle of Audi Engines

Audi’s Vorsprung 2030 vision is steering them towards their ultimate combustion-engine generation. CEO Markus Duesmann’s proclamation in June 2021 at the Berlin climate conference was clear: Audi’s swansong for internal combustion engines will be their magnum opus.

Expect the next-gen Q5 to be powered by these final-gen marvels, with a majority being 48-volt mild hybrids.

2024 Audi SQ5: The Power Shift

The grapevine in Germany suggests a paradigm shift for the new SQ5. It might bid adieu to its V6, especially in Europe. The anticipated transition is from the 3.0-liter V6 TDI to a four-cylinder TDI.

But here’s the twist: with a beefier electric motor, it’s expected to churn out a whopping 272 kW (365 hp). This means a 0-62 mph dash in a mere 4.7 seconds, a significant leap from the current 251 kW (336hp) SQ5 V6 TDI’s 5.1 seconds.

2024 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid: The Green Machine

Audi’s vision for the next-gen Q5 PHEV is crystal clear: a 2.0-liter gasoline engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system. The current model’s electric range might seem modest, but Audi is aiming for the stars with the next-gen, targeting a WLTP range nearing 100 km/62 miles and an EPA estimate of 35-40 miles.

This leap could be powered by a beefier battery pack. With the looming Euro 7 emission norms, Audi’s engines, including the hybrids, are set to be greener and more efficient.

Plug-in Hybrid: The Beast Unleashed

While the first two Q5 generations missed out on the RS Q5 variants, the third generation is set to break the mold. A prototype spotted in Southern Europe in September 2022 has set the rumor mills abuzz about an RS Q5 in the making.

The prototype’s concealed fueling/charging doors and the electrical danger sign hint at a PHEV. Motor.es speculates that this high-octane SUV might pair a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor, focusing the electric power more on boosting performance than range.

Sales: Riding High on Success

The Q5 has truly been the crown jewel in Audi’s lineup. In 2022, it clinched the title of Audi’s best-selling model globally, with a whopping 319,657 units flying off the shelves. This marked a 2.7 percent surge in sales compared to the previous year.

The U.S. market, in particular, showed its love for the Q5, with 62,912 units sold in 2022, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 4 percent. With the unveiling of the new model on the horizon, Audi has its fingers crossed for the Q5 to continue its reign on the sales charts.

The first half of 2023 was particularly promising for the Q5 in the U.S. Sales skyrocketed by 36% compared to the same period in 2022. A total of 35,341 units found new homes between January and June 2023, a significant jump from the 25,989 units sold in January-June 2022.

Audi’s Electric Vision in Europe

While the electric wave is sweeping across the automotive industry, Audi has a clear vision for its European market.

The company has decided against introducing new conversion EVs. Instead, the focus will be on launching EV models that are conceptualized, designed, and engineered from scratch. Audi’s significant investment in the PPE platform will see the birth of several dedicated EVs for European enthusiasts.

China, however, has been treated to the all-electric Audi Q5 e-tron since mid-2022. But this electric marvel is expected to remain exclusive to China for the time being. European customers itching for an electric Q5 experience might find solace in the Audi Q4 e-tron or the Audi Q8 e-tron.

And come 2024, the Audi Q6 e-tron is set to make a grand entry, further solidifying Audi’s electric footprint in the region.

FAQ

Which models will be the 2024 Audi Q5 rivals?

The 2024 Audi Q5 will compete with the Lexus NX, Mercedes GLC & BMW X3.

What will be the 2024 Audi Q5 price?

The 2024 Audi Q5 could cost around USD 45,000 onwards.

Final Words

The Audi Q5’s journey from its inception to its impending third generation has been nothing short of spectacular. With each iteration, Audi has pushed the boundaries of luxury, performance, and innovation. The 2024 model, with its hybrid prowess, design marvels, and technological advancements, promises to be a testament to Audi’s commitment to excellence.

Whether you’re an Audi loyalist or a car enthusiast, the next-gen Q5 is a spectacle you wouldn’t want to miss. As the automotive world stands on the cusp of an electric revolution, Audi’s vision for the future, as embodied in the Q5, is both exciting and inspiring.