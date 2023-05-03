Arkansas Waterfalls – Chasing The Most Breathtaking Cascades

Arkansas is a beautiful state with diverse landscapes, and one of its most stunning natural wonders is its waterfalls. From towering cascades to gentle streams, Arkansas is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the country. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the most awe-inspiring waterfalls that Arkansas has to offer.

Most Stunning Arkansas Waterfalls

These are the best cascades in the state worth checking out:

1. Hemmed-In-Hollow Falls

Located in the Ozark National Forest, Hemmed-In-Hollow Falls is the tallest waterfall in the state, standing at 209 feet tall. To reach the falls, you’ll need to take a moderately challenging hike along the Buffalo River Trail, but the payoff is well worth it. The falls drop into a beautiful pool surrounded by towering cliffs, making for an incredible photo opportunity.

2. Triple Falls

Also located in the Ozark National Forest, Triple Falls is a trio of cascading waterfalls that tumble down a rocky bluff. The falls are accessible via a short hike, and visitors can wade in the crystal-clear water at the base of the falls. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even climb up the side of the bluff for a unique perspective of the falls.

3. Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is located in Petit Jean State Park, and it’s one of the most iconic waterfalls in Arkansas. The falls drop 95 feet into a rocky canyon, surrounded by lush foliage and towering trees. Visitors can hike to the base of the falls or take in the view from the overlook above.

4. Glory Hole Falls

Glory Hole Falls is a unique waterfall that drops through a hole in a rock formation, creating a stunning natural spectacle. The falls are located in Ozark National Forest, and the hike to reach them is moderate but well worth the effort. Visitors can stand beneath the falls and take in the awe-inspiring view.

5. Blanchard Springs Caverns

While not technically a waterfall, Blanchard Springs Caverns features a stunning underground river that’s well worth a visit. The river flows through the caverns and drops over a series of cascades, creating a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Visitors can take a guided tour of the caverns and marvel at the beauty of the underground river.

6. Eden Falls

Eden Falls is a picturesque waterfall located in the Buffalo National River area. To reach the falls, visitors must take a short but steep hike along a trail that leads through a lush forest. The waterfall drops 53 feet (16 meters) into a serene pool, surrounded by towering cliffs and rocky outcroppings.

7. Kings River Falls

Kings River Falls is a scenic waterfall located in the Kings River Valley. The falls drop 12 feet (3.6 meters) into a pool, surrounded by moss-covered boulders and lush foliage. Visitors can reach the falls via a moderate hike, which takes them through a beautiful forested area.

8. Tanyard Creek Falls

Tanyard Creek Falls is a popular destination located in the Ozark National Forest. The waterfall drops 12 feet (3.6 meters) into a crystal-clear pool, which is surrounded by towering bluffs and lush vegetation. Visitors can take a short hike to the falls, which also feature a wooden viewing platform.

9. Cedar Creek Falls

Cedar Creek Falls is a beautiful waterfall located in Petit Jean State Park. The falls drop 95 feet (29 meters) into a pool, surrounded by towering cliffs and dense forest. Visitors can take a short hike to the falls, which offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

10. Falling Water Falls

Falling Water Falls is a serene waterfall located in the Ozark National Forest. The falls drop 10 feet (3 meters) into a shallow pool, surrounded by a rocky outcropping and dense vegetation. Visitors can take a short hike to the falls, which offers a peaceful and tranquil environment.

Conclusion: Arkansas Waterfalls Are Great

Arkansas is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the country, and these are just a few of the many stunning natural wonders that the state has to offer. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, there’s a waterfall in Arkansas that’s sure to take your breath away.