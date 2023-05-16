Arizona Water Monsters: Top 10 Biggest Fish Species to Catch in the State

Arizona may not be a state known for its aquatic life, but it is home to some of the largest fish species in North America. The state’s vast network of lakes, rivers, and reservoirs provides ample opportunity for fishing enthusiasts to catch some impressive specimens. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the biggest fish in Arizona.

1. Flathead Catfish

The Flathead Catfish (Pylodictis olivaris) is a freshwater fish species that can be found in various water bodies across Arizona. This fish is known for its large size and is highly sought after by anglers due to the challenge it presents. The Flathead Catfish can grow up to 5 feet in length and weigh up to 120 pounds. The largest recorded Flathead Catfish caught in Arizona was a 76-pounder caught in Lake Pleasant.

2. Striped Bass

The Striped Bass (Morone saxatilis) is a popular game fish that is commonly found in the Colorado River, Lake Havasu, and Lake Powell. This fish is known for its hard fight and is a prized catch for many anglers. Striped Bass can grow up to 4 feet in length and weigh up to 60 pounds. The largest recorded Striped Bass caught in Arizona was a 48-pounder caught in Lake Mohave.

3. Channel Catfish

The Channel Catfish (Ictalurus punctatus) is another popular game fish that can be found in various water bodies across Arizona. This fish is known for its excellent taste and is a favorite among anglers who enjoy fishing for food. Channel Catfish can grow up to 4 feet in length and weigh up to 58 pounds. The largest recorded Channel Catfish caught in Arizona was a 34-pounder caught in Roosevelt Lake.

4. Blue Catfish

The Blue Catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) is a large freshwater fish species that can be found in the Colorado River, Lake Havasu, and Lake Powell. This fish is known for its size and can grow up to 5 feet in length and weigh up to 150 pounds. The largest recorded Blue Catfish caught in Arizona was a 76-pounder caught in Lake Havasu.

5. Largemouth Bass

The Largemouth Bass (Micropterus salmoides) is a popular game fish that can be found in many water bodies across Arizona. This fish is known for its aggressive behavior and is a favorite among anglers who enjoy catching big fish. Largemouth Bass can grow up to 2 feet in length and weigh up to 22 pounds. The largest recorded Largemouth Bass caught in Arizona was a 16.5-pounder caught in Canyon Lake.

6. Carp

The Carp (Cyprinus carpio) is a freshwater fish species that is abundant in many water bodies across Arizona. Although not typically targeted by anglers, the Carp can grow to be quite large and can provide a fun challenge to catch. Carp can grow up to 4 feet in length and weigh up to 50 pounds. The largest recorded Carp caught in Arizona was a 52-pounder caught in Bartlett Lake.

7. Smallmouth Bass

The Smallmouth Bass (Micropterus dolomieu) is a popular game fish that can be found in many of Arizona’s rivers and streams. This fish is known for its hard fight and is a favorite among anglers who enjoy catching fish on light tackle. Smallmouth Bass can grow up to 2 feet in length and weigh up to 10 pounds. The largest recorded Smallmouth Bass caught in Arizona was a 7.6-pounder caught in Lake Powell.

8. Rainbow Trout

The Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a popular game fish that can be found in many of Arizona’s rivers and streams. This fish is known for its colorful appearance and is a favorite among anglers who enjoy fly fishing. Rainbow Trout can grow up to 2 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. The largest recorded Rainbow Trout caught in Arizona was a 15-pounder caught in Lake Mohave.

9. Walleye

The Walleye (Sander vitreus) is a freshwater fish species that can be found in many of Arizona’s lakes and reservoirs. This fish is known for its excellent taste and is a favorite among anglers who enjoy fishing for food. Walleyes can grow up to 3 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. The largest recorded Walleye caught in Arizona was a 16-pounder caught in Roosevelt Lake.

10. Green Sunfish

The Green Sunfish (Lepomis cyanellus) is a small freshwater fish species that can be found in many of Arizona’s lakes and reservoirs. Although not typically targeted by anglers, the Green Sunfish can provide a fun challenge to catch. Green Sunfish can grow up to 10 inches in length and weigh up to 1 pound. The largest recorded Green Sunfish caught in Arizona was a 1-pounder caught in Bartlett Lake.

FAQs

1. Are there any endangered fish species in Arizona?

Yes, there are several fish species in Arizona that are considered endangered or threatened, including the Apache Trout, Gila Trout, and Sonora Sucker. These fish are protected under federal and state laws to help preserve their populations.

2. What is the best time of year to fish for big fish in Arizona?

The best time of year to fish for big fish in Arizona depends on the species and the water body. Generally, early spring and fall are good times to target large fish, as the water temperatures are cooler and the fish are more active.

3. What is the most popular fish species for anglers in Arizona?

The most popular fish species for anglers in Arizona are Largemouth Bass and Trout. These fish are abundant in many of Arizona’s lakes and rivers and provide a fun challenge for anglers of all skill levels.

4. Are there any fishing regulations in Arizona that anglers should be aware of?

Yes, there are several fishing regulations in Arizona that anglers should be aware of, including bag and possession limits, size limits, and fishing season dates. It is important to check the current regulations for the water body you plan to fish before heading out to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

Conclusion

Arizona is home to some of the largest fish species in North America. The state offers a diverse range of fish species for anglers to target. Whether you are an experienced angler or a beginner, there is something for everyone in the state’s vast network of lakes, rivers, and reservoirs. From the Flathead Catfish to the Largemouth Bass, Arizona offers a wealth of opportunities for fishing enthusiasts to catch some impressive specimens.