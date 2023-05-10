Alaska Camping Destinations: Best Places For a Nature Escape in The Last Frontier

Alaska is one of the most beautiful and unique places to camp in the world. From towering glaciers to pristine lakes, there’s no shortage of stunning landscapes to explore. If you’re planning a camping trip to Alaska, here are some of the best spots to pitch your tent.

1. Denali National Park and Preserve

This iconic park is home to the tallest mountain in North America, as well as breathtaking views of glaciers, wildlife, and untouched wilderness. With over six million acres of land to explore, you can hike, fish, and camp to your heart’s content.

2. Kenai Fjords National Park

Located on the coast of southern Alaska, this park is known for its stunning fjords, glaciers, and abundant marine wildlife. Camping options range from backcountry sites accessible only by boat or kayak, to established campgrounds with stunning views of the surrounding mountains and ocean.

3. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

The largest national park in the United States, Wrangell-St. Elias is home to towering mountains, glaciers, and a diverse range of wildlife. Camping options range from primitive backcountry sites to established campgrounds with amenities like restrooms and fire pits.

4. Chugach State Park

Just a short drive from Anchorage, Chugach State Park is a popular destination for hiking, fishing, and camping. With over 500,000 acres of land to explore, you’ll find everything from primitive campsites to established campgrounds with amenities like picnic tables and fire rings.

5. Tongass National Forest

Covering over 17 million acres of land, Tongass National Forest is the largest national forest in the United States. With plenty of opportunities for hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing, this is a great place to escape into the wilderness and experience the natural beauty of Alaska.

6. Kachemak Bay State Park

Located on the Kenai Peninsula, Kachemak Bay State Park offers stunning views of glaciers, mountains, and the ocean. With plenty of hiking trails and campsites accessible only by boat or kayak, this park is a great destination for those looking to get off the beaten path.

7. Katmai National Park and Preserve

Home to the world-famous Brooks Falls, where visitors can watch grizzly bears catch salmon in the wild, Katmai National Park and Preserve is a must-visit destination for nature lovers. Camping options range from primitive backcountry sites to established campgrounds with amenities like fire pits and restrooms.

8. Resurrection Bay

Located near the town of Seward on the Kenai Peninsula, Resurrection Bay offers a picturesque setting for camping. With stunning views of the bay and surrounding mountains, you can pitch your tent at one of the established campgrounds or choose a backcountry site for a more secluded experience. Activities include hiking, kayaking, fishing, and wildlife viewing.

9. Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve

For those seeking a truly remote wilderness experience, Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve is the perfect destination. This park is located entirely above the Arctic Circle and has no established roads, trails, or campgrounds. However, visitors are welcome to camp anywhere in the park as long as they follow Leave No Trace principles and obtain any necessary permits. With breathtaking views of the Brooks Range and endless opportunities for hiking and exploring, this is a once-in-a-lifetime camping experience.

10. Wrangell Island

Located in the southeast part of Alaska, Wrangell Island offers a unique camping experience with plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. The island is home to lush rainforests, rugged coastlines, and a variety of wildlife. You can pitch your tent at one of the established campgrounds or choose a backcountry site for a more secluded experience. Activities include hiking, fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing, including the opportunity to see humpback whales, bald eagles, and black bears.

Conclusion: Plenty of Camping Spots in AK

Whether you’re looking to explore towering glaciers, spot grizzly bears in the wild, or simply enjoy the peace and quiet of the Alaskan wilderness, these camping spots are some of the best that Alaska has to offer. With so much natural beauty to explore, you’re sure to have an unforgettable camping experience in the Last Frontier.