Check Out 10 2024 Cars You Can Buy Now: Get Ahead of the Curve

Buckle up, auto aficionados! The tarmac is heating up as we rev into 2023 with a tantalizing sneak peek at the high-octane, cutting-edge roster of rides set to scorch the streets in the 2024 model year. Just a month and change into ’23, we’ve already had a garage full of jaw-dropping reveals that are making our RPMs redline with anticipation.

This who’s who of four-wheeled wonders – an eclectic mix of muscular trucks, high-performance sports cars, family-friendly SUVs, and versatile vans – gives us a tantalizing taste of what’s rolling down the assembly line for 2024. Despite the New Year being in its infancy, we’ve already been treated to an all-access pass of the tech-loaded, trend-setting beauties slated to make their grand entrance in 2024.

So, slide into your driving gloves, adjust your rear-view mirrors, and fire up your engines – we’re about to take a high-speed chase through the motoring marvels ready to rock your world in the 2024 model year. Here’s the gear-grinding, tire-squealing, adrenaline-fueled line-up that’s been unveiled so far. Let’s hit the gas and burn some rubber, shall we?

List Of Cars

10. 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Well, folks, Toyota’s been riding high on the success of its streamlined SUV, the unflappable Highlander. It’s got the city-slicking ease and car-like driveability that’s made it a hit in the urban asphalt jungle. But in their portfolio, a gap emerged – a full-size, three-row SUV that marries off-road prowess with daily commute comfort was conspicuously absent. Enter the Sequoia and the 4Runner, Toyota’s rugged, body-on-frame warriors built to chew up and spit out tough terrains, but perhaps not the smoothest of city cruisers.

And then, like a bolt from the blue, Toyota dropped the mic with their brand-new titan – the Grand Highlander. Borrowing some juice from the powertrain pantry of the freshly minted Crown sedan, this behemoth stands poised to rumble into showrooms across the U.S. by the time the summer sun hits its zenith.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Specs Price Range TBA Powertrain Option(s) 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-4, 2.5-liter inline-4 coupled with a hybrid system Transmission option(s) CVT Drivetrain(s) FWD, AWD Reveal Date February 8, 2023 Launch Time Summer 2023

As for its gladiatorial opponents in the automotive coliseum? Names like Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and Chevrolet Traverse come to mind. But the Grand Highlander is no shrinking violet, and it’s geared up to bring the heat.

Three beefed-up trim levels – XLE, Limited, and Platinum – give the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander its roaring heart. Under the hood, it’s packing a trio of engine options: a punchy 2.4-liter turbocharged four-banger, a reliable 2.5-liter naturally aspirated powerplant mated to a hybrid system and a souped-up Hybrid Max system that’s got the highest horsepower and quickest get-up-and-go in the pack.

9. 2024 BMW X5 and X6

Hold onto your lederhosen, performance purists, because BMW has just turned up the heat on their iconic X5 and its suave coupe sibling, the X6. The Bavarian behemoths unveiled their 2024 line-up on February 8th, packed to the brim with the latest tech wizardry and German engineering prowess. A highlight is a sleek, curved glass display that acts as mission control, housing both the instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen.

But that’s not all – BMW has turned the eco-dial up to eleven this time around, supercharging the entire range with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Green, meet growl!

2024 BMW X5 and X6 Specs Price Range $65,200 – $89,300 (X5); $73,900 – $93,600 (X6) Powertrain Option(s) 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 coupled with a hybrid system, 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 Transmission option(s) 8-speed automatic Drivetrain(s) RWD, AWD Reveal Date February 8, 2023 Launch Time April 2023 (production start)

When it comes to choice, the X5 is the grand buffet with four succulent trims: sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive50e, and M60i xDrive. The X6, the sophisticated gourmet, offers two fine-tuned options: xDrive40i and M60i xDrive.

The heart of the 40i models is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, while the 50e flaunts a plug-in hybrid system mated to the same. For the speed junkies, the M60i trim unleashes a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. All but the sDrive come with AWD as standard, ready to tame whatever the road throws at them.

8. 2024 Mercedes-Benz e-Sprinter

Riding the wave of the electric revolution, delivery vehicles are being swept up in the current, and what’s emerging is a greener, cleaner future on four wheels. The need for fuel efficiency is not just a trend anymore; it’s the blueprint for tomorrow’s commercial vehicles, and there’s no cleaner and more efficient way to zip around town with a van-load of parcels than with a powertrain powered by electrons.

Mercedes-Benz, the venerated German automaker, has thrown its hat into the electric ring with the 2024 eSprinter. Built with the U.S. market in mind, the printer packs an impressive 113.0 kWh battery pack under its hood. This electric powerhouse showcased its endurance with a remarkable 295-mile run on the autobahn. And while it may not break any land-speed records with a top speed of 75 mph, what it brings to the city streets is a remarkable range that promises to make your delivery routes a breeze.

2024 Mercedes-Benz e-Sprinter Specs Price Range TBA Powertrain Option(s) Single Electric Motor Transmission option(s) Direct Drive Drivetrain(s) RWD Reveal Date February 7, 2023 Launch Time The second half of 2023

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t dropped the curtain on the price tag yet, but the eSprinter 2024 is set to take center stage in the second half of 2023.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter takes a straightforward approach to get the job done with a single electric motor that sends all the juice to the rear wheels. Despite its top speed of 75 mph, what the printer lacks in velocity, it more than makes up for in smooth, clean, efficient performance. The printer is ready to flip the switch on electric delivery, redefining the van life as we know it!

7. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Rev your engines, luxury SUV lovers! Mercedes-Benz has been busy fine-tuning its GLE SUV line-up for 2024, and this revamped range comes with a big dollop of electric goodness in the form of a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Echoing the eco-credentials of the 2024 BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz is showing its commitment to a greener future without sacrificing performance or luxury.

Adding some extra electric zing to the lineup is the new plug-in hybrid model, christened the 400e. This eco-friendly marvel leverages the GLE 350’s turbocharged four-cylinder engine and marries it to a hybrid electric system, promising a substantial EV-only range for your local jaunts.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Specs Price Range TBA Powertrain Option(s) 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 MHEV, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 MHEV, 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 MHEV, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 PHEV Transmission option(s) 9-speed automatic Drivetrain(s) RWD, AWD Reveal Date January 31, 2023 Launch Time 2023

Upon its grand launch, the 2024 GLE series will lock horns with the cream of the luxury SUV crop – think Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Porsche Cayenne, and Genesis GV80.

The GLE series for 2024 brings a quartet of powerful options to the table: the GLE350, with its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine; the GLE450, flaunting a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine; the hybrid GLE400e, sporting the 2.0-liter engine paired with a PHEV system; and finally, the beastly GLE580, powered by a roaring 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

6. Mazda CX-90

Strap in, gearheads, because Mazda’s throwing a serious curveball with its entrance into the premium three-row SUV segment. Say hello to the 2024 Mazda CX-90, sporting a beefy 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine under its bonnet, taking center stage in this heavyweight SUV’s list of features. It’s clear as day – Mazda is gunning for the big dogs like the X5 and the GLE but with a twist – the CX-90 comes at a price that makes your wallet breathe a sigh of relief.

The CX-90, along with its hybrid brother, has already been teased by Mazda, though we’re still itching to get our hands on them. As per Mazda’s announcement, you can expect to see these beauties roll into your local dealerships come spring 2023.

Mazda CX-90 Specs Price Range $39.195 – $59,950 Powertrain Option(s) 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 MHEV, 2.5-liter inline-4 PHEV Transmission option(s) 8-speed automatic Drivetrain(s) Rear-biased AWD Reveal Date January 31, 2023 Launch Time Spring 2023

Right out of the gate, the Mazda CX-90 will be jostling with the likes of the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and Honda Pilot for the podium spot.

Variety is the spice of life, and the CX-90 certainly delivers in that department with a smorgasbord of eight trim options. The lineup starts with five trims boasting a mild hybrid 3.3-liter turbo engine that gallops at 280 horsepower. If you’re looking for a little more giddy-up, there are three more premium trims with a heightened horsepower output of 340.

5. 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Slapping directly in the face of the purists, Chevy launched the Corvette E-Ray, which is a mid-engined, all-wheel-drive, hybrid Corvette. It might be a surprise, as the Corvette has always been known for being a front-engined and pure RWD machine, but with the C8 generation, Chevrolet planned for an electrified future already, and here we have it.

The E-Ray is quite affordable, as it is priced just above $100,000 while competing with cars that are sometimes double its price, such as the Porsche 911 Turbo, McLaren GT, Audi R8, etc.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Specs Price Range $102,900 – $120.850 Powertrain Option(s) 6.2-liter V-8 coupled with a hybrid system Transmission option(s) 8-speed automatic Drivetrain(s) AWD Reveal Date January 17, 2023 Launch Time Late 2023.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray is available in a total of 3 trim levels, and in all of the trims, you can choose the convertible model for an additional $7,000 over the coupe’s price. As of now, the E-Ray Corvette is considered the quickest production Corvette of all time, with a 0-60 time of just 2.5 seconds.

4. 2024 Nissan GT-R

Next up, we have the 2024 Nissan GT-R, which was revealed back in January 2023. Even though it has slightly distinctive looks over the previous GT-R model, it has some sort of minor change to its mechanicals only. What everyone expected was a new GT-R, but we believe that with the 2024 GT-R, Nissan is buying some time to create a legendary product as the successor to the GT-R.

As we mentioned before, the 2024 GT-R is mechanically pretty similar to the one we used to get; it has a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that sends its 600 horses to all four wheels.

The boxy-looking sports car used to handle better than most other supercars during its initial period; however, over the years, the stock GT-R has become just another sports car in the market, competing with the likes of the Chevrolet Corvette and the Porsche 911 Carrera.

2024 Nissan GT-R Specs Price Range TBA Powertrain Option(s) 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 Transmission option(s) 6-speed automatic Drivetrain(s) AWD Reveal Date January 12, 2023 Launch Time Spring 2023, the NISMO variant arrives in summer 2023.

The 2024 GT-R will be available in a total of 3 trims initially: Premium, T-Spec, and Nismo. The Premium and T-Spec models will be available in US dealerships by this spring, while the Nismo variant will be available by summer this year.

3. 2024 Chevrolet Trax

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax is a small crossover SUV that has grown in size, especially lengthwise, over its previous generation. It has been treated with many more standard features, for example, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active noise cancellation, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, LED headlamps, etc.

The engine is also a new unit that has been borrowed from the Trailblazer; it is a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that makes 137 horsepower. In terms of power, the 2024 Trax is going to make about 20 horsepower less than its predecessor, which is a significant number.

As of now, in the US market, the 2024 Chevy Trax will be competing against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Honda HR-V, and Buick Encore.

2024 Chevrolet Trax Specs Price Range $21,495 – $24,995 Powertrain Option(s) 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-3 Transmission option(s) 6-speed automatic Drivetrain(s) FWD Reveal Date October 12, 2022 Launch Time Spring 2023

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax will be offered in a total of 5 trim levels, i.e., LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and ACTIV. The three-cylinder engine from the Trailblazer is standard across all the variants, and it is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that powers the front wheels of the Trax.

2. 2024 Ford Mustang

Get ready to rev those engines and feel the thunder in your chest, because the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang is roaring onto the scene this summer, causing a worldwide frenzy of anticipation. Muscle car enthusiasts across the globe, especially in the US market, are eagerly waiting for this automotive marvel, as it may be one of the last generations of iconic muscle cars to grace the roads.

As its competitors bid farewell to traditional internal combustion engines and gear up for an electrified future, the Mustang stands strong, holding onto its roots and refusing to bow down to the concept of electrification. This beast will still be offered in rear-wheel drive, equipped with the legendary 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that’s bound to ignite the passion of driving purists.

2024 Ford Mustang Specs Price Range TBA Powertrain Option(s) 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4, 5.0-liter V8 Transmission option(s) 10-speed automatic, 6-speed manual Drivetrain(s) RWD Reveal Date September 12, 2022 Launch Time Summer 2023

While Ford has kept some details under wraps, they’ve confirmed that the two beloved engine options from the previous generation will be making a triumphant return. And brace yourself for the ultimate thrill – you’ll have the option to choose a manual transmission, a dream come true for every driving enthusiast.

1. 2024 GMC Hummer EV

Rev up your engines and make way for the electrifying return of the GMC Hummer nameplate! The 2024 GMC Hummer EV is set to blaze a trail back into the spotlight, and after many tantalizing teases and showcases since its initial reveal in April 2021, it’s finally ready to roll onto the streets by the first half of 2023.

This electrifying comeback comes in two forms – the Hummer EV truck and SUV – both set to make their grand entrance at GMC dealerships nationwide. With a starting price of approximately $80,000, this beastly SUV can cross the $100,000 mark once you add the destination charges. But make no mistake, this electrified titan is here to take on some fierce competition, including the Rivian R1S, Audi Q8e-Tron, and BMW iX.

2024 GMC Hummer EV Specs Price Range $79,995 – $105,595 (SUV) inc. of destination charges Powertrain Option(s) Dual-electric motors, Triple-electric motors Transmission option(s) Direct Drive Drivetrain(s) AWD Reveal Date April 3, 2021 Launch Time Early 2023

At the heart of the Hummer EV’s fame is its awe-inspiring 11,500 lb-ft of maximum torque, enough to launch this brick-like SUV from 0 to 60 mph in a lightning-quick 3.0 seconds. It’s a feat of engineering prowess that will surely leave jaws dropping.

Under the hood, you have two powertrain setups to choose from – two trims will boast a dual motor configuration, while the other two pack an even mightier punch with a triple motor setup, making it the most powerful unit in the lineup.

