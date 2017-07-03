From quarry to city

Continuing last column’s spotlight on Minnesota geography (“Minnesota rocks”), we’ll look at architecture built from stone quarried right here in the state. If you missed part one, a brief synopsis of how our diverse geologic landscape was formed can be found here.

But before we get to the actual buildings, do you remember the three basic rock classifications? They’re igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic. Knowing how rocks were formed helps you spot them.

All three of these rock types have been quarried in Minnesota, and many are still cut from the ground today. It’s fun to spot the rocks as you travel through towns across the state and even the country.

If a Minnesota building with stone on it was built before the 1960s, there’s a pretty good chance the stone was from Minnesota. A couple big exceptions to this are the Minnesota State Capitol (that’s our granite on the lower part, but most is Georgia marble) and the Basilica of St. Mary (the granite foundation is from Minnesota but the rest is from Vermont).

Below are definitions of the three rock classifications and a few buildings where you can see them.