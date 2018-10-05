Mystery photo

Hennepin History Museum has thousands of historic photographs documenting more than 150 years of local history. Many, although certainly not all, of these photographs have some accompanying information. In some cases, it’s detailed information about the date, subjects and location, while other times it’s more cryptic. “Aunt Mae,” for example or “Agnes.” This photograph is one of the latter varieties. “Charlie Posedon and team, 1896,” someone has written on the back. Who was Charlie Posedon? Why did he pose for this photograph? Where was this taken? Why was it preserved and later donated to the museum? For now, it remains a history mystery — but if you know, please let us know!

