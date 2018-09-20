The end of the streetcar era

This aerial view shows 6th & Marquette sometime in the early 1950s. While at first glance this appears to be just another street view of bustling downtown Minneapolis, take a look at the types of vehicles on the road. You can see five streetcars along with the streetcar tracks, yet at the very front of the photograph is a bus. This view would drastically change in just a few years, as the streetcar tracks were ripped up and the lines replaced by buses. Streetcars like the ones shown here disappeared from the streets of Minneapolis for good in 1954.

