Isles meets Maka Ska

This postcard features an illustration of a major moment in the history of the Chain of Lakes: the linking of Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska (then Lake Calhoun) via manmade channel. Locals gathered for an elaborate ceremony — heavily publicized as a “wedding” of the two lakes — in July of 1911. (An additional link to Cedar Lake was completed in 1913). Highlights included a boat parade, sailboat contests, a water pageant and an evening firework show. And this aquatic marriage is thriving: while the surrounding neighborhoods, the shorelines and even the lake names have evolved over the years, the channel retains its historic appearance and remains a familiar and beloved part of life in the City of Lakes.

