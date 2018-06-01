All yours for $142

Do you recognize the boys — or the goat — in this photograph? If so, please let me know! While we don’t know the story behind this image, goats have never been commonplace in Minneapolis. In 1916, the city knew of only three goats, all part of the same backyard herd. In 1926, however, evidence of at least one additional goat showed up in the newspaper classifieds. Listed in the “for the children” section was the offer of a pet goat, harness and cart for $10, or approximately $142 in today’s dollars. Was this the cart and goat in question? I suspect so.

