Piping their way to success

Do readers recognize any of the men shown here? This undated photograph came to us with a note saying that it shows students in Dunwoody Institute’s 10-month baking course. Baking had long been a part of Dunwoody’s offerings; as early as 1915 Dunwoody was offering both night and day shifts to accommodate the schedules of working bakers. By the 1950s, cake decorating was listed in advertisements as a standalone option in addition to the baking classes. Dunwoody baking and cake decorating graduates went on to work in local bakeries, hotels, restaurants and food companies both locally and nationally. Today’s readers may notice that this class is entirely male; in 1972, Dunwoody welcomed its first full-time female cake decorating student, Patricia Schaeffer of New England, North Dakota. Dunwoody, now known as the Dunwoody College of Technology, closed its baking school, although their alumni continue to make their mark on the industry.

