A modern addition to Lakewood Cemetery

Even cemeteries, designed for perpetuity, evolve over the years as needs and tastes change. In 1965, Lakewood Cemetery built a new mausoleum. Designed by Detroit architects Harley, Ellington, Cowan & Stirton, the Modernist structure fit the mood of the times. Southdale, the nation’s first modern shopping center, had opened just nine years earlier. Located 5 miles southwest of Lakewood, Southdale offered a climate-controlled experience for Minnesota shoppers. To the north, skyways were being built in downtown Minneapolis. It was in this context that Lakewood offered its newest building. A mausoleum offered practical benefits in a winter climate, after all; “there,” proclaimed Lakewood’s advertisements, “above ground interment, free from the elements, permits visitations by loved ones in pleasant, comfortable surroundings … regardless of season.” Lakewood’s Memorial Mausoleum, called a “new symbol of dignity and memory” in 1965, has endured the test of time, and remains as relevant and dignified today as it did in the 1960s.

