Moose’s all-stars

The years 1910, 1911 and 1912 were exciting ones for Minneapolis baseball fans. The Minneapolis Millers, our local minor league team, was sweeping up American Association championships, and fans from across the area were flocking to watch games at the since-demolished Nicollet Park at 31st & Nicollet. The Millers weren’t the only team in town, though, or even the only ones to play at Nicollet Park. Shown here are the members of Perry Werden’s All Stars, a local semi-pro team also headquartered at the stadium. The team was managed by former baseball star and one-time Minneapolis Miller Perry “Moose” Werden. The All Stars played home games at Nicollet Park while the Millers were on the road, ensuring that local baseball fans never had to go long without access to competitive ballgames in their own city.

