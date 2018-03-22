A Lake Harriet outing

Then, just as now, heading to the lake was favorite local activity. Here, members of the Mother’s Club at the German Methodist Church of Minneapolis gathered for a photograph during an 1899 picnic at Lake Harriet. The church was located at 13th Avenue and 18th Street, part of a large cluster of churches, most of them Scandinavian or German. Most of its parishioners likely lived near the church, but a visit to the lake was only a streetcar ride away.

Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.