Moments in Minneapolis

A Lake Harriet outing

Cedar Imboden Phillips
Lake Harriet 1889
Lake Harriet 1889. Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection

Then, just as now, heading to the lake was favorite local activity. Here, members of the Mother’s Club at the German Methodist Church of Minneapolis gathered for a photograph during an 1899 picnic at Lake Harriet. The church was located at 13th Avenue and 18th Street, part of a large cluster of churches, most of them Scandinavian or German. Most of its parishioners likely lived near the church, but a visit to the lake was only a streetcar ride away.

