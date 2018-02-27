A snowy drive

This unassuming rental car office at 2612 Lyndale Ave. was home to the Lend Lease Transportation Company during much of the 1950s and ’60s. Never heard of the Lend Lease Company? Following some mergers and acquisitions it changed its name to National Car Rental, still around — although no longer on Lyndale. The company was originally founded in 1947 and focused on long-term leases geared towards traveling salespeople. Lend Lease was a member of National Car Rental, then an association of car lease firms from across the country. In the 1960s, Lend Lease co-founder Ken Glaser, by then the president of National Car Rental, was instrumental in moving National’s headquarters to Minneapolis.

Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.