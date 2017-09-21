A window display for wartime

WWII bond drive Professional Pharmacy Lake and Irving. Photograph from the collection of the Hennepin History Museum

During World War II, many businesses did their part to support war efforts. Here in Southwest Minneapolis, the Professional Pharmacy at Lake & Irving in Uptown used its store window to promote the purchase of war bonds.

War bonds were a loan to the government, and they provided a way to financially support the war efforts while also reducing the threat of inflation.

Elaborate advertising efforts encouraged Americans across the country to do their part by purchasing these bonds. Independent business promotions like this one by the Professional Pharmacy were part of these broader efforts.

Cedar Imboden Phillips serves as the executive director for the Hennepin History Museum. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.