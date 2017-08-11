Long before Zillow

One of the most heavily used collections at Hennepin History Museum is our extensive collection of south Minneapolis historic real estate photographs. These photographs, dating to the 1910s through the 1930s, were taken by the Confer Bros. Realty Co. (“Confer with Confer”) and show the rapidly growing city as the residents in the city’s south and southwestern neighborhoods purchased and sold homes. This undated photograph was taken during the sale of 4300 Xerxes Avenue South; the listing price was $10,500. One amusing story about this home: During the 1930s, singer and saxophonist Huck Holman, a member of Dick Long’s Orchestra, lived here. In one of those unexpected but convenient coincidences, a fellow orchestra member, the cornet player, lived at 4300 Xerxes Avenue North. When mail arrived at the wrong address, as it often did, they could easily swap letters at rehearsals or performances.

