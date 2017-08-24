A calm day on the water

The Chain of Lakes is one of our city’s most distinctive features, and who among us hasn’t stopped to watch a boat skimming across the water of one of our local lakes?

Here, boats are shown moored in Lake Calhoun, or Bde Maka Ska, in the 1950s.

Getting out on the water has long been a favorite pastime in Minnesota, and Lake Calhoun a beloved summer destination.

During the 1950s, as it still is today, the lake was home to the Calhoun Yacht Club. Founded in 1901, the Calhoun Yacht Club focused on sailing and yachting during the summer and ice boating during the winter. Perhaps these boats were used in the many summer regattas popular during the era.

