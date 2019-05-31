What’s happening at the markets in June?

The Neighborhood Roots farmers markets are in full swing with produce coming into season and lots of meats, canned goods, prepared food and crafts available. Of course you come to the market to buy your groceries and chat with your farmers, but the market is also a community space where you can learn, be creative and dance. We have a great lineup of events and music this summer to round out your market experience.

June is a busy month with the Nokomis market opening Wednesday, June 12, a bake-off at Kingfield, cooking demos, music and lots more.

At Fulton, during the weekend of May 31, enjoy the musical stylings of brass band Preludes to a Blizzard. At Kingfield you can reduce your environmental footprint by learning more about recycling, composting and renewable energy, while listening to music by Steve West and the Northstars. All music is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Come to Fulton for your morning yoga with Blooma from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 8, and then learn about how to make a worm hotel! Come to Kingfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 9 to learn about vermicomposting. Broken Heartland String Band will play at both Fulton and Kingfield that weekend.

Wednesday, June 12, is opening day at Nokomis. We’ll be there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with all of your grocery needs and plenty to choose from for dinner, as well as worm hotels and music by Leonor Guelbenzu.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to make your own fermented foods, Jim from Topos Ferments will be teaching you how at Fulton from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 15. And the Raptor Center is back at Kingfield, from noon to 1 p.m. on June 16. Come to the market for an up-close view of eagles, owls, hawks and other raptors. Before the birds arrive, dance to One Ukelele’s upbeat tunes. Also, make sure you shop for ingredients for the next week’s Kingfield bake-off.

On June 22, Hana Bistro will be doing an Asian-inspired cooking demo with Fulton market ingredients and One Ukelele will provide tunes for the morning. On June 24, Hana Bistro will donate 10% of all dine-in, take-out and delivery orders to the Fulton Farmers Market.

June 23 is the Kingfield Farmers Market bake-off! Sign up online in advance and submit your creation by 9 a.m. We encourage you to use ingredients from the market in your recipe. Not a baker? We need you too! Buy a plate of goodies starting at 10 a.m. and vote for the winner. All proceeds from the bake-off support the Kingfield Farmers Market.

The winner will receive a special market prize pack, and well as 15 minutes of fame. Details are at neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Market Fest at Nokomis is June 26. Our market host, First Evangelical Free Church, is hosting a community event that night, so we expect a bustling market evening. Preludes to a Blizzard will toot their horns while you participate in Market Science, a hands-on learning program.

During the last weekend in June, we’re making a Neighborhood Roots coloring book. Bring your submission to the markets, stop by and draw one, or email or mail it in. Make sure to include your name, age and which market you attend. We’ll compile all of the drawings and share the final product with our market community. The Matthew St. Francis Band will be at Fulton and the Roe Family Singers will be at Kingfield to round out great market days.