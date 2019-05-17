Opening weekend for Fulton and Kingfield farmers markets

It’s that time of year again, when parking lots get transformed into farmers markets! The Fulton Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 18, and Kingfield on Sunday, May 19. Both markets run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October. Nokomis Farmers Market begins June 12 on Wednesday evenings.

Every week you’ll find produce, pasture-raised meat and eggs, bread, pastries, prepared foods, pickles, jams, fermented goods and more, all locally grown or handmade by the person who sells it. Farmers markets mean community, keeping our food dollars local, providing our families with high quality food grown with care and knowing the person who produced our food! We have a great line-up of vendors this season, with lots of old favorites and a number of new vendors.

At Fulton, we’re excited to have Gutter Punk Coffee serving cold press and drip coffee every week. In addition to brewing great coffee, Gutter Punk provides employment training to youth experiencing homelessness.

Foxtail Farm, also new at Fulton, will be bringing certified organic veggies and plant starts. They’ve been farming for over 20 years, but this is their debut season at a Minneapolis farmers market. Look for lots of early season greens from them!

Driftless Hills Farm is our new pastured meat vendor at Fulton. Betsy and Andy will be there every week with chicken, pork, lamb and eggs. And Matt from Wild Run Salmon will be back at Fulton once a month this summer!

New to Kingfield this year is Grasshopper Farm, growing vegetables, herbs and flowers. R&R Cultivation will be at both Fulton and Kingfield weekly with mushrooms!

We have two new prepared food vendors at both markets this year — Feira, serving Brazilian street food, and My Kitchen.

Yer, whose family has sold produce at Fulton and Nokomis for years, is branching out and starting her own egg roll business, using her family’s produce in her offerings.

Northern Fires Pizza will be at Kingfield every week.

Make sure to pick up all of your garden starts at the first few markets. We have a number of vendors who will be growing veggies, herbs and pollinator plants for your garden!

You can also enjoy live music, kids activities, cooking demos and more. So grab your shopping bags, a couple friends and come on out to the farmers market. The season only lasts six months, so make the most of it!

For a complete list of all of this year’s vendors, or to sign up to volunteer, visit neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

When: 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturdays, May 18–October 26

Where: 4901 Chowen Ave. S.

Kingfield Farmers Market

When: 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Sundays, May 19–October 27

Where: 4310 Nicollet Ave. S.

Nokomis Farmers Market

When: 4 p.m.–8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12–Aug. 28; 3:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4–25

Where: 5167 Chicago Ave. S.