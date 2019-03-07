Join the local food movement

A crew of board members, staff and volunteers set up the Kingfield Farmers Market on a sunny Sunday morning. Submitted photo

Did you know that Kingfield, Fulton and Nokomis farmers markets are siblings? They are all operated by Neighborhood Roots, a nonprofit run by a few dedicated staff members, thirteen passionate board members and dozens of neighborhood volunteers.

It’s our mission to bring neighbors together to buy, eat and learn about local food. We support local farmers and small businesses, promote vibrant community and effect important changes in food and agriculture policy. Together we help foster deep, long-term relationships between Twin Cities consumers and local producers.

Volunteers are the powerhouse of Neighborhood Roots. From vendor selection to programming, volunteers help shape their markets.

If you’re interested in getting involved in making the market happen, there are a variety of opportunities to fit your skills, interests and availability.

Folks give their time and energy to develop marketing campaigns or help with fundraising. They represent the market at community events to help spread the word. Volunteers write articles, like the one you’re reading right now, or snap candid photos of our vendors for our website or social media pages.

From art to IT, there’s a million ways to get involved.

Our greatest need is regular market-day volunteers to help with setup and teardown during the outdoor season. While farmers market season seems a long way off, we promise it’ll be here before you know it.

Fulton Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 18, just over two months away! Kingfield Farmers Market opens the next day on Sunday, May 19. Fulton and Kingfield are open every Saturday and Sunday (respectively) through the end of October.

During the height of the summer season, June 12–Sept. 25, Nokomis Farmers Market is open on Wednesday evenings. Nokomis Farmers Market brings together farmers, artists, educators, chefs, musicians and residents to create a family-friendly gathering place at the corner of 52nd & Chicago.

Each market day, staff and volunteers transform empty parking lots into bustling hubs of commerce and community. Consider making volunteering at the market a part of your summer plans this year. This is a great opportunity to get moving, meet new people, support farmers and learn about local food.

From lifelong Minneapolitans to fresh transplants, our volunteers find that the farmers market helps them feel connected to the land, their neighbors and the food they eat.

Another way to get involved is to work with us!

We are now accepting applications for our seasonal assistant market manager position. This an excellent fit for folks who want to work outside, network with local food leaders, gain nonprofit management experience and learn about Minnesotan agricultural trends. Major responsibilities include market-day operations and volunteer management, but there are opportunities to get involved in marketing, fundraising, program development, and advocacy, depending on what skills you want to development with us.

At Neighborhood Roots, we strongly believe in people power and we are committed to helping our staff, board and volunteers with their personal and professional development.

To learn more about volunteer and employment opportunities with Neighborhood Roots, visit our website, neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

We accept volunteers year round, but the greatest need is between May and October. The priority deadline for our assistant market manager position is Friday, March 15.

We need folks like you to make the markets happen, so apply today!