A cure for the winter blues

Pick up produce, meat and fibers from Whetstone Farm at the Feb. 23 Neighborhood Roots Winter Market. Photo by Emily Lund

Even with piles of snow on the ground, you can still directly support farmers and enjoy local produce.

Neighborhood Roots, the nonprofit that brings you Kingfield, Fulton and Nokomis Farmers Markets, is hosts its next Winter Market Saturday, Feb. 23 at Bachman’s on Lyndale. Grab your friends and family to enjoy local food and live music in a bright and cozy greenhouse.

If you’re suffering from Seasonal Affective Order like so many of us, take a few hours to soak up a good dose of natural sunlight at the market this weekend.

The early bird gets the produce. It’s important to come early because fresh, Minnesota-grown products go fast this time of year.

To score precious products like microgreens and mushrooms, make sure to show up at 9 a.m. when the Winter Market opens. Not only can you stock up on the most highly sought-after products, you can enjoy breakfast cooked up by Claire at Oh Crepe!

Claire started vending at Fulton Farmers Market last year, slinging made-to-order French crepes. Her business started with a two ingredients: a small dream and big passion. Support her dream and enjoy a delicious breakfast by picking up one of her amazing savory crepes at the market.

Add a cup of coffee from Cafe Palmira and you’re set for an amazing Saturday morning.

While coffee beans are not local to Minnesota, you can still buy direct from the farmer at the Neighborhood Roots Winter Market. Did you know that all their coffee comes from their family farm in Guatemala?

You may recognize the Palacios family from Kingfield Farmers Market. The Palacios family farm utilizes traditional cultivation methods to promote biodiversity and prevent further deforestation in an area known for growing the best arabica coffee in the world.

Carlos Palacios made Minnesota his second home after marrying the love his life, Katie Anfinson, who grew up in the city of Benson a couple hours west of the Twin Cities. Support this Minnesota family (and their international love story) by buying a few pounds of their locally roasted coffee beans.

Nothing like a little greenery to cure the winter blues. Not only can you go home from the Winter Market with a houseplant, you can get bags and bags of freshly grown salad!

The Momanyi family of Dawn 2 Dusk Farm is bringing fresh greens to the market by growing indoors this winter. They are currently growing a mix of salad greens, which were dubbed “(expletive deleted) lovely” by a fellow farmer with a highly developed palette and a very colorful vocabulary.

Moses Momanyi is not only supporting local food by farming, he serves on the Slow Food Minnesota board of directors. The Slow Food mission is to foster equitable access to good, clean, fair food for farmers, consumers and everyone in-between. Stop by their stand to learn more about their products and how to get involved in the slow food movement.

There’s a fungus among us at the Winter Market. Cherry Tree House Mushrooms is selling an exciting array of products. Their fresh and dried mushrooms, including reishi and shiitake mushrooms, are grown in western Wisconsin. Brew some homemade reishi tea, which is widely considered to support immune health, to get through these cold weeks.

Intrigued? You can even sign up to learn to grow your own shiitake or oyster mushrooms with their log kits and workshops. Ask them for more info at the market this Saturday.

To learn more about Neighborhood Roots and our vendors, visit our website at neighborhoodrootsmn.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

