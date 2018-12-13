Beyond the market, a network of vendors

It’s been a big year for Neighborhood Roots, and it’s hard to believe 2019 is just a couple weeks away.

Neighborhood Roots is a small nonprofit best known for operating the Kingfield, Fulton and Nokomis farmers markets, as well as Winter Markets at Bachman’s on Lyndale. In 2018, we organized 68 market days in South Minneapolis, worked with dozens of dedicated volunteers, collaborated with countless community partners and supported more than a hundred local businesses.

While December is the only month we don’t host a market, there are plenty of opportunities to support our amazing network of vendors.

In 2018, there were nearly 30 farmers markets operating in Minneapolis. Many of our vendors can be found at other indoor farmers markets this winter. Find them on social media, visit their website and sign up for the newsletters for schedules and special announcements.

You can also find a full schedule of winter markets at farmersmarketsofmpls.org. Farmers Markets of Minneapolis is a collaboration between market managers and other market champions, such as the city of Minneapolis, University of Minnesota, Homegrown Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Our collective goal is to build a more connected, effective and accessible market system.

You can also support our vendors by purchasing gifts and food from them in the e-marketplace.

Purchase a pork share or beef bundle from Johnson Family Pastures on their website, johnsonfamilypastures.com, and be sure to follow them on Instagram to see beautiful photos of their land and animals, including their Great Pyrenees puppy named Sisu. Find unique spices, shrubs and gifts from Heath Glen Farm & Kitchen, where you can also sign up for a newsletter with recipes and discount codes. Stay cozy and support our vendors by purchasing coffee and tea in bulk from Cafe Palmira and Well Rooted Teas.

Another way to support our vendors is to visit their brick-and-mortar locations.

Did you know that Bogart’s Donuts and Sun Street Breads got their start at Kingfield Farmers Market? Stop by their shops for sweet and savory baked treats. You can even pre-order a couple dozen pastries for your office party.

Make a date for happy hour at Dumpling, 4004 Minnehaha Ave. S., to enjoy specialty cocktails and comfort food inspired by Vietnamese, Chinese and Cambodian cuisine.

We’re excited to announce that two of our vendors are launching their own dine-in restaurants. Our friends at Twin Cities Paella just opened Guavas Cuban Cafe on 56th & Chicago, where you can enjoy soulful Cuban fare in a family-friendly atmosphere. We can’t wait to grab a slice when Northern Fires Pizza fires up their ovens and opens their doors at Lake & 43rd early next year.

It’s never too early to start your shopping list for our January Winter Market. Our remaining Winter Markets take place 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23 at Bachman’s on Lyndale. Join us on those dates to stock up on local food and gifts while enjoying live music and maybe a mimosa or two. Our full vendor list can be found on our website, neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

While you’re at it, check out our new employment opportunity. We are currently accepting applications for our next market manager. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to Executive Director Emily Lund at emily@neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

We hope you support our vendors this holiday season in some way, shape or form. You can shop online or in-person. You can also support these amazing entrepreneurs by becoming a donor, volunteer or staff member of Neighborhood Roots.

All of us, from vendors to volunteers, wish you a winter full of food, friends and family. See you in January!