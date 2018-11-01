Looking forward to winter markets

The 2018 outdoor season of the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets came to an end the last weekend of October. Huge thanks to all the amazing vendors, volunteers, board members and sponsors that made the 2018 season a great one.

The weather may be getting colder, but your local shopping habits don’t need to slow down. Get everything you need to make local fruits, veggies, meats and cheeses the stars of your holiday and winter feasts this year when you shop at the indoor Neighborhood Roots winter markets.

Vendors from all three Neighborhood Roots farmers markets will be in attendance. The November market will be full of tasty foods and unique gifts so that you can get your holiday shopping done early. The markets in January, February and March will be festive affairs with an amazing variety of local goods. You can support local agriculture and keep your family healthy all season long.

Using local, pasture-raised meats in your meals this winter is a great way to create delicious, impressive dishes. Your dinner guests will taste a huge difference in flavor when you cook them pasture-raised meats, and you will feel great knowing the money you spend on holiday meals is going directly to hardworking, caring small farms.

We are so lucky to have several wonderful small farms bringing meats to the markets this year. Shop for lamb, goat, beef, pork and chicken from Johnson Family Pastures, Wise Acre Farm, Braucher’s Sunshine Harvest Farm and Dancing the Land Farm.

There will still be tons of local produce available at the November winter market, and much of what is available this time of year stores well, so come prepared to stock up on cold-hearty fruits and veggies. More than 15 growers will be bringing apples, garlic, onions, squash, beets, potatoes, carrots, brussels sprouts, cabbage, turnips, leeks, microgreens and more to the market.

One of the true highlights of the indoor winter markets is farmstead cheese. Farmstead is a special classification given only to cheese makers who raise the animals whose milk they later use to create cheese. Your taste buds will be blown away by the incredible goat, sheep and cow’s milk farmstead cheeses from LoveTree Farmstead, Singing Hills Goat Dairy and Cosmic Wheel Creamery.

In addition to farm goods, each winter market will have tasty baked items, fermented veggies, herbal teas, coffee, preserves; sauces, and much more. Several creative food makers will be cooking up delicious options for breakfast and lunch, so come to the market hungry and ready to try something new.

The Neighborhood Roots winter farmers markets are more than just a great place to stock up on your favorite local foods; they are a fun winter festivity. The beautiful Bachman’s greenhouse is a taste of spring in the depths of winter.

Each market will have beer and wine available for sale by the glass along with great live music all morning long. Be sure to stop by the photo stage to snap some memories, and don’t forget to buy a raffle ticket for the chance to win an amazing market gift basket. All proceeds from beer and wine sales and raffle ticket sales go to support the Neighborhood Roots farmers markets and help ensure that our markets keep going strong for years to come.

Thanks to Bachman’s Garden Center, Lakes and Legends Brewery and our awesome vendors for their generous contributions. The markets would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. Special thanks to HERO Heating & Cooling, Augustine Team and Nicollet ACE Hardware.

Join us at every winter market this season and be sure to invite your friends and family. For a complete list of vendors, music and activities, sign up for our newsletter at neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Neighborhood Roots winter farmers market schedule

Sunday, Nov. 11th

Saturday, Jan. 26th

Saturday, Feb. 23rd

Saturday, March 23rd

All winter market events run 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Bachman’s on Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S.

Rebecca Noble is the market manager for Neighborhood Roots. She has been working with the organization since 2014.