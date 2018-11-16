Happy Holidays from Neighborhood Roots

Happy holiday season!

There is so much to be thankful for this year. We hope all of your celebrations this holiday season will be filled with local foods purchased from the Neighborhood Roots Farmers Markets.

If you missed our Holiday Market on Nov. 11, be sure to mark your calendar for the three upcoming Winter Farmers Markets in 2019. Join us for three festive winter markets full of local food and good cheer on the Saturdays of Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23. Each runs 9:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. in the greenhouse of Bachman’s Garden Center, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S.

Amazing farmers and vendors from the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets will be bringing cold-hearty produce, pasture-raised meats, farmstead cheeses, baked goods, crafts and so much more. At each market, enjoy live music all morning long and beer or wine available for sale by the glass. For a full list of vendors, music and activities, visit our website at neighborhoodrootsmn.org and sign up to receive our newsletter.

Local small business sponsors are what make the Neighborhood Roots Farmers Markets possible and help keep us going strong all year long. Huge thanks to Hero Heating and Cooling, Nicollet Ace Hardware, The Augustine Team Realtors, Lakes and Legends Brewery and Lake Wine & Spirits for their support.

Here are a couple great recipes to try throughout the winter. Challenge yourself to use as many local ingredients as possible.

Winter squash soup with Gruyère croutons

Adapted from Bon Appetit 1996

Ingredients

SOUP

1/4 cup butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 large garlic cloves, chopped

3 14 1/2-ounce cans low-salt chicken broth

4 cups 1-inch pieces peeled butternut squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)

4 cups 1-inch pieces peeled acorn squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 1/4 tsp minced fresh thyme

1 1/4 tsp minced fresh sage

1/4 cup whipping cream

2 tsp sugar

CROUTONS

2 Tbsp butter

24 1/4-inch-thick baguette bread slices

1 cup grated Gruyère cheese

1 tsp minced fresh thyme

1 tsp minced fresh sage

Instructions

For the soup:

Heat butter in a large pot over medium heat. As butter begins to bubble, place onion and garlic in pot and sauté for about 10 minutes until tender. Add broth, squash and herbs to pot. Raise heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes or until squash is very tender.

Puree soup in batches in a blender or use a hand blender to blend the soup in the cooking pot. Stir cream and sugar into blended soup. Bring soup to a slow simmer and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve warm.

For the croutons:

Butter one side of each slice of bread. Arrange slices, butter side up on a baking sheet. Broil about 1 minute or until golden. Flip slices of bread over and spindle cheese, thyme and sage over unbuttered side. Season with salt and pepper. Return to oven and broil until cheese has melted. Serve atop or aside squash soup.

Maple glazed apple slices

Adapted from Epicurious

Ingredients

4 tart apples

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

3 Tbsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp water

1 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Instructions

Remove apple cores and cut apples into 1/4-inch slices. Heat butter over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Place apple slices in butter and saute until golden and tender. Stir in maple syrup, water, lemon juice, cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Cook for a couple of minutes until apples are glazed.